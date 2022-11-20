ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

Mike Duffy
6d ago

Cypress is not south west its south east! Da! If your going to report on an Aviation accident get the geographic location right?

KHOU

Two people injured in reported La Porte house explosion, fire, city officials say

LA PORTE, Texas — Two people were injured in a reported house explosion that caused a fire in La Porte, Texas Saturday morning, according to the city. The La Porte Fire Department responded to reports of the explosion and fire on Rocky Hollow Road, which is near West Fairmont Parkway, around 11:54 a.m. Two people were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
LA PORTE, TX
KWTX

Houston Police search for carjacking suspect with no shirt

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect(s) responsible for an aggravated robbery. According to police, the victims were leaving a donut shop at around 2 a.m. Nov. 10 and getting into their vehicle at the 1200 block of Westheimer, in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY LEADS TO TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF HIGHWAY 105

Highway 105 near New Years Creek Lane east of Brenham was closed for nearly two hours Wednesday evening after a two-vehicle crash. DPS Sergeant Justin Ruiz reports around 7:45 p.m., a 2009 Dodge Journey, driven by a 61-year-old male from Houston, was driving eastbound on Highway 105 when it attempted to make a U-turn approaching a hillcrest.
BRENHAM, TX
mocomotive.com

RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS

8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
fox26houston.com

Transaction gone wrong leads to double shooting in Houston

Two people were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex located at 230 Uvalde Road between Woodforest and Wallisville. https://www.fox26houston.com/news/thanksgiving-night-shooting-woman-dead-man-critical-in-uvalde-road-shooting.
HOUSTON, TX
kwhi.com

FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP

A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
BRENHAM, TX
PLANetizen

Proposed Park Yet Another Hurdle for Houston Interstate Expansion

If an initiative to designate Houston’s White Oak Bayou as a city park succeeds, the effort could throw another wrench in the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) plan to expand Interstate 45 in downtown Houston. According to an article by Jay R. Jordan on Axios, “White Oak Bayou...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Thousands of Houston area Centerpoint customers without power on Thanksgiving

The power went out for most of the Bridgeland planned community in Cypress at about 11 a.m. Thanksgiving birds and their obligatory side items sat on countertops while families crossed their fingers. About 3,100 customers were affected by the outage, which happened during the heavy weather, although Centerpoint could not...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE

At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Man shot in attempted robbery in Webster, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is recovering Thursday morning after he was shot near an apartment complex in Webster. It happened at 2 a.m. when he was dropping off another man at the apartment complex at 16400 El Camino Real near Galveston Road. The driver was approached by three...
WEBSTER, TX

