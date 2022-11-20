Tennessee is officially out of the College Football Playoff picture, as we knew already. The Volunteers blew it on Saturday night, letting South Carolina blow them out, 63-38. Making matters worse — quarterback Hendon Hooker is now out for the rest of the season due to a torn ACL. Joe Milton gets the ball from here, and he needs to beat Vanderbilt to get Tennessee in the New Year’s Six.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO