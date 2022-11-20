ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Rocky Top Talk

Battle 4 Atlantis: How to watch Tennessee vs. Butler

The Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament gets going today in the Bahamas, with No. 3 Kansas taking on N.C. State to start. Dayton-Wisconsin will follow, while USC-BYU will be up next. Tennessee and Butler will finish off day one. Win or lose, Tennessee will face either USC or BYU on Thursday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Heupel confident in Joe Milton heading into Vanderbilt matchup

The Joe Milton era has officially been restarted in Knoxville. The veteran quarterback will get his first start since last season against Pittsburgh on Saturday night, replacing Heisman candidate Hendon Hooker, who suffered a torn ACL in the loss to South Carolina. Milton suffered an injury in that final start...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee falls to No. 10 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

Tennessee is officially out of the College Football Playoff picture, as we knew already. The Volunteers blew it on Saturday night, letting South Carolina blow them out, 63-38. Making matters worse — quarterback Hendon Hooker is now out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Joe Milton gets the ball from here, and he needs to beat Vanderbilt to get Tennessee in the New Year’s Six.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rocky Top Talk

Bowl Projections: Where Tennessee stands after the loss to South Carolina

And with that, Tennessee’s playoff hopes are dead. The Volunteers produced a choke job for the ages on Saturday night in Columbia, letting Spencer Rattler and South Carolina carve them up over and over again. The result was a blowout loss, and any championship thoughts went straight out the window.
KNOXVILLE, TN

