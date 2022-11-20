Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Warns AEW Star To 'Watch Yourself'
Seth Rollins is not one to shy away from interacting with stars outside of WWE on Twitter, such as his encounter with Will Ospreay in 2019. Last night on 'WWE Raw," United States Champion Rollins began cutting a promo backstage hyping up his title defense at Survivor Series WarGames against Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley when he name-dropped Cody Rhodes. Rollins told Theory in the promo to call Rhodes, who is currently on the shelf due to a torn pectoral muscle suffered in June, and ask him what happens when you mess with Rollins.
ComicBook
Roman Reigns on His Rivalry With Brock Lesnar, Why "Cowboy Brock" Was So Important
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have been battling or years in the WWE, though many will argue 2022 wound up being the best year for their feud. After their New Year's Day match was scrapped due to COVID-19, the two clashed at WrestleMania 38 to unify the WWE and Universal Championships then turned around and had a Last Man Standing rematch at SummerSlam. While many initially rolled their eyes at seeing Reigns vs. Lesnar yet again in Nashville, the match was incredibly well-received thanks to Lesnar's more jovial "Cowboy Brock" persona and his usage of a tractor late in the match to uproot the ring.
ringsidenews.com
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
411mania.com
AEW News: Control Center for Tonight’s Dynamite, Ethan Page Puts Together Match for Matt Hardy and Private Party, Jericho vs. Ishii Preview
– AEW released the Control Center for tonight’s edition of Dynamite, featuring the fallout from last Saturday’s Full Gear event:. – On last night’s AEW Dark, Ethan Page put together a match for Matt Hardy and Private Party against The Wingmen for next week:. – AEW released...
Daily Pro Wrestling History (11/23): Sting makes WWE debut at Survivor Series 2014
Four Survivor Series events took place on this day in wrestling history.
PWMania
Photo: Lacey Evans Lets It All Hang Out for Pickup Truck Photoshoot
WWE star Lacey Evans has shared a stunning new trucker photo, which can be seen below. “A beautiful capture of the amazing @laceyevanswwe from our shoot last week! Can’t wait to do it again!” wrote photographer J.R. Hutter as both he and Evans shared the photo on Instagram.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Post-Show Press Conference For Survivor Series
Survivor Series: WarGames is fast approaching as we head towards Saturday, and with both WarGames matches all but set, the WWE Universe will have even more to look forward to upon its conclusion. Earlier today, WWE announced they'll be holding a live press conference immediately following Survivor Series on Saturday. Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque and various superstars will be on hand to break down the night's action, though as of right now, there is very little officially booked for the show.
itrwrestling.com
Major Update On When Becky Lynch May Return To WWE [POTENTIAL SPOILER]
Becky Lynch hasn’t appeared on WWE television since being attacked by Damage CTRL on the August 1st edition of Monday Night Raw. The beatdown was instigated to write Lynch off television after she suffered an injury just days earlier. At SummerSlam 2022, Lynch failed in her quest to regain...
ComicBook
Bryan Danielson Gives a Major Update on His Future With AEW, MJF Responds
Bryan Danielson gave some key insights about the future of his pro wrestling career while on One Fall with Ron Funches this week. He's currently on a three-year deal with AEW reportedly set to expire in 2024, and while he intends to keep on wrestling for the rest of his life he doesn't plan on being a full-time competitor after that contract expires. Since arriving at All Out 2021, Danielson has competed in 44 matches, coming up short multiple times in bouts for both the AEW and ROH World Championships.
411mania.com
Karl Anderson May Work More Dates For NJPW
Karl Anderson is returning to NJPW on December 14th despite being signed to WWE, and his dates with the company may go beyond that. As noted, both Anderson and Luke Gallows will work the December 14th show, where Anderson will defend the NEVER Openweight Championship. According to Fightful Select, the...
NJPW Super Junior Tag League night two results
TJP & Francesco Akira vs. Alex Zayne & El Lindaman headlined the show.
PWMania
Marina Shafir Confirms Her AEW Contract Status
Marina Shafir has confirmed her contract with AEW. Shafir recently discussed her signing with AEW with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast. She made the comments in reference to her schedule. “Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows here and there but then the...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Preview (11/23): Thanksgiving Eve Special, William Regal Will Speak, Chris Jericho Vs. Tomohiro Ishii For The ROH World Title, More
All Elite Wrestling returns to the Chicago area for the first time since September's All Out pay-per-view with tonight's Thanksgiving Eve episode of "AEW Dynamite" at the Wintrust Arena. The fallout from Saturday night's Full Gear event, which saw William Regal help Maxwell Jacob Friedman win the AEW World Championship for the first time in his career from Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley, will be felt. We will hear from Regal, who will likely explain why he turned his back on Moxley and the BCC.
wrestlingheadlines.com
More on Karl Anderson’s Challenger for NJPW Title Defense, Backstage Notes on Anderson and Luke Gallows’ NJPW Futures
WWE’s Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are reportedly set to work more NJPW dates. As noted, The O.C. took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Title on Wednesday, December 14 at NJPW’s World Tag League & Super Junior Tag League finals event from Sendai Sunplaza Hall in Sendai, Japan. You can click here for the video from Anderson, Gallows and AJ Styles. The announcement came after a storyline where NJPW threatened to strip Anderson of the title, amid reports that he and Gallows may be working NJPW dates in the future, including the big Wrestle Kingdom 17 show in January from the Tokyo Dome.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Shares First Look at New Arc
Dragon Ball Super is gearing up to finally end its hiatus and come back with new chapters, and to celebrate the series has shared the first look at what fans can expect from the next big arc! When Chapter 87 of the manga ended the Granolah the Survivor arc earlier this Summer, fans were excited about all of the potential places the story could go next. Unfortunately, there was an unexpected wait as the manga went on an extended hiatus to get properly prepared for the next new arc. Thankfully, the wait is over as the next arc of the series is almost here at last.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Still Has AEW Full Gear Moment Etched In His Brain
Jeff Jarrett felt the full effects of AEW Full Gear this past weekend and the Hall of Famer is still buzzing from the battle. Jarrett joined co-host Conrad Thompson for his latest episode of "My World" and reflected on the tag team fight featuring him and Jay Lethal going up against Darby Allin and Sting.
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Confirms Karl Anderson's Next Opponent
Karl Anderson is currently working in both WWE and New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which is a rarity in 2022. Anderson was originally scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship against former Bullet club stablemate Hikuleo at NJPW Battle Autumn on November 5; however, he was unable to make the defense due to being booked for WWE's Crown Jewel the same day. Anderson teamed with AJ Styles and Luke Gallows in a losing effort against The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor at Crown Jewel.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Debuts New Looks for Goten and Trunks
Dragon Ball Super has revealed some suprising new looks for Goten and Trunks, which will soon be making their debut in the Dragon Ball Super manga! As you can see below, Goten and Trunks are seen sporting identical superhero-style costumes – red capes and all. Trunks is facing forward, and on his belt we see the number "1" displayed, hinting that Goten (whose front is hidden) may have a "2" on his own belt.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Karl Anderson's Future With NJPW
Karl Anderson's last defense of his IWGP NEVER Openweight Championship was against Hiroshi Tanahashi during New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Burning Spirit event in September. Anderson was scheduled to put his title on the line again on November 5 at NJPW Battle Autumn against Hikuleo, but that match did not happen after Anderson signed with WWE and was quickly booked for a match at Crown Jewel.
wrestleview.com
Becky Lynch Close To Returning; Possible WarGames Tease
The return of Becky Lynch to WWE appears to be imminent. According to Fightful, the former multi-time WWE Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion is planned to be the mystery partner for the women’s WarGames match at Saturday’s Survivor Series. The match will feature Raw Women’s Champion Bianca...
Comments / 0