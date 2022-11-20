ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Panthers to start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are making another change at quarterback. The team announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Darnold started 11 games for Carolina last season after being traded to the team before the season and struggled, finishing the year...
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/22: Storm Clouds, Pocic Out, and Nothing New in Believeland

It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.
Raleigh News & Observer

Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future

Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
Cleveland.com

‘You could put that guard core up against most in the league’ - Trae Young, Hawks get first look at Cavs duo

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The scene was a little different last year. Cleveland was a rising team, led by their newly minted All-Star point guard Darius Garland. But somehow, they fell into a tough play-in tournament pairing that saw them have to go through the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Both defeated the Cavaliers, with the Hawks providing the season-ending dagger with a 107-101 win fueled by 32 second-half points from Trae Young.
Cleveland.com

Browns Detroit debacle: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans have the blues after the clueless Cleveland Browns left in Detroit more ‘dawg’ droppings instead of with a win over a beatable blizzard banged Buffalo Bills, dropping the Browns further into the basement of the entire NFL. A ‘Blues Clues’ dog or ‘Hello...
brownsnation.com

Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order

With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
