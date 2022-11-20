The John Clay Podcast: Kentucky football’s Georgia loss, plus Mark Stoops’ contract
Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com sports columnists John Clay and Mark Story review Kentucky football’s 16-6 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. They look ahead to the Wildcats’ regular-season finale against the Louisville Cardinals and discuss the news of Mark Stoops’ contract extension. For more UK athletics coverage visit www.kentuckysports.com .
