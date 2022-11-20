Read full article on original website
Browns Notes: The G.O.A.T. Tom Brady returns to Cleveland with Buccaneers
Tom Brady returns to Cleveland for what is likely to be the final time for the future Hall of Famer Sunday with the 5-5 Buccaneers plus other notes from Wednesday.
Bears QB Justin Fields says he has separated left shoulder
Bears quarterback Justin Fields said Wednesday that he has a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments and will evaluate how he feels later this week before determining whether he'll play Sunday.
No. 7 Baylor overcomes slow start to breeze by McNeese St.
Keyonte George scored 17 points and LJ Cryer added 16 as No. 7 Baylor overcame some early doldrums and rolled
