Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Related
Bills Fans Upset After Browns Player’s “Dirty” Play on Josh Allen
The Buffalo Bills got back on track in the second half of their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as Buffalo went on to win by a score of 31-23. The Bills had a rough first half. They could not do anything on offense and their first 1st down...
Sean McDermott Has Amazing, Heartwarming Message for Buffalo
The Buffalo Bills won their game on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns, to improve to 7-3 on the 2022 season. The Bills and Browns played at Ford Field in Detroit, after the game was moved out of Orchard Park because of the historic lake effect snowstorm, that dumped 7 feet of snow on Orchard Park and anywhere from 4-6 feet of snow on other parts just south of the downtown area of Buffalo.
Josh Allen Tells Bills Players to Get Buffalo Fans Something Nice
The Buffalo Bills are already moved on from their 31-23 win in Detroit over the Cleveland Browns, and focusing once again on Detroit...this time the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving this Thursday. The Bills are 7-3 and tied for the lead in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins, although Miami...
Buffalo Bills Left A Great Parting Gift For Detroit Lions
Many Bills fans were waiting on the edge of their seat as to whether or not the Sunday football game would be moved to Detroit. At around 4 PM on Thursday, the Buffalo Bills announced that the game would be moved to Detroit. “Due to public safety concerns and out...
Buffalo Bills Get the Lions Tons of Tim Hortons Breakfast as a Gift
The Buffalo Bills will be traveling back to Detroit on Wednesday for their Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field against the Lions. The Bills had to play at Ford Field this past Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. The game was moved from Orchard Park to Detroit, due to the monster lake effect snowstorm that buried parts just south of the downtown area with 4-6 feet of snow.
Several Bills Players Injured In Buffalo’s Win Over Cleveland
The Buffalo Bills found a way to make it to Detroit for Sunday's game against Cleveland and ended up snapping a two-game losing streak by beating the Browns 31-23. The Bills are now working on a short week and they will head back to Detroit to take on the Lions on Thanksgiving Day.
Looks Like Bills Mafia is Ready To Invade Detroit on Thanksgiving
We know that Buffalo Bills fans travel extremely well. This has always been the case but has been even more prevalent over the last several years, as the Bills have become one of the best teams in the NFL. Outside of the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys and New York...
Open Letter: Bills Fans Who Are Unhappy Tre White Isn’t Back Yet
The Bills are still regarded as one of the best teams in the league and outside of the Kansas City Chiefs, the best team in the AFC. I would argue the Bills should at least be tied with Kansas City, because an almost full healthy Bills team beat the Chiefs one months ago.
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
All Of The Bills Mafia Now Loves “Squirrel”
The Buffalo Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23 on Sunday afternoon in what will be one of the most memorable games of all time. Sure, the Bills shook off some issues that made them look sluggish in the fist quarter. But it was what led up to the game that has the world talking.
Here’s What the Bills and Lions Will Be Wearing on Thanksgiving
The Buffalo Bills are on a short work week, as they play the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving in two days. The 7-3 Bills are coming off a win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday; a game that showed us a lot of the Bills make up. Buffalo overcame switching game...
Bills Player: Teammate is the NFL Defensive Player of the Year
The Buffalo Bills are 7-3 after their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Detroit on Sunday. The game was moved from Orchard Park's Highmark Stadium to Detroit's Ford Field, due to the historic lake effect snowstorm. The Bills had an awful start, as it looked like the Browns would...
Fake “Squirrel Winter” Accounts Going Up After Bills Game On Twitter
If you watched the Bills game on Sunday, you may have heard the announcers giving praise to the people of Buffalo and their determination to help get the Buffalo Bills to the airport so they could play their game in Detroit. The Bills were literally snowed in and the people of Buffalo stepped up to do whatever they could from clearing out driveways to literally shoveling them out.
The Buffalo Bills Can Make Thanksgiving Day History in the NFL
There really is nothing like Thanksgiving Day. Here in Buffalo, some wake up super early to participate in the Turkey Trot, before heading over to the convention center on Franklin Street. Then maybe hit up a bar before going back home to get ready for Thanksgiving turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.
Western New York Native Leads Toronto To Grey Cup Championship
The Buffalo Bills weren't the only big winners from Western New York on Sunday. Former St. Joe's standout and nephew of Bills legend Jim Kelly, Chad Kelly, led a comeback win for the Toronto Argonauts in the 109th Grey Cup on Sunday. Kelly who was drafted in the 7th round...
New Music Video Created During The Snowstorm Features Bills Mafia
When the game got moved to Detroit, many people had initial frustrations. “It’s not that much snow, right? It’s Buffalo.”. Well, I think when the amount of snow exceeds the height of Josh Allen, it makes sense why they were unable to play at Highmark Stadium over the weekend.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
35K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0