ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad

Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ABC7 Chicago

Jets bench Zach Wilson, turn to Mike White as starting QB

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Embattled New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, hailed only a year ago as a franchise savior, is going to the bench in a dramatic shake-up. Coach Robert Saleh made the bombshell announcement in a late-morning team meeting, later confirming to reporters that Mike White will start Sunday against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Joe Flacco will be the No. 2 quarterback; Wilson will be inactive.
ABC7 Chicago

Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- After injuring his non-throwing shoulder late in the27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is considered "day-to-day," according to coach Matt Eberflus. "Obviously, you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

NFL Week 11 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game

Welcome toWeek 11of the 2022 NFL season, a week that saw an electrifying finish to a New England Patriots-New York Jets game that had been less than electric for more than 59 minutes. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling comeback victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Sports

Cordarrelle Patterson is the NFC special teams player of the week

When you set a record for career kickoff return touchdowns, it’s a pretty good bet that you’re going to wind up as your conference’s special teams player of the week. That’s exactly how things played out for Cordarrelle Patterson. The NFL named the Falcons veteran as the conference’s best special teamer for Week 11.
ATLANTA, GA
ABC7 Chicago

XFL hosts draft in Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 season

LAS VEGAS -- The XFL is back with exciting new owners: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia. This November, the league hosted its draft in Las Vegas with 442 non-quarterbacks and 21 quarterbacks selected across eight teams. A supplemental draft will be held in January with the goal of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Winners of five out of their last six games, the Washington Commanders are riding high entering this Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have clawed back to 6-5 and are now firmly in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday's matchup against Atlanta is a crucial one, as the Falcons sit just one game back of Washington in the wild card standings.
ATLANTA, GA
Western Iowa Today

Two seniors and talented sophomore group to lead Griswold Boys Basketball

(Griswold) Griswold boys basketball coach Matt Spunaugle is encouraged by the amount of production that his team has returning from last year. The Tigers have a pair of seniors with Aiden Kennedy and Kamron Brownlee along with a host of underclassmen that saw varsity playing time a season ago. “Peyton Cook, Bode Wyman, Zane Johnson, and those two seniors. I’m looking for some great things. Last year we won four games and I think we can do considerably better than that this year.”
GRISWOLD, IA
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago plays Milwaukee on 3-game road slide

Chicago Bulls (7-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12-4, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Milwaukee looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Bucks are 3-0 against division opponents. Milwaukee scores 111.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy