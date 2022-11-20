Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
Holiday Markets and Events Happening in Westchester NY in DecemberOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Best Bakeries To Visit For Thanksgiving Pies in Lower CTOut and About Westchester NYFairfield County, CT
6 Must Visit Coffee Shops in Lower ConnecticutOut and About Westchester NYGreenwich, CT
Related
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Harvard, 4-1, as Portillo shines
In the No. 5 Michigan hockey team’s Friday night tie against No. 9 Harvard, junior goaltender Erik Portillo spent the night in an unfamiliar position — on the bench. Portillo, who has been firmly entrenched as the Wolverines’ starter for the past year and a half, was a healthy scratch as Michigan extended its winless streak to four games. On Saturday night, looking for a different result, the Wolverines needed a spark. And back between the pipes, Portillo provided that spark by snuffing the Crimson’s.
Michigan Daily
Michigan escapes USF, 63-58, in Gulf Coast Invitational
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team looked to continue its hot start to the season against South Florida in the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational. The Wolverines entered the game undefeated, powered by four straight 20-point performances from graduate forward Emily Kiser. And they remained undefeated, as Michigan (6-0...
Michigan Daily
Back from injury, Donovan Edwards sparks offense in Corum’s absence
COLUMBUS — An hour after the No. 3 Michigan football team finished dominating No. 2 Ohio State, Donovan Edwards sprinted down the tunnel that snaked from the visiting locker room and onto the turf. Raising his “2022 East Division Champions” hat high in the air, the sophomore running back shouted to anyone and everyone, “Damn, this my stadium.”
Michigan Daily
Michigan defeats Ohio State for second year in a row, 45-23
COLUMBUS — It feels like a lifetime ago. Last year when the Michigan football team finally broke its decade-long curse against Ohio State, when the Wolverines stormed the snowy streets of Ann Arbor and when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh deemed it just a “beginning.”. It was the Wolverines’...
Michigan Daily
Josh Taubman: With win in Columbus, Michigan’s program establishes a new standard
COLUMBUS — One stat defines a Michigan football player’s career in Ann Arbor. The overall number of wins you accumulate doesn’t matter. The personal statistics and accolades ultimately don’t matter, either. Those are nice shiny resume points to add to a list, but one stat is held above anything else:
Michigan Daily
Michigan creates secondary scoring in tie against Harvard
When it comes to scoring goals, the No. 5 Michigan hockey team is incredibly top-heavy. While sophomore forwards Mackie Samoskevich and Dylan Duke along with freshman forward Adam Fantilli comprise one of the highest-scoring lines in the nation, the Wolverines still need more. It’s unsustainable to get nearly half of your goal production from one line, a number that climbs above 50 percent when you include freshman forward TJ Hughes’ three power play goals — where he plays with the three members of Michigan’s first line.
Michigan Daily
Against Ohio State, J.J. McCarthy delivers on his promise
COLUMBUS — As the minutes ticked down to the biggest game of his life, J.J. McCarthy — the 19-year-old quarterback lauded for his Björn Borg-like poise and wedded to his meditation regimen — struggled to remain calm. “I was a little amped up,” McCarthy conceded afterwards....
Michigan Daily
In one afternoon in Columbus, Sainristil encapsulates his journey
COLUMBUS — In the spring, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh had a big request for Mike Sainristil: become a defensive back. Heading into his fourth year as a Wolverine, Sainristil had always played receiver at the college level. He’d proven his ability to make blocks, reel in difficult passes and make a positive impact on the offense overall.
Michigan Daily
On the biggest stage, ‘no star’ defenses stifles Ohio State’s stars
COLUMBUS — C.J. Stroud waltzed onto the field after the opening kickoff. With receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka to his left and right, the Buckeyes’ quarterback entered the fray flanked by stars on either side — though the Heisman-hopeful himself shined the brightest. Lined up...
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Michigan-Ohio State
Ahead of the Michigan football team’s showdown against Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday, The Daily’s football beat breaks down what to watch for when the undefeated titans square off. Can Michigan stop the Buckeyes’ passing prowess?. Quite frankly, no. The Wolverines have no chance to shut...
Michigan Daily
Michigan cannot complete comeback against Harvard in tie
After a tumultuous past weekend, the No. 5 Michigan hockey team looked to capitalize on a bounty of returning players against No. 9 Harvard. The Wolverines were still not nearly at full strength, missing four typical starters to injury and once again unable to field a full four lines, yet they were securely in a healthier position against the Crimson than just days ago.
Michigan Daily
Michigan knocks out Air Force, 68-48, to advance in Gulf Coast Showcase
The No. 22 Michigan women’s basketball team entered into the 2022 Gulf Coast Invitational looking to prove itself as a legitimate force in the NCAA pool. The Wolverines came in with four decisive wins against four weaker opponents. To cement themselves as legitimate moving closer to conference play, they had to make a statement.
Michigan Daily
Daily football beat predicts No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State
It’s finally here. The Game. The undefeated rivalry battle. No. 2 vs. No. 3. Big Ten, College Football Playoff and maybe even Heisman chances on the line. After months of anticipation, Michigan is finally set to take on Ohio State in Columbus this Saturday. The Wolverines finally broke their losing streak against the Buckeyes last year with a resounding 42-27 win. Now, they’re attempting to vanquish an even bigger demon — winning in the Horse Shoe for the first time since 2000. There has been buzz for this game since the moment fans stormed the field in the Big House last November. The only thing left to do is predict it.
Comments / 0