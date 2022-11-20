ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Patriots vs. Jets Game

The Patriots-Jets game was a sight to behold on Sunday afternoon. It was a game that featured virtually no offense as the two teams combined for six points before the Patriots returned a punt for a touchdown with just five seconds left. Both teams combined for 17 punts and in...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots' Significant Injury Loss

The Patriots may have won their game on Sunday but it doesn't appear to be without a key loss. Per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "[Starting] center David Andrews is feared to have suffered a serious thigh injury that could end his season, source said. He’ll have more testing done to determine the extent, but good news is not expected."
NBC Sports

Belichick's message to Patriots after big win over Jets is on-brand

The New England Patriots had just beaten their division rival on a last-second, 84-yard punt return touchdown to vault into the AFC's No. 6 seed. There were plenty of reasons to celebrate. And celebrate the Patriots did in the Gillette Stadium locker room. But head coach Bill Belichick also was...
The Associated Press

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
Boston

Bill Belichick said Patriots had ‘limited’ replay ability during Jets game

After technical difficulties forced the game to start late, the Patriots had some replay issues according to Belichick. Sunday’s contest between the Patriots and Jets kicked off about 10 minutes later than initially scheduled because of technical issues. Patriots coach Bill Belichick explained to reporters Monday that New England...
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY

