NESN

Listen To Elated Scott Zolak Slam Jets After Patriots Punt Return

Scott Zolak went full-Scott Zolak after Marcus Jones delivered a game-winning touchdown for the Patriots on Sunday. New England’s boisterous radio announcer erupted in the booth as the Patriots sent the Jets to a demoralizing 10-3 loss at Gillette Stadium. Zolak also hammered the Jets, who made a baffling mistake in not punting the ball out of bounds at the end of the fourth quarter.
NESN

Bill Belichick Reveals Why Trent Brown Didn’t Start Vs. Jets

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ decision Sunday to remove Trent Brown from their starting lineup was strategic, not injury-related, according to head coach Bill Belichick. Brown opened the Patriots’ 10-3 win over the New York Jets on the bench, with Isaiah Wynn starting at left tackle...
The Spun

Jets Wideout Has Brutally Honest Admission Following Loss

The New York Jets had arguably the worst offensive performance of the NFL season on Sunday. Gang Green mustered 103 total yards, only two in the second half, in a 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The defense played brilliantly, but the offense couldn't find the end zone before the specials teams allowed a crushing punt return for a touchdown in the closing seconds.
NESN

How ‘Technical Issues’ Affected Patriots In Win Over Jets

Problems with the CBS game broadcast delayed kickoff of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game by 10 minutes — and lingered even after the game began. Head coach Bill Belichick said the teams did not have full replay capabilities for much of New England’s 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium.
theScore

Saleh: Jets' 2nd-half offense vs. Pats was 'dogshit'

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh didn't hold back when asked about his offense's second-half performance in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. "It was dogshit," Saleh told reporters postgame. The Jets' only points against New England came off a second-quarter field goal. Following halftime, New York failed...
SFGate

Boston College 52, Holy Cross 42

HOLY CROSS (3-2) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 30.189, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (Power-Cassidy 2-8, Flanagan 1-3, Donnelly 1-4, Cross 0-2) Blocked Shots: 3 (Power-Cassidy 2, Flanagan 1) Turnovers: 20 (Cross 4, Flanagan 4, Berger 3, Power-Cassidy 3, Donnelly 3, Allen 2, Wright 1)
