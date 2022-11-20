Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
This Indiana Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Yardbarker
Colts' mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts' game-winning TD
The Indianapolis Colts’ mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
Nick Sirianni didn't hold back after Eagles beat Colts — this one was for Frank Reich
INDIANAPOLIS — This one was for Frank Reich — Nick Sirianni’s mentor, friend, and the man he believes should’ve been on the opposing sideline when the former Colts offensive coordinator made his return to Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Before the Eagles took on the...
What the Colts said after Week 11 loss to Eagles
The Indianapolis Colts (4-6-1) pushed themselves further out of a potential playoff run after a late fourth-quarter collapse resulted in a 17-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The defense was stout for the majority of the game, allowing just 314 total yards and...
This Is What Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Yelled At Fans After The Colts Game
Sirianni went on to explain his statement.
NBC Sports
Once Jalen Hurts started running, Colts had no chance
When the Eagles had a critical 3rd-and-1 early in the fourth quarter? Give the ball to Jalen. When the Eagles had a crucial 4th-and-2 later in the fourth quarter? Give the ball to Jalen. When they had a pivotal 3rd-and-goal in the game's final minutes? Give the ball to Jalen.
NBC Sports
Week 11 Eagles grades by position after ugly win over Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn’t pretty but the Eagles avoided a disaster. They eventually did enough to earn a 17-16 win over the Colts to improve to 9-1 on the season. A win’s a win and all that, but there are plenty of things that desperately need to be corrected moving forward. And the Eagles know that. So the Eagles will enjoy the ugly win because this league isn’t a cakewalk but they need to fix a lot.
Thanksgiving slate features five winning football teams
Thanksgiving will be filled with food and winning football teams
USA TODAY Sports' Week 12 NFL picks: Who lands Thanksgiving wins? Do Bengals beat Titans again?
Cincinnati and Tennessee set to clash in playoff rematch three days after Cowboys seek to vanquish Giants for positioning in NFC East.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
Nick Sirianni had vulgar message for Colts about Frank Reich firing
The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and Nick Sirianni wasted no time dedicating the victory to his former boss. Sirianni was very emotional after Philadelphia’s 17-16 win at Indianapolis. He admitted to reporters that he had some added motivation for the game because he did not agree with the Colts’ decision to fire Frank Reich, whom Sirianni worked under as an offensive coordinator in Indy from 2018-2020. Sirianni also made that clear to a group of Eagles fans who traveled to the game.
atozsports.com
Colts suffer another heartbreak on Sunday
The Tennessee Titans handled their business once again this week. They defeated the Green Bay Packers in convincing fashion on Thursday Night Football. Today, the Titans got another victory. The rival Indianapolis Colts suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Colts actually played a very solid game, especially...
NFL Analysis Network
Eagles’ Nick Sirianni Throws Major Shade At Colts
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first defeat of the season in Week 10 on Monday Night Football. The Washington Commanders went into Lincoln Financial Field with a strong game plan and executed it perfectly, leading to an upset win. Philadelphia looked like they were going to lose a second straight game as they went on the road to face the Indianapolis Colts in Week 11 and trailed for virtually the entire game.
FOX Sports
New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced. One week after winning in Saturday's road debut, the Colts produced the fast start they've talked about all season and a stifling three-quarter performance from the defense — only to see it unravel over the final 15 minutes when the offense couldn't convert scoring opportunities and the defense wore down again.
Comments / 0