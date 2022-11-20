Watching the loss to Buffalo, it’s obvious the Browns should replace defensive coordinator Joe Woods – Terry Pluto

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's ComicsBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Looking for Latin Cuisine in North Olmsted, Ohio? You Should Check Out This PlaceIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Congressman-Elect Max Miller of the 7th District Joins Local Church to Serve Thanksgiving Meal in Cleveland Ward Two.Brown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Why Lions and Bills Fans Booed Like Crazy During Thanksgiving Halftime Show
The Buffalo Bills stayed in Detroit after moving last week’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns to the Motor City because of a snowstorm in Buffalo. However, in this heated Thanksgiving contest, Bills and Lions fans found something to unite over: anger with the Thanksgiving halftime show. Viewers watching the...
Patriots lost because they broke Bill Belichick’s most important rules (Overreactions)
The New England Patriots have assumed many forms under Bill Belichick’s tenure as head coach. But through it all, there have been a few key “Belichick Rules” that have always held true. They’re the things he preaches above all else:. Don’t beat yourself with dumb mistakes....
Matt Canada responds to Bengals LB saying Steelers ‘do the same plays over and over’
Matt Canada has known Germaine Pratt since Canada was on the N.C. State coaching staff during Pratt’s recruitment to the Wolfpack. That’s a fact that Canada alluded to Thursday when asked about Pratt’s comments to CBS Sports after Sunday’s Cincinnati Bengals victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pratt, a Bengals linebacker, was asked about adjustments Cincinnati made after the Steelers’ 20-point first half that quickly devolved into the Steelers — with Canada calling their plays as the coordinator — not getting a first down in the third quarter.
Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.
The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
How the Bengals’ game plan changes against Titans without Joe Mixon, plus predictions: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals will get a taste of January in November. They head south to Nashville for a rematch with a Tennessee Titans team that is more than familiar with them. Titans players and their fans will look to avenge that sour 19-16 walk-off loss to the Bengals in January’s AFC divisional playoff.
Cleveland Scene
Photos: Here's Deshaun Watson's New Home in Cleveland, a $5.4 Million Mansion in Hunting Valley
Deshaun Watson, with his $230 million guaranteed contract to play quarterback for Jimmy Haslam's Cleveland Browns, could have had any house in Northeast Ohio. He chose this one in Hunting Valley, according to multiple sources. (An LLC created a week after Watson was traded to the Browns is listed as...
Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’
Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Here’s what Stefon Diggs said to Josh Allen after Bills’ game-winning drive
DETROIT — An exhausted Josh Allen palmed the back of Stefon Diggs’ head as the two shared a hug after the wide receiver came up big for the Buffalo Bills late in the fourth quarter to help deliver an important win. Diggs was held in check for most...
Fat Cats gone, Junkyard Dogs back: J.B. Bickerstaff’s relentless quest for defense – Terry Pluto’s Cavaliers Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Playing defense in the NBA is demanding, especially because the players are so athletic. Many of them have incredible shooting and scoring skills. It’s also more fun to play offense. Scribbles in my notebook about how the Cavaliers regained their defensive focus:. 1. In their...
On Greg Newsome II sitting out the Bucs game and Hjalte Froholdt starting at center: Berea Report
BEREA, Ohio -- Friday is Myles Garrett day here and he again implored the Browns defense to force more turnovers when he met with the media. It continues many of the points he made following Sunday’s loss to the Bills in Detroit. Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan...
About Jacoby Brissett, Baker Mayfield & no change with the defense – Terry’s Talkin’ Browns
“I know it’s easy for fans (and media) to dwell on the negative aspects of this Browns season. One positive has been the play of Jacoby Brissett at quarterback. Even though he hasn’t been great, he has in my mind been a professional. I’m a little disappointed Sunday (vs. Tampa Bay) will be most likely his final start with the team. I rarely identify with the players anymore. But perhaps some type of tribute could be done for this guy who has played and carried himself like a winner should.”
What makes Bengals WR Trenton Irwin’s active roster elevation so special
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The last week has been a euphoric whirlwind for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Trenton Irwin. At this time last week, he was a practice squad wide receiver still fighting and hoping to make his way onto the active roster with the Bengals’ talented, crowded group. Last Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh was the third and final time that the Bengals would be able to use a standard elevation on Irwin this season.
Browns’ Perrion Winfrey, fresh off scooter accident, vows to turn ‘one of the worst years of my life’ into the best
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The moment Browns rookie defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey was declared inactive for the Bills game last week in Detroit, he tweeted “I can’t fake it this been one of the worst years of my life … I WONT stop tho.”. Winfrey, who had...
Why the Bengals’ ‘multidimensional’ linebacking corps is playing its best football at the right time
CINCINNATI, Ohio - Everything is coming full circle for the Cincinnati Bengals’ linebacking corps. Against the Tennessee Titans last year, the Bengals’ linebackers played key roles in limiting Derrick Henry to just over three yards per carry and picking off Ryan Tannehill three times in Cincinnati’s 19-16 win. Linebacker Logan Wilson had probably the best game of his career with a team-high eight tackles and an interception with less than 30 seconds left to help set up Evan McPherson’s game-winning field goal at the horn.
FanDuel Ohio promo code scores $100 deposit-free early sign up bonus
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The start of 2023 is an exciting time for sports fans in the Buckeye State, and the best way to begin betting on...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase questionable for Sunday against Titans
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase (hip) will officially be questionable for Sunday’s game against the Titans, per coach Zac Taylor. Chase was limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, his first week of practice since before the team’s win over the Falcons on Oct. 23.
Predicting which Ohio State football underclassmen will play their last home game Saturday vs. Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football is closing out its regular season against Michigan, which is serving as both a chance to go to the Big Ten championship game and College Football Playoff. It’s also serving as Senior Day and potentially the last game for some very important underclassmen. Who...
Buffalo Bills vs. Detroit Lions: How to watch live NFL Thanksgiving football for free (11/24/22)
The annual NFL Thanksgiving tripleheader begins in Detroit with a matchup between the Lions and Bills. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). Paramount+ is offering a Black Friday deal where you can save 50% on an annual subscription. Offer expires Nov. 27.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
94K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 2