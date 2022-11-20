ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WPXI

Why was USMNT star Gio Reyna held out of World Cup opener? He 'felt 100%' but Gregg Berhalter felt otherwise

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The U.S. men's national team is better with Gio Reyna. Christian Pulisic said as much earlier this week. Common sense says as much whenever Reyna steps onto a field. And so, naturally, the quizzical looks and questions spread through the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Monday night when Reyna did not get off the bench in a World Cup-opening 1-1 draw with Wales.
Glazer family exploring potential sale of Manchester United

Manchester United could become the latest English Premier League team to have new owners after it announced that it would “explore strategic alternatives for the club. The Glazer family has been the majority owners of Manchester United since 2005 after Malcolm Glazer took over the team after he was a minority owner. The Glazers are also the owners of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
World Cup 2022: Mexico disappoints energetic fans with scoreless draw vs. Poland

DOHA, Qatar — The boisterous singing began 45 whole minutes before kickoff, drowning out the stadium emcee. In fact, it began in downtown Doha hours earlier, then continued on the metro's gold line, into the plaza surrounding Stadium 974, and eventually into the arena. Mexican fans brought it here, to the World Cup, from halfway around the world. To Tuesday's opener against Poland, they brought pasión y orgullo, and outrageous green outfits, and horns, and noise, and hope.

