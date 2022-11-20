Read full article on original website
Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return
Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
Listen To Stunned Jets Radio Announcers Call Patriots Punt Return
Marcus Jones’ game-winning punt return touchdown stunned everyone involved with the Jets on Sunday, from players to fans to coaches. New York’s radio announcers also couldn’t believe what they saw. In case you somehow missed it, Jones took an 84-yard punt return to the house with five...
Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
Julian Edelman reminds Brandon Marshall of tattoo bet for Patriots-Jets game
Julian Edelman isn’t letting Brandon Marshall off the hook when it comes to their friendly wager heading into Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Marshall called it a “simple” bet in a recent episode of Inside the NFL before revealing he’d get a...
Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots walk-off win over Jets
FOXBOROUGH – It’s not always easy against the New York Jets. Bill Belichick approached the podium with a smile following Sunday’s 10-3 win over the Patriots’ division rivals. The Patriots coach had plenty of nice things to say about his teams defense and special teams. The...
Jets Rookie Has Explosive Reaction To Pitiful Performance Vs. Patriots
The New York Jets dropped a heartbreaker in New England on Sunday, watching Patriots rookie Marcus Jones literally run away with a game they had more than enough opportunities to win. Among the biggest storylines to come out of the game, other than the final-second return, was the complete ineptitude...
Jets Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss
The New York Jets had arguably the worst offensive performance of the NFL season on Sunday. Gang Green mustered 103 total yards, only two in the second half, in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The defense played brilliantly, but the offense couldn't find the end zone before the specials teams allowed a crushing punt return for a touchdown in the closing seconds.
How ‘Technical Issues’ Affected Patriots In Win Over Jets
Problems with the CBS game broadcast delayed kickoff of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game by 10 minutes — and lingered even after the game began. Head coach Bill Belichick said the teams did not have full replay capabilities for much of New England’s 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium.
Robert Saleh calls Jets offense ‘dog (expletive)’ after being dominated by Patriots
FOXBOROUGH — The Jets offense got the ball seven times in the second half at Gillette Stadium. The opened with five straight three-and-outs, picked up two total yards, and punted all seven times. After the 10-3 loss to the Patriots, their head coach wasn’t sugarcoating things. “It was...
theScore
Saleh: Jets' 2nd-half offense vs. Pats was 'dogshit'
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh didn't hold back when asked about his offense's second-half performance in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. "It was dogshit," Saleh told reporters postgame. The Jets' only points against New England came off a second-quarter field goal. Following halftime, New York failed...
