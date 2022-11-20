Ariana Grande Shows Off Stunning Vintage Look For Exciting Announcement

Photo: Getty Images

Ariana Grande has announced her latest endeavor . The singer and beauty mogul now has two new fragrances thanks to a collaboration with Ulta Beauty. To promote the products, Ariana has shared a short video teaser and new photos that feature her looking stunning in a vintage Mod look.

Complete with bangs and pigtails, Grande poses with the sleek bottles of the two new scents called "Mod Vanilla" and "Mod Blush." The new perfumes will be available starting December 1st just in time for the holidays.

In addition to the photos, Grande also shared a video that shows her walking in flats toward an Italian scooter. Checking herself in the mirrors, the camera can see flashes of her eyes, long circular earrings, and white gloves. In one shot that's not black-and-white, Grande is seen in a stunning pink crop top and matching skirt as she mounts the bike.

Fans took to the comment section to appreciate Grande's ode to Mod fashion. "The looks are beautiful! Can't wait," wrote one fan. "This is so gorge my goodness," wrote another. Grande's Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo also commented on the video. "We love!!!!" she wrote along with a red heart emoji.

Grande and Erivo have already begun rehearsing for their respective roles of Glinda and Elphaba in the movie adaptation of the popular Broadway musical Wicked . Fans will be able to see them take on the roles in two films as the director Jon Chu explained that "With more space, we can tell the story of WICKED as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters."

