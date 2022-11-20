ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s Georgia loss, plus Mark Stoops’ contract

By John Clay
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story review Kentucky football’s 16-6 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. They look ahead to the Wildcats’ regular-season finale against the Louisville Cardinals and discuss the news of Mark Stoops’ contract extension. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

Kentucky’s Barion Brown scores a touchdown against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

The problem isn’t Mark Stoops’ new contract, it’s the lack of transparency

Three takeaways from Kentucky football’s loss to the No. 1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs

Rich Scangarello doesn’t talk like a guy expecting to be one-and-done at UK

Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky that includes raise, increased buyout

First Scouting Report: Can UK salvage something from its season vs. archrival U of L?

Barion Brown’s big night vs. Georgia reinforces need for UK to retain its ‘free agents’

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

