Commanders’ Curtis Samuel joined elite WR company after touchdown vs Texans
The Washington Commanders’ offense took a step back in Week 11 after they scored 26 points against the Eagles. When the dust settled, Washington needed just one offensive touchdown — a rushing score from Curtis Samuel — to coast to a double-digit victory after Kendall Fuller’s pick-six put them up early.
Justin Fields, Joe Mixon, Matthew Stafford among injured in NFL's Week 11
Justin Fields, Matthew Stafford and Joe Mixon were among the key players injured in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season. Kyle Pitts and Ronnie Stanley also were hurt.
Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes: Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones, Ezekiel Elliott, Micah Parsons bullish on signing WR
After talks with the Houston Texans to acquire wide receiver Brandin Cooks at the trade deadline failed to yield a deal, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Micah Parsons have a new pass catcher in their sights: three-time Pro Bowler and free agent Odell Beckham Jr.
Texans, Panthers, Bears top current 2023 NFL Draft order
If the season ended Monday night in Mexico, the Houston Texans would comfortably hold the No. 1 overall pick in
Commanders’ decision to release Landon Collins looks better every week
The Washington Commanders releasing Landon Collins felt inevitable. While Collins underwent a revenge tour of sorts in 2021, he was simply injured too often and too inconsistent on the field before he changed positions last season. Given the Commanders’ lack of depth in the secondary, though, fans were open to...
Sean McVay Shares Injury Updates On A’Shawn Robinson & Ty Nsekhe
The injuries continued to pile up for the Los Angeles Rams in their Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints that dropped the team to 3-7. The Rams were already without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp and then for much of the second half they were without quarterback Matthew Stafford after he was pulled out of the game due to a potential concussion.
Former Ohio State Tight End Signs With New NFL Team
The New York Giants have signed veteran tight end Nick Vannett to their practice squad. The former Ohio State star is currently in the midst of his seventh NFL season, suiting up for the New Orleans Saints in three games earlier this year. Vannett played four years in Columbus as...
Where the Bears are slated to pick in 1st round of 2023 NFL draft after Week 11
The Chicago Bears are sitting at 3-8 through the first 11 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, where things have been rocky in the first season under Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus. But that was to be expected. This season is all about development, including quarterback Justin Fields, who has emerged as one of the league’s most exciting young players.
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Pulled after poor showing
Cousins completed just 12 of 23 pass attempts for 105 yards while losing a fumble in Sunday's 40-3 blowout loss to Dallas. Cousins was harassed by the Cowboys pass rush from start to finish, resulting in seven sacks for a collective loss of 49 yards Sunday. The offensive line stood no chance against Micah Parsons and company, and the team lost starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) to add insult to literal injury. Cousins was pulled for the fourth quarter of this lopsided loss, and Nick Mullens finished the contest with the rest of the backups. Things won't get any easier for the veteran signal-caller with a short week on tap against a tough Patriots defense Thursday. The silver lining for fantasy managers is that the Thanksgiving game will be an indoor home matchup, as opposed to playing a late-season game in harsh conditions at Foxborough.
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
Florida withdraws scholarship offer to QB Marcus Stokes after video surfaces of him rapping racial slur
The University of Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for Nease High School (Fla.) quarterback Marcus Stokes on Sunday after he posted a video on social media of him rapping along to a song using a racial slur. Sports Illustrated reported that Stokes can be seen in the car in the now deleted video saying "welcome back" followed by the slur.
Falcons' Jaleel Johnson: Scooped up by Atlanta
The Falcons claimed Johnson off waivers Monday. Johnson will land with Atlanta after being waived by the Texans on Monday. The 28-year-old nose tackle played played three games after signing Houston on Oct. 27, recording five tackles and one sack while playing 83 of his 91 snap on defense. Johnson could step up into an immediate reserve role with the Falcons after the team also placed starting defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham (knee) on injured reserve Monday.
Cavaliers' Kevin Love: Shell of self
Love registered zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist over 12 minutes during Monday's 114-102 win over the Hawks. Love (thumb) was questionable entering the contest after missing Sunday's game, but he clearly wasn't comfortable in his return. No setbacks have been reported, but Love's status is worth monitoring. Cleveland's next game is Wednesday against Portland.
College football coaching search candidates: What we're hearing at Auburn, Nebraska, Arizona State and beyond
Sunday has all the indications of being a coaching free for all. There are currently eight openings now that the first has been filled with Charlotte hiring Michigan assistant Biff Poggi, but more changes are ahead. Though pink slips have been limited over the last few weeks, teams looking to...
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
Texans' Kyle Allen: Could replace Mills
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," Smith said. The coach's comments struck...
Giants' Lawrence Cager: Goes back to practice squad
Cager reverted to the Giants' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log. The 25-year-old was elevated for the third game in a row, as he continued to serve as the Giants' top tight end with Daniel Bellinger (eye) still sidelined Week 11. As a result, Cager logged season highs in receptions (two), receiving yards (20) and targets (three) while playing the vast majority of New York's offensive snaps (56) ahead of Tanner Hudson (12) and Chris Myarick (eight). While this outing marked Cager's last available elevation from the Giants' practice squad, he's likely played himself into a spot on the team's active roster.
Lions' Jeff Okudah: Misses practice Monday
Okudah (concussion) did not participate in Monday's walkthrough ahead of Thursday's game versus Buffalo, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. After sustaining a concussion during Detroit's win at the Giants in Week 11, it's looking increasingly likely that Okudah will have to miss his first game of the 2022 season on Thanksgiving Day. If Okudah does indeed sit out Week 12, Amani Oruwariye should be in line for fill-in reps on the boundaries.
