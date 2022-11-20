ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

U.S. Stands With Philippines Against Coercion in South China Sea - Harris

PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) -Washington will stand by the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday while visiting the Palawan island in the disputed waters. Aboard a Philippine coastguard vessel docked in the Puerto Princesa bay,...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to a western Philippines island province at the edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters, where it has repeatedly chastised China for belligerent actions.A new confrontation erupted in the contested waterway ahead of her visit when the Philippine navy alleged a Chinese coast guard vessel had forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris as Filipino sailors were towing it to their island.The long-seething territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheConversationAU

China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea

The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
NBC News

Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea

Vice President Harris visited a Philippine island in the South China Sea as part of a three-day trip aimed at countering China's increasingly assertive stance in the region. Harris pledged that the U.S. would defend the Philippines if it came under attack in the highly contested South China Sea, which is mostly claimed by Beijing.Nov. 22, 2022.
americanmilitarynews.com

Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
UPI News

Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
The Associated Press

US VP Harris arrives in Thailand for Asia-Pacific summit

BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived Thursday in Thailand, where she plans to affirm America’s commitment to Southeast Asia and drive home the message that the region can count on the United States. Harris’ visit for a two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes just after U.S. President Joe Biden attended a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia and Group of 20 meetings in Indonesia. She and other APEC leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine war, soaring inflation, food and energy shortages and a more assertive China. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also attending the summit, which is taking place in a heavily guarded venue in Bangkok. Harris is standing in for Biden, who returned to Washington to host his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House.
WASHINGTON STATE
nationalinterest.org

Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight

While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
The Independent

China denies its coast guard ship ‘forcefully retrieved’ floating object in South China Sea

China has denied that one of its coast guard ships forcefully retrieved a piece of a rocket floating in the ocean that was being towed by a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea.At a news conference on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “People from the Philippines side salvaged and towed the floating object first. After both sides had a friendly negotiation at the scene, the Philippines handed over the floating object to us.”Ms Mao said that the object was debris from a rocket’s payload fairing, which is the protective casing around the nose-cone of a...
BBC

How missiles in Europe dominated a Bali summit

It was meant to be Indonesia's big reopening party after the pandemic, a chance to show the world it was ready for business and poised for recovery. But in the end, even the best efforts by the host of the G20 Bali summit to keep things on track were no match for a barrage of missiles fired half a world away.

Comments / 0

Community Policy