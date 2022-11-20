ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

SEC fines South Carolina $100K for fans rushing field after Tennessee win

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 3 days ago

Winning has a price.

The Southeastern Conference announced on Sunday that South Carolina will be on the hook for paying $100,000 following the field storm that ensued in the aftermath of USC’s 63-38 upset win over No. 5 Tennessee, per a news release.

It’s the Gamecocks’ second time violating the SEC’s “access to competition area policy.” The first was at Colonial Life Arena in 2014 when the USC men’s basketball team defeated No. 17 Kentucky .

The Gamecocks won Saturday night’s game on the arm of quarterback Spencer Rattler, who finished 30 of 37 for 438 yards. Rattler’s six touchdown passes set a program record as South Carolina racked up more than 600 yards of offense in the contest.

South Carolina closes its regular season next week at No. 9 Clemson.

Vanderbilt was also fined on Sunday by the league, incurring a $250,000 bill in the wake of its win over Kentucky. The Commodores were docked a heavier penalty as it was their third time violating the SEC’s existing policy.

The SEC’s access to competition area policy currently reads as follows: “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Nelson Washington
2d ago

these conferences that fine teams for fans storming the field after a big upset win!! should be ashamed of themselves, y'all already making money hand over foot!!!

