Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver

A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Week 12 Rankings: Kickers

Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Raleigh News & Observer

Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Marcus Jones Grounds Jets With Punt Return, Patriots Win 10-3: WATCH

FOXBORO — In Week 11 of the 2022 NFL Season, rookie cornerback and return specialist Marcus Jones became a New England Patriot. Locked in a 3-3 tie deep into the fourth quarter of what had been an ugly divisional matchup between the two rivals, Jones readied himself to return a punt from Jets punter Braden Mann. The ex-Houston Cougar fielded the punt and returned it 84-yards to break the tie and seal the 10-3 victory for New England at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer

Parks Frazier Reveals Change in Matt Ryan

The Indianapolis Colts got off to a 3-3-1 start under quarterback Matt Ryan. He was benched after a Week 7 loss to the Tennessee Titans in large part because of how frequently he was turning the ball over. Ryan had nine interceptions and fumbled the ball 11 times (3 lost)...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Raleigh News & Observer

Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Fall to Bengals

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers played one of the best halves of their season and one of their worst in the same game. It resulted in a 37-30 loss to their division rival, the Cincinnati Bengals, but did provide some tangible evidence of steps forward. The offense put up more...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Browns Sign Veteran Center, Make Other Roster Moves

With the unfortunate injury to center Ethan Pocic, the Cleveland Browns have opted to place him on the injured reserve. Additionally, Cleveland has signed veteran center Greg Mancz to the active roster. Pocic will now have to miss at least four games, the earliest he can return is against the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Anthony McFarland Preparing to Replace Jaylen Warren in Steelers Backfield

PITTSBURGH -- With a hamstring injury holding rookie running back Jaylen Warren back, the Pittsburgh Steelers have started working third-year runner Anthony McFarland back into the mix for Week 12. McFarland battled with Warren during training camp before finding himself on the practice squad to start the season. It's been...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss

Things change quickly in the NFL. Last week was about the Vikings proving themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. To come back the way they did, on the road, against an elite Bills team, was incredibly impressive. Even with their seven straight wins all coming by one score, it was much harder for people to question if the 8-1 Vikings were "for real" after that win in Orchard Park.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving Preview: Streaks Continue?

The New England Patriots look to extend their winning streak to four games in the NFL's Thanksgiving finale against the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots will travel to Minnesota in a a quick four-game turnaround for both teams, each which experienced polar-opposite outcomes in Week 11. New England beat the New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

Final Vikings-Patriots Injury Report: Duke Shelley to Start at CB, Dalvin Tomlinson Questionable

Cameron Dantzler is on injured reserve. Akayleb Evans will miss a second consecutive game with a concussion. Andrew Booth Jr. is out with knee soreness. That means the Vikings are down to their fourth-string outside cornerback opposite Patrick Peterson this week. The next man up against the Patriots? Duke Shelley, a 5'9", 26-year-old corner who played hero in overtime against the Bills. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said on Tuesday that Shelley would start if Evans and Booth were both ruled out, and that's the case.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Raleigh News & Observer

The Impact of Losing Justin Fields on Bears Offense

Justin Fields is missing time, and how much will be determined by his ability to recover and the severity of his shoulder dislocation. The Bears coped with shoulder injuries to Mitchell Trubisky twice during his time as Bears quarterback and he missed a couple of games each time. This probably...
Raleigh News & Observer

Bengals Promote Trenton Irwin, Waive Veteran Offensive Lineman

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin to the 53-man roster on Tuesday afternoon. They waived offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to make room for the veteran wide-out. Irwin has been a game day elevation from the practice squad on three separate occasions this season. He couldn't be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Raleigh News & Observer

Lucas Patrick’s Season Ends Following Surgery

Bears offensive lineman Lucas Patrick is done for the season as a result of a toe injury suffered against New England on Oct. 24. Patrick went on injured reserve after the game and would have been eligible to come back but coach Matt Eberlus on Wednesday announced Patrick had to have surgery and his return won't be possible as a result.
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Monday Practice Report: Dalvin Tomlinson, Akayleb Evans Limited

The Vikings held a walkthrough on Monday, beginning preparations for Thursday night's game against the Patriots. Although it wasn't a real practice, the team is still required to release an estimated report of injured players' level of participation. Two key defensive players who missed Sunday's loss against the Cowboys —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

