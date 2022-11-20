Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Kevin Stefanski on 3-7 Browns: “We are all frustrated” but coordinator changes don’t appear to be in the offing
Sunday’s 31-23 loss to the Bills was the Browns sixth in their last seven games and dropped Cleveland to a stunning, and disappointing, 3-7 on the season.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns' season 'is gone right now' following loss to Buffalo Bills
DETROIT — Hello everybody from Ford Field in downtown Detroit, which turns out to be the home away from home for the Buffalo Bills. They rally against the Browns by the end of the first half and then dominate the game in the second half to come away with a much-needed 31-23 win to halt a two-game losing streak.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett laments a 'lack of importance' in practice on forcing turnovers
DETROIT — Of the many negative statistics from the Browns' 31-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, one might get slightly overlooked: Cleveland's defense didn't force any turnovers. In truth, though, it might be among the most important stats of all, as the team's current turnover margin of...
SB Nation
Steve Smith went off on ‘three-legged donkey’ Baker Mayfield
One of the things that comes with the territory when you’re a quarterback for the Carolina Panthers is hearing from Steve Smith. Like it or not (more often than not) Smitty is going to call you out for your mistakes, bury you under his experience, and walk the puddle dry.
‘A frustrating, lost season for the Browns’: What they’re saying after Sunday’s loss to the Bills
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns’ freefall continued on Sunday as despite a good start, they lost in Detroit to the Buffalo Bills, 31-23. The game was not as close as the final score indicated as they trailed in the fourth quarter, 28-10. The Browns did not score a point until the fourth quarter when the outcome was largely decided.
Cavaliers’ Lamar Stevens holds Donovan Mitchell accountable on defense, shows why he’s in starting lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After giving up back-to-back buckets to Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and rookie first-rounder AJ Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell returned to the bench and heard an intense, deep voice that reminded him of old college coach Rick Pitino. It was Lamar Stevens.
WBTV
Panthers to start Sam Darnold at quarterback vs. Broncos
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers are making another change at quarterback. The team announced that Sam Darnold will start Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. Darnold started 11 games for Carolina last season after being traded to the team before the season and struggled, finishing the year...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 11/22: Storm Clouds, Pocic Out, and Nothing New in Believeland
It’s predictable. I could write the same preamble year after year, which would still be appropriate. The Browns season is effectively done, they’re in a tailspin, and the same old things are happening. You’ve got radio talk show hosts trying to one-up each other with the harshest rhetoric and rants. You’ve got the beat writers documenting how the team circles the wagons. You’ve got the team itself on the brink of implosion, offering the same old inanities that ignore the reality of their situation. All that is missing is someone photoshopping Kevin Stefanski’s head on an old screen grab of Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Information Minister.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Who Do the Dallas Cowboys Play On Thanksgiving This Year?
A preview of the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the rival New York Giants. The post Who Do the Dallas Cowboys Play On Thanksgiving This Year? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Cleveland Browns: Damaged field expected to be repaired for Sunday’s game
Police are investigating after reports of vandalism at FirstEnergy stadium Tuesday afternoon. According to investigators, a suspect jumping the fence at the Browns' stadium and drove a golf cart on the field.
Raleigh News & Observer
Matt Rhule breaks silence to discuss Panthers’ roster, his firing and football future
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has re-emerged following his October firing. After six weeks of silence, Rhule took part in a 31-minute interview with The 33rd Team’s Vic Carruci, which was released on Monday. In the interview, Rhule — who went 11-27 during his more than two seasons in Charlotte — spoke about his Panthers tenure, his eventual dismissal and his gratitude for the opportunity.
Where would Browns pick if the 2023 NFL Draft was today?
Now sitting at 3-7 after a loss to the Buffalo Bills, it is officially time for the Cleveland Browns to begin talking about the 2023 NFL Draft. After making a massive trade this summer, however, the Browns do not have a first round pick for the next two years. With that being said, where would the Browns first come on the clock if the draft was today?
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
‘You could put that guard core up against most in the league’ - Trae Young, Hawks get first look at Cavs duo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The scene was a little different last year. Cleveland was a rising team, led by their newly minted All-Star point guard Darius Garland. But somehow, they fell into a tough play-in tournament pairing that saw them have to go through the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Both defeated the Cavaliers, with the Hawks providing the season-ending dagger with a 107-101 win fueled by 32 second-half points from Trae Young.
How To Watch NFL RedZone Live Online Every Sunday in 2022
Catch every Hail Mary, sack, and anything in between with NFL RedZone this season when you sign up for a live TV streaming service.
Browns Detroit debacle: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans have the blues after the clueless Cleveland Browns left in Detroit more ‘dawg’ droppings instead of with a win over a beatable blizzard banged Buffalo Bills, dropping the Browns further into the basement of the entire NFL. A ‘Blues Clues’ dog or ‘Hello...
brownsnation.com
Browns Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order
With their loss on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, the Cleveland Browns have dropped two straight and sit at 3-7. Even if Deshaun Watson can salvage some of the season when he begins play in Week 13, the Browns most likely won’t qualify for the playoffs. Seven games remain...
Nobody circles the wagons like Buffalonians: QB Josh Allen’s neighbors help dig him out ahead of Browns game
Two lifelong Buffalo Bills fans on Saturday helped to dig out their snowed-in neighbors, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Kevin Stefanski on DC Joe Woods’ standing: ‘My focus is on us getting a win vs. Tampa’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski declined to give his embattled defensive coordinator Joe Woods a vote of confidence on Monday, or put his feet to the fire. Instead, he did what always does: stayed on the one-lane road to the next game, which in this case is a visit from the 5-5 Bucs and Tom Brady.
