Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Family Dollar is Closing a Location in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Related
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc's school board faces criticism for curriculum changes, superintendent hire
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- Tension was high Tuesday evening at a Manitowoc school board meeting as public speakers were divided on whether to support changes the board has been considering when it comes to leadership and curriculum. “We’re terrified of the things you’re doing,” parent Rebecca Wilinski told the board....
Fox11online.com
Menasha church welcomes community to its annual Thanksgiving meal
(WLUK) -- Anyone who may be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving is invited to a free community meal. Christ the Rock Community Church in Menasha is again hosting this holiday feast. The in-person meal is Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. What...
stevenspoint.news
Stevens Point native named ACUI outstanding new professional
OSHKOSH — A student who needed help finding a career path is crediting the assistant director of dining operations at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with providing just the right support. Stevens Point native, Brian Warzynski, the person who stepped up to help, was recently awarded the Rising Star...
nbc15.com
Sixth-grader who died while hunting was Berlin Middle School student, district confirms
In an effort to fight human trafficking, one movement in Madison is working to inspire men to be agents of change. In total, more than $14 million has been raised since the inaugural event in 2016. Dancing Grannies member looks for closure during Waukesha ceremony. Updated: 3 hours ago. |
Fox11online.com
Dreams come true as 10-year-old with rare cancer uses Wish to make Wisconsin cheese
FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation is known for making dreams come true, but a 10-year-old from North Carolina asked for something pretty unique. Most kids wish for a trip to Disney or the chance to meet with a celebrity -- but Maxx Ball, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing Sarcoma last year, wanted something different.
Fox11online.com
Fireworks convention makes backup plans in Oshkosh despite Buchanan approving permit
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An international fireworks convention is making backup plans after having some difficulty moving forward with the Town of Buchanan. Despite Buchanan's approval of the Pyrotechnics Guild International's permits last week, the show could end up in Oshkosh. The group wants to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway...
doorcountydailynews.com
Community throws support behind Kewaunee family
A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
Fox11online.com
Kaukauna's Starlite Club announces closing date, farewell party
KAUKAUANA (WLUK) -- After serving the Kaukauna community for 50 years, a supper club and banquet hall has announced its last day of business. The Starlite Club's closing date will be Dec. 19. Before it closes its doors, it will have a Farewell Party on Dec. 17 to mark its...
Fox11online.com
Packers player teams up with grocer to provide 100 turkeys for those in need
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay Packers player is helping make Thanksgiving brighter for those in need. De'Vondre Campbell and his foundation has partnered with Meijer to host a Thanksgiving turkey distribution event at Paul's Pantry in Green Bay. Volunteers were on hand Tuesday, giving out 100 turkeys. Paul's...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay fire department to use wreaths to educate community about fire safety
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department is putting up wreaths outside of its fire stations this week but not just to spread holiday cheer. It's looking to educate the public about fire safety, especially during the holiday season. The wreath begins with all green bulbs, but...
spectrumnews1.com
Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff
KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
11-year-old hunting incident victim identified as Berlin Middle School student
An 11-year-old boy was shot in the chest after an attempt at discharging a firearm in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County.
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular discount retail chain just opened another new store location in Wisconsin, offering local shoppers a new place to find holiday gifts, decorations, and more. On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the popular discount retail chain HomeGoods opened its newest Wisconsin store in West Bend.
94.3 Jack FM
Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim
BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay wants lawsuit over election observers' access tossed
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Things To Do During A Long Weekend In Charming Manitowoc, The Maritime Capital Of Wisconsin
Manitowoc, an essential port on Lake Michigan, offers a fantastic array of places to eat, historical buildings, the best beach on the Wisconsin side, and ferry transportation across the lake to Ludington, Michigan. I planned my itinerary to depart from Wisconsin by car ferry crossing to Ludington, Michigan. Located on...
Fox11online.com
Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade
APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
hometownbroadcasting.com
11/19/22 Holiday Pop Up Resale Shop Now Open
GREEN LAKE, WI, — Add Santa’s Nifty Thrifty Christmas Shoppe at Town Square Community Center in Green Lake to your shopping destination this season. The annual pop-up shop is open during Town Square’s regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
seehafernews.com
River North Apartments Nearing Completion
Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
Comments / 0