Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Related
Marcus Mariota leads Atlanta Falcons back to win column
Atlanta improved to 5-6 on Sunday.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Yardbarker
Giants Sign TE Nick Vannett To Practice Squad
Vannett, 29, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago. Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to...
ABC7 Chicago
Bears QB Justin Fields injures left shoulder on final drive: 'Pain right now is pretty bad'
ATLANTA -- Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his left shoulder in the final moments of Chicago's 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and required further medical examination following the game. Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder on the first play of the Bears' last drive when he rushed toward...
ABC7 Chicago
Jets bench Zach Wilson, turn to Mike White as starting QB
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Embattled New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, hailed only a year ago as a franchise savior, is going to the bench in a dramatic shake-up. Coach Robert Saleh made the bombshell announcement in a late-morning team meeting, later confirming to reporters that Mike White will start Sunday against the Chicago Bears at MetLife Stadium. Joe Flacco will be the No. 2 quarterback; Wilson will be inactive.
ABC7 Chicago
Bears: Justin Fields 'day-to-day' with injured shoulder
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- After injuring his non-throwing shoulder late in the27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is considered "day-to-day," according to coach Matt Eberflus. "Obviously, you guys know the injury report comes out Wednesday and right now it's day-to-day," Eberflus said. "We'll see where...
Titans' Todd Downing: 'I owe it to these guys' to focus on OC role
Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing addressed the media on Wednesday for the first time since being charged with speeding and driving under the influence last Friday.
ABC7 Chicago
NFL Week 11 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
Welcome toWeek 11of the 2022 NFL season, a week that saw an electrifying finish to a New England Patriots-New York Jets game that had been less than electric for more than 59 minutes. Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling comeback victory over Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles...
Repairs underway on Browns’ field after vandals
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
NBC Sports
Cordarrelle Patterson is the NFC special teams player of the week
When you set a record for career kickoff return touchdowns, it’s a pretty good bet that you’re going to wind up as your conference’s special teams player of the week. That’s exactly how things played out for Cordarrelle Patterson. The NFL named the Falcons veteran as the conference’s best special teamer for Week 11.
ABC7 Chicago
XFL hosts draft in Las Vegas ahead of the 2023 season
LAS VEGAS -- The XFL is back with exciting new owners: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Dany Garcia. This November, the league hosted its draft in Las Vegas with 442 non-quarterbacks and 21 quarterbacks selected across eight teams. A supplemental draft will be held in January with the goal of...
The Cancun themed memes were unleashed after the blowout win over Bradley
Auburn Twitter unleashed the memes on the Bradley Braves.
Vikings vs. Cowboys Live Score Updates — NFL Regular Season, Week 11
Follow along as Minnesota and Dallas battle each other at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Evaluating Cardinals' Week 11 Snap Counts vs. 49ers
The Arizona Cardinals lost in ugly fashion under the bright lights of Monday Night Football, and the snap counts help tell the story.
NBC Sports
How to watch Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
Winners of five out of their last six games, the Washington Commanders are riding high entering this Sunday's Week 12 contest against the Atlanta Falcons. After a 1-4 start, the Commanders have clawed back to 6-5 and are now firmly in the NFC playoff picture. This Sunday's matchup against Atlanta is a crucial one, as the Falcons sit just one game back of Washington in the wild card standings.
Two seniors and talented sophomore group to lead Griswold Boys Basketball
(Griswold) Griswold boys basketball coach Matt Spunaugle is encouraged by the amount of production that his team has returning from last year. The Tigers have a pair of seniors with Aiden Kennedy and Kamron Brownlee along with a host of underclassmen that saw varsity playing time a season ago. “Peyton Cook, Bode Wyman, Zane Johnson, and those two seniors. I’m looking for some great things. Last year we won four games and I think we can do considerably better than that this year.”
Jimmy Butler's Injury Status For Wizards-Heat Game
Jimmy Butler has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago plays Milwaukee on 3-game road slide
Chicago Bulls (7-10, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (12-4, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Milwaukee looking to end its three-game road losing streak. The Bucks are 3-0 against division opponents. Milwaukee scores 111.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.5 points per game. The...
Comments / 0