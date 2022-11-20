ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimberly, WI

Fox11online.com

Menasha church welcomes community to its annual Thanksgiving meal

(WLUK) -- Anyone who may be alone or hungry on Thanksgiving is invited to a free community meal. Christ the Rock Community Church in Menasha is again hosting this holiday feast. The in-person meal is Thursday, Nov. 24 from noon - 2 p.m. at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. What...
APPLETON, WI
stevenspoint.news

Stevens Point native named ACUI outstanding new professional

OSHKOSH — A student who needed help finding a career path is crediting the assistant director of dining operations at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh with providing just the right support. Stevens Point native, Brian Warzynski, the person who stepped up to help, was recently awarded the Rising Star...
STEVENS POINT, WI
Fox11online.com

Fireworks convention makes backup plans in Oshkosh despite Buchanan approving permit

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- An international fireworks convention is making backup plans after having some difficulty moving forward with the Town of Buchanan. Despite Buchanan's approval of the Pyrotechnics Guild International's permits last week, the show could end up in Oshkosh. The group wants to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway...
OSHKOSH, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Community throws support behind Kewaunee family

A Green Bay family with Kewaunee County ties injured south of Kewaunee last Friday night is getting some vital support in their time of need. The incident occurred when Matt Wensel drove his car into a tractor on State Highway 42 near its intersection with County J. The accident sent Wensel and his two young sons to the hospital. Wensel and one of his sons, Brantley, were discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Wensel’s second son, Jay, was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Milwaukee, where he remains in the pediatric intensive care unit. GoFundMe organizer Brittany Bennett has known Jay and Brantley’s mother, Brittany Schleis, for over 20 years and sprang into action when she heard who was involved in the crash. She says the family, friends, and neighbors hope “Jay Bird” makes it through okay.
KEWAUNEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna's Starlite Club announces closing date, farewell party

KAUKAUANA (WLUK) -- After serving the Kaukauna community for 50 years, a supper club and banquet hall has announced its last day of business. The Starlite Club's closing date will be Dec. 19. Before it closes its doors, it will have a Farewell Party on Dec. 17 to mark its...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Packers player teams up with grocer to provide 100 turkeys for those in need

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay Packers player is helping make Thanksgiving brighter for those in need. De'Vondre Campbell and his foundation has partnered with Meijer to host a Thanksgiving turkey distribution event at Paul's Pantry in Green Bay. Volunteers were on hand Tuesday, giving out 100 turkeys. Paul's...
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Nonprofit surprises Wisconsin Gold Star Family with mortgage payoff

KAUKAUNA, Wis. — A nonprofit organization has changed the lives of a fallen Wisconsin veteran and police officer’s family. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has fully paid the mortgage on the Kaukauna, Wis. home of U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Dominic Hall. Foundation Chairman and CEO Frank Siller recently...
KAUKAUNA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Vigil Planned For Hunting Accident Victim

BERLIN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A vigil is planned for an 11-year-old boy who died in a tragic hunting accident. Friends and family of Easton Thom invite the community to come out to Riverside Park in Berlin and show their support on Friday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. Those attending...
BERLIN, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay wants lawsuit over election observers' access tossed

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- The City of Green Bay wants dismissed a lawsuit challenging the access election observers had during early voting. The Republican National Committee, along with four non-Green Bay residents, filed the lawsuit Nov. 1 accusing Green Bay city clerk Celestine Jeffreys of violating the law by not allowing people to observe all public aspects of in-person absentee voting at city hall. A judge had a hearing Nov. 2, and ordered the city to make changes for the remaining days of absentee voting before the Nov. 8 election.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Holiday cheer to fill downtown Appleton for annual Christmas parade

APPLETON (WUK) -- Tens of thousands of people are expected to pack downtown Appleton Tuesday night for the 51st Downtown Appleton Christmas Parade. The event kicks off at 7 p.m. The parade features about 80 entries including more than two dozen marching bands. Some of the new entries this year...
APPLETON, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

11/19/22 Holiday Pop Up Resale Shop Now Open

GREEN LAKE, WI, — Add Santa’s Nifty Thrifty Christmas Shoppe at Town Square Community Center in Green Lake to your shopping destination this season. The annual pop-up shop is open during Town Square’s regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GREEN LAKE, WI
seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Nearing Completion

Manitowoc’s waterfront River North Apartment building should be ready for occupancy during the first quarter of 2023. During an appearance on “Welcome Home” last week, Alex Allie of Park Regency Management gave us an update. “Drywall’s being hung, it’s being textured and painted, light fixtures are being installed, baseboard is going in, flooring is being installed. So, I mean we’re to the phase of the project where its exciting and things are happening and moving fast.”
MANITOWOC, WI

