Jets’ Robert Saleh Drops Expletive After Wild Loss Vs. Patriots
FOXBORO, Mass. — It was far from pretty for the New York Jets, dropping to dead last in the AFC East following an uneventful 10-3 loss against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday — New England’s 14th consecutive win over its division rival. New...
Julian Edelman reminds Brandon Marshall of tattoo bet for Patriots-Jets game
Julian Edelman isn’t letting Brandon Marshall off the hook when it comes to their friendly wager heading into Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and New York Jets. Marshall called it a “simple” bet in a recent episode of Inside the NFL before revealing he’d get a...
NFL Reveals If Refs Missed Penalty In Patriots vs. Jets
The New England Patriots beat the New York Jets, 10-3, on a game-winning punt return for a touchdown on Sunday afternoon. But the referees appeared to miss a block in the back on the Patriots on the game-winning score. That's what most of the NFL World thought, anyway. The NFL,...
Jets player throws shade at Patriots after loss
The New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots 10-3 on Sunday after the Pats returned a punt for a touchdown at the end of the game. The Patriots entered the game 5-4, while the Jets were 6-3. Apparently some with the Jets felt they were a vastly superior team to New England.
Everyone Made Same Joke About Patriots vs. Jets Game
The Patriots-Jets game was a sight to behold on Sunday afternoon. It was a game that featured virtually no offense as the two teams combined for six points before the Patriots returned a punt for a touchdown with just five seconds left. Both teams combined for 17 punts and in...
NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury Loss
The Patriots may have won their game on Sunday but it doesn't appear to be without a key loss. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "[Starting] center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected."
Patriots C David Andrews Surprisingly Practices: Playing vs. Vikings?
Andrews suffered a thigh injury in the first half of New England’s 10-3 victory over the New York Jets in Week 11.
NBC Sports
Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand
The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
Let’s Remember Bill Belichick-Adam Thielen Feud As Patriots-Vikings Nears
FOXBORO, Mass. — On Thursday night, the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings will meet for the first time since 2018, when New England earned a 24-10 win at Gillette Stadium. There’s a good chance that nothing that winds up happening in the rematch will be remotely as entertaining as what transpired late in the previous matchup.
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Bill Belichick said Patriots had ‘limited’ replay ability during Jets game
After technical difficulties forced the game to start late, the Patriots had some replay issues according to Belichick. Sunday’s contest between the Patriots and Jets kicked off about 10 minutes later than initially scheduled because of technical issues. Patriots coach Bill Belichick explained to reporters Monday that New England...
Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills
The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
Michigan-Ohio State Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game. Ohio State is favored by more than a touchdown at home.
