Rams Are Signing Veteran Quarterback To Practice Squad Amid Matthew Stafford Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games and currently sit in last place in the NFC West. Injuries to key offensive weapons have certainly played a role in the Rams' recent slide. Cooper Kupp landed on injured reserve in Week 11 while Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles' ...
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints win against the Rams
NEW ORLEANS — In what many believed to be a season-deciding game, the New Orleans Saints dominated the second half to defeat the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, 27-20. While the Saints offense didn't put up earth-shattering numbers, the unit was effective throughout the entirety of the game, especially the second half.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard takes Dak Prescott pass and races 68 yards untouched to score
The Cowboys running back now has three touchdowns of more than 50 yards on the season.
Who is the Bears backup quarterback Trevor Siemian?
Justin Fields got banged up during Sunday's Bears-Falcons game. He was sacked four times and took numerous hits on the field rushing the ball, including a dangerous one to the head while he was sliding. Fields received treatment for his legs on the field during the game. He was provided...
WWL-TV
Four Takeaways from Saints win over Rams
NEW ORLEANS — Always a fun Monday after a Saints win and their playoff hopes are still alive. Football outsiders says the Saints have a 6.6 percent chance of playing in the postseason. That's roughly a one-in-15 chance. With the win, the saints are now 4-7 and still third...
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
WWL-TV
NFL Power Rankings for Week 12: Cowboys, 49ers trending up; Broncos, Jets move down
DALLAS — It was another wild week in the NFL as we had some upset wins and some big blowout victories. The 49ers and Cowboys were among the big winners this week, as well as the Chiefs, who retain their top spot in our power rankings for the second-straight week.
Yardbarker
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
FINAL SCORE: Jimmy Garoppolo throws 4 TDS passes in 38-10 49ers win
The Arizona Cardinals could not get their second consecutive win. They were defeated 38-10 by the San Francisco 49ers Monday night in Mexico City. They fall to 4-7 on the season and 1-4 in the division. Quarterback Colt McCoy, starting in place of an injured Kyler Murray, had 218 yards...
LSU Baseball: Jay Johnson Talks Roster Development, Continuity
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson addressed the media Monday afternoon to detail a few fall ball highlights. With such a star-studded roster, Johnson had the chance to evaluate his players in an in-game setting after facing off against McNeese State, ULL and their annual Purple-Gold World Series. After a...
Watch the Bengals take a 17-10 lead over the Steelers with Joe Burrow’s second TD pass to Semaje Perine
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania -- The Bengals already look a lot better than they did in the season opener against the Steelers. Joe Burrow, who has a touchdown pass in each of the last 17 games, has been dealing in the first half and just completed his second touchdown pass to Samaje Perine.
atozsports.com
WATCH: Saints’ players clearly miss Drew Brees
The New Orleans Saints arent sure woh their future quarterback is, but they do know who their mom beloved QB ever is. That title belongs to Drew Brees. Brees was in the building to support the Saints this past weekend against the Rams. Luckily, he got to see his former take care of business against Los Angeles.
WWL-TV
Forecast: Saints still playing hard for Dennis Allen and that means something
NEW ORLEANS — Some of you might say the Saints winning Sunday didn't matter because they are 4-7 so what's the big deal? My retort, “I hate the Los Angeles Rams DEEP within my soul in ways that might be unhealthy.”. Andy Dalton's 52-yard touchdown throw to Chris...
