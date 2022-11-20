Read full article on original website
Mike Duffy
6d ago
Cypress is not south west its south east! Da! If your going to report on an Aviation accident get the geographic location right?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freewayhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Passenger Forces Southwest Flight to Emergency Land in ArkansasLarry LeaseLittle Rock, AR
The Mayor of Houston Gives 50 Cent the Key to the CityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
Quadruple shooting leaves two dead after woman's ex entered home and started shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Things To Do In SE Houston Thanksgiving Weekend 2022: An Atypical ListMae A.Houston, TX
Two people injured in reported La Porte house explosion, fire, city officials say
LA PORTE, Texas — Two people were injured in a reported house explosion that caused a fire in La Porte, Texas Saturday morning, according to the city. The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of the explosion and fire on Rocky Hollow Road, which is near West Fairmont Parkway, around 11:54 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
A woman was killed after driving the wrong way on a Houston freeway
November 26, 2022 - A woman driver was killed early Saturday morning after going the wrong way on two different Houston freeways. A Harris County Constable saw her going the wrong way on the Hardy Toll Road and tried to get her attention by driving alongside on the opposite side of the freeway, in the correct direction.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
fox26houston.com
Flight from Houston diverted after unruly passenger behavior, landed in Little Rock
A Southwest flight had to make an emergency landing in Little Rock after unruly behavior from a passenger. Reports say Southwest Flight 192 traveling from Houston to Columbus, Ohio diverted to land at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Arkansas around 3:30 p.m. A spokesperson from Southwest Airlines said...
KWTX
Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
Houston under flood watch as torrential rain continues in southeast Texas
A slow-moving system has triggered a flood alert in Harris County and the surrounding area.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect who allegedly killed ex-wife, man in Spring Branch turns himself in to authorities after horrific shooting, HPD says
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – A man who is accused of killing two people, including the mother of his child, inside of a home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving has reportedly turned himself in to police. According to the Houston Police Department, 38-year-old Yonetsy Montriel Granado turned himself in to...
kwhi.com
TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105
Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
mocomotive.com
RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS
8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
2 teenage cousins shot and killed while getting Thanksgiving groceries from car in west Houston: HPD
ABC13 spoke to the mom of the 18-year-old who was killed. She said he had just graduated high school this past spring.
fox26houston.com
Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston
Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
kwhi.com
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP
A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
houstononthecheap.com
Dickinson Festival of Lights 2022 opens today – Check out the schedule, location, parking & other details!
Think of all the best things about Christmas and you can find them at the Dickinson Festival of Lights. Pretty lights, fun people, and a sense of community. Those are just a few things you can expect to see at this glittering park. This walk-through event will show you tons...
PLANetizen
Proposed Park Yet Another Hurdle for Houston Interstate Expansion
If an initiative to designate Houston’s White Oak Bayou as a city park succeeds, the effort could throw another wrench in the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) plan to expand Interstate 45 in downtown Houston. According to an article by Jay R. Jordan on Axios, “White Oak Bayou...
Click2Houston.com
Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving
The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
mocomotive.com
MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE
At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
TxDOT proposes changes to Hwy. 105 road project in Montgomery
A new Texas Department of Transportation proposal for the Hwy. 105 road project from Mount Mariah Road to FM 149 suggests the addition of an access road, a turnaround and a shared-use pathway. (Screenshot courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) The Texas Department of Transportation Houston District proposed design modifications to...
Two bridges in Texas designed by FIGG Engineers, both with design flaws
The new Harbor Bridge isn't the only bridge under construction in Texas with design problems. A bridge in Harris County had a similar design, with similar concerns, and the same original engineer.
cw39.com
Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
Don't fall for it! Rosenberg police warn of common panhandler scam
ROSENBERG, Texas — If you've driven anywhere in and around Houston, you've seen them. They're at intersections across the city. Now, Rosenberg police are warning you not to fall for the scam. On Wednesday, police said they saw three people collecting money on Reading Road near I-69. They claimed...
