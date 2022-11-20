Read full article on original website
Kamala Harris says U.S. will defend Philippines in South China Sea
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines — Vice President Kamala Harris called on countries Tuesday to stand up for territorial integrity and freedom of navigation in the South China Sea, which has been challenged by China, and said Washington would press an international campaign against “irresponsible behavior” in the disputed waters.
U.S. Stands With Philippines Against Coercion in South China Sea - Harris
PUERTO PRINCESA, Philippines (Reuters) -Washington will stand by the Philippines in the face of intimidation and coercion in the South China Sea, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday while visiting the Palawan island in the disputed waters. Aboard a Philippine coastguard vessel docked in the Puerto Princesa bay,...
US VP Harris flying to Philippine island near disputed sea
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is flying to a western Philippines island province at the edge of the South China Sea on Tuesday to amplify America’s support to its treaty ally and underline U.S. interest in freedom of navigation in the disputed waters, where it has repeatedly chastised China for belligerent actions.A new confrontation erupted in the contested waterway ahead of her visit when the Philippine navy alleged a Chinese coast guard vessel had forcibly seized Chinese rocket debris as Filipino sailors were towing it to their island.The long-seething territorial conflicts involving China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and...
China's influence in Myanmar could tip the scales towards war in the South China Sea
The fate of Myanmar has major implications for a free and open Indo-Pacific. An undemocratic Myanmar serves no one’s interests except China, which is consolidating its economic and strategic influence in its smaller neighbour in pursuit of its two-ocean strategy. Read more: Friday essay: if growing US-China rivalry leads to 'the worst war ever', what should Australia do? Since the coup China has been – by far – the main source of foreign investment in Myanmar. This includes...
Vice President Harris vows to ‘uphold international rules’ in South China Sea
Vice President Harris visited a Philippine island in the South China Sea as part of a three-day trip aimed at countering China's increasingly assertive stance in the region. Harris pledged that the U.S. would defend the Philippines if it came under attack in the highly contested South China Sea, which is mostly claimed by Beijing.Nov. 22, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris’ Visit Puts the Philippines in a Tight Spot With China
The Vice President visited Palawan Tuesday in what observers say is meant as a message to China.
Philippines and China tussle over retrieving rocket debris floating in disputed South China Sea
The Philippines and China tussled on Sunday over Chinese rocket debris in the disputed South China Sea, raising tensions ahead of a scheduled visit by US Vice President Kamala Harris. A Chinese vessel allegedly blocked a Philippine naval boat twice before taking the debris it was towing off Thitu Island,...
Xi, Kishida meet as tensions grow over Taiwan, East China Sea
TOKYO/BEIJING Nov 17 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he conveyed concerns over regional security to Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Thursday amid growing tensions in Asia over China's maritime ambitions.
Philippines Reports Fresh Clash With China as U.S. Reaffirms Defense Pledge
Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed U.S. defence commitments to the Philippines on Monday.
Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa BRICS Bloc Grows with U.S. Left Out
Algeria has reportedly become the latest nation to apply to join BRICS, following applications by Argentina and Iran and interest from several other countries.
China, US officials to attend Southeast Asia defense meeting
BEIJING (AP) — The defense chiefs of rival powers China and the U.S. will both attend next week’s expanded meeting of Southeast Asian security ministers in Cambodia, though it’s unclear whether they would meet face to face. China’s Defense Ministry said Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the...
Solomon Islands province rejects Chinese mobile towers
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. China’s Huawei is building dozens of communications towers across the Solomon Islands, boosting mobile internet access ahead of next year’s Pacific Games, but the country’s most populous province continues to reject the Chinese-funded infrastructure.
Japan PM critical of Russia, China during ASEAN conference
Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Saturday denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine while also raising concerns over political stability in parts of Asia. Kishida's comments came during the 10th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Summit in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. Kishida was joined by...
US VP Harris arrives in Thailand for Asia-Pacific summit
BANGKOK (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrived Thursday in Thailand, where she plans to affirm America’s commitment to Southeast Asia and drive home the message that the region can count on the United States. Harris’ visit for a two-day Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit comes just after U.S. President Joe Biden attended a Southeast Asian summit in Cambodia and Group of 20 meetings in Indonesia. She and other APEC leaders are expected to discuss the Ukraine war, soaring inflation, food and energy shortages and a more assertive China. Chinese President Xi Jinping is also attending the summit, which is taking place in a heavily guarded venue in Bangkok. Harris is standing in for Biden, who returned to Washington to host his granddaughter’s wedding at the White House.
Kamala Harris' visit to the Philippines sends China a message of US intent
A Philippine archipelago known for tropical vacations will become the focus of political attention this week when Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the highest ranking US official to visit its main island.
Taiwan officials have rare run-in with Xi Jinping at Asia talks
Taiwan's envoy to APEC had a rare run-in with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday. The official congratulated Xi on his reelection within the Chinese Communist Party.
Why China Might Draw Singapore Into a Taiwan Fight
While Singapore houses U.S. military personnel, the nation maintains close ties with Beijing, and its role in a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan is uncertain. SINGAPORE—Singapore’s Sembawang area is quiet compared to the rest of the city-state. The glass, concrete, and mirror jungles of southern Singapore’s skyline are out of sight, miles to the south. In their place on the northern edge of the island are white stucco, black shuttered villas with wide lawns, and mango trees, where packs of monkeys cause a ruckus as they run through yards and over houses, testing the sturdiness of both trash bins and ceramic roof tiles. Old air raid shelters, long ago filled in and grassed over, also dot the neighborhood, testifying to Singapore’s World War II history. The irony of the shelters is that they saw little, if any, use in World War II; the Japanese conquest of the island was simply too quick.
New Zealand's Ardern talked co-operation with China, while also raising concerns
WELLINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussed bilateral relations and areas of co-operation with China's President Xi Jinping on Friday, while also raising concerns about human rights and the Taiwan Strait, the New Zealand government said.
China denies its coast guard ship ‘forcefully retrieved’ floating object in South China Sea
China has denied that one of its coast guard ships forcefully retrieved a piece of a rocket floating in the ocean that was being towed by a Philippine vessel in the South China Sea.At a news conference on Monday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said: “People from the Philippines side salvaged and towed the floating object first. After both sides had a friendly negotiation at the scene, the Philippines handed over the floating object to us.”Ms Mao said that the object was debris from a rocket’s payload fairing, which is the protective casing around the nose-cone of a...
How missiles in Europe dominated a Bali summit
It was meant to be Indonesia's big reopening party after the pandemic, a chance to show the world it was ready for business and poised for recovery. But in the end, even the best efforts by the host of the G20 Bali summit to keep things on track were no match for a barrage of missiles fired half a world away.
