Los Angeles, CA

Should LA Rams 'Throw In The Towel' After Saints Loss?

By Matt Galatzan
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams are officially a mess, and their Super Bowl defense could not have gone any worse

It might be time for the Los Angeles Rams to throw in the towel.

Following yet another embarrassing loss, this time 27-20 to the floundering New Orleans Saints , the Rams' (3-7) season has continued its seemingly uncontrollable tailspin.

Not only was it another loss - the third of the seven in which they led at halftime - but more injuries have once again taken center stage.

Thanks to those injuries, the Rams were already without Cooper Kupp, Brian Allen, Travin Howard, David Edwards, Chandler Brewer, Alaric Jackson, Joe Noteboom, Jordan Fuller, Tremaine Anchrum, Logan Bruss, and many more.

Frankly, the loss of ill-in Left tackle Ty Nsekhe, who was the third starting left tackle of the season, was bad enough.

Not to mention defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson.

But after guiding his team on a masterful drive to end the first half, quarterback Matthew Stafford was also knocked out of the game on Sunday, where he underwent evaluation for a concussion.

© Chuck Cook, USA TODAY

And while the Kupp injury might seem more impactful on paper, Stafford having concussion issues for the second time in three weeks is far more concerning.

Concerning enough, where the responsible move might be to shut Stafford down for an extended period of time.

At 3-7, the Rams season is already all but lost, even in an NFC West that is down compared to recent years.

So is it time to throw in the towel for LA?

Had the Rams been in possession of a first-round pick, that question likely would have been easier to answer.

Especially considering that it would be in contention for a top-5 slot.

But that pick now belongs to the Detroit Lions.

Even still, the answer is yes.

Getting their remaining draft selections in as good of standing as they can would, in theory, make that pill easier to swallow.

More importantly, it is time for the Rams to protect their investment in Stafford, Kupp, and Aaron Donald. and it is time to go back to the drawing board, and figure out a way to improve and turn things around in 2023.

Nobody saw it coming, nobody wants to admit it, and nobody wants to watch it.

But it's time for the defending Super Bowl champions to tank.

RamDigest

RamDigest

