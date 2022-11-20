The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s Georgia loss, plus Mark Stoops’ contract

S ubscribe here to receive episodes of the John Clay Podcast in the feed of your favorite podcasting app: Apple Podcasts / iHeart Radio / Spotify / Stitcher / TuneIn / Google Podcasts

Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story review Kentucky football’s 16-6 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. They look ahead to the Wildcats’ regular-season finale against the Louisville Cardinals and discuss the news of Mark Stoops’ contract extension. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .

Kentucky’s Barion Brown scores a touchdown against Georgia on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

