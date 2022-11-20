Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott and Cowboys reveal Kirk Cousins and Minnesota Vikings as top NFL frauds
One week after blowing it in Green Bay, the Cowboys hammer the “best” team in the NFC. [Opinion]
NBC Sports
Watch: Zolak goes nuts calling Marcus Jones' game-winning punt return
It's hard to find a more dramatic end to a football game than the final seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets matchup. With the score tied at 3-3 and just 26 seconds remaining in regulation, the Jets punted to Patriots return man Marcus Jones, who broke free for an 84-yard touchdown to lift New England to a thrilling 10-3 victory.
Zach Wilson turning Jets locker room against him with ghastly performance on, off field
The New York Jets may have a full-on Zach Wilson problem. And it may go beyond his erratic play on the field. Connor Hughes of SNY.TV and ESPN’s Rich Cimini each reported Monday that Wilson’s lack of accountability has irked his teammates. “Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Jets takeaways: Marcus Jones' punt-return TD caps bizarre win
If you like offense and watched the first 59 minutes and 55 seconds of Sunday's New England Patriots-New York Jets game, we deeply apologize. The AFC East rivals combined for just six points until late in the fourth quarter and seemed destined for overtime until Patriots rookie Marcus Jones sprung loose for an 84-yard punt return with just five seconds remaining in regulation.
Brian Daboll Announces Giants' Season-Ending Injury
The New York Giants got some brutal injury news on Monday morning. Just one day after their 31-18 loss to the Detroit Lions, head coach Brian Daboll announced that rookie wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson suffered a torn ACL. That means he will be out for the remainder of the season.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Williams: Designated to return from IR
Williams (wrist) has been designated to return from injured reserve and will practice Wednesday, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports. Williams has been on IR since dislocating his wrist in Week 5, but with the move, the Ravens open a 21-day window for the safety to be added to the active roster. When available, Williams figures to garner a prominent role in Baltimore's injury-depleted secondary.
CBS Sports
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Bears Snap Count: Velus Jones Jr. Will Ask Cordarrelle Patterson for Advice
ATLANTA -- Velus Jones Jr. spent the last two Sundays standing on the sidelines in street clothes while the Bears suffered close losses to the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. The rookie wide receiver worked to elevate his game in practice and returned to the active game-day roster Sunday in...
Yardbarker
NFC East Week 11 Wrapup: Almost Perfect
The Philadelphia Eagles narrowly avoided an upset against interim head coach Jeff Saturday and the Indianapolis Colts, as QB Jalen Hurts scored the game-winning 7-yard touchdown run with just over a minute left in Philadelphia’s 17-16 win. Emerging victorious in a hard-fought defensive struggle, Hurts had one of his...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Kadarius Toney: Won't return to SNF
Toney (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chargers. Toney left in the first half and was subsequently ruled out. He has an extensive history of hamstring injuries over the course of his brief NFL career, so it wouldn't be surprising if Toney's latest injury winds up sidelining him in Week 12 against the Rams and possibly beyond.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Maxx Williams: Joining active roster vs. 49ers
Arizona elevated Williams from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Monday ahead of its game versus San Francisco, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. It will be Williams' first game back on the active roster after being sent down to the practice squad ahead of Week 5. He figures to fill a rotational role behind rookie second-rounder Trey McBride on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Gus Edwards: At practice Wednesday
Edwards (hamstring/knee) was present for practice Wednesday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Edwards was limited at practice last week before sitting out Sunday's game against the Panthers, but Shaffer notes that the Ravens are hopeful the running back can return to action this weekend against the Jaguars. In his Week 11 absence, Kenyan Drake (10 carries for 46 yards) and Justice Hill (seven carries for 30 yards) handled the team's backfield duties.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Jaylen Warren: Exits Sunday's game
Warren was forced out of Sunday's game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Before his exit, Warren had caught one pass for nine yards. In his absence, Benny Snell is available to log complementary snaps behind top back Najee Harris.
Who Do the Dallas Cowboys Play On Thanksgiving This Year?
A preview of the Dallas Cowboys' 2022 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the rival New York Giants. The post Who Do the Dallas Cowboys Play On Thanksgiving This Year? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Vita Vea: Dealing with foot injury
Vea didn't practice Wednesday due to a foot injury, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Vea didn't record a tackle across a season-low 31 defensive snaps in Week 10, presumably due to the foot injury, and is sidelined for the team's first practice following Tampa Bay's Week 11 bye. It's certainly concerning to see the veteran defensive tackle unavailable following a week off, but he'll have two more opportunities to practice before the Buccaneers need to make a decision on his availability for Sunday's matchup against the Browns.
Detroit Lions stock watch: Aidan Hutchinson making case for Defensive Rookie of the Year
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Free Press sports writer Dave Birkett breaks down the Detroit Lions' 31-18 win over the New York Giants and looks at players and coaches who helped and hurt their stock Sunday at MetLife Stadium: Stock up DL Aidan Hutchinson: New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is still the favorite for...
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
CBS Sports
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Catches one pass in loss
Likely caught one of three targets for one yard in Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Likely reverted to his backup tight end duties Sunday, with Mark Andrews returning from a one game absence due to shoulder and knee injuries. The rookie played 22 of the Ravens' 69 offensive snaps while Andrews played 64 snaps. Barring another injury to Andrews, Likely seems unlikely to see enough usage to be a consistent fantasy asset. The 22-year-old can be left out of most lineups when the Ravens visit the Jaguars in Week 12.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Colt McCoy: Looks poised for Week 11 start
McCoy appears on track to make a second consecutive start Monday against the 49ers in Mexico City with Kyler Murray (hamstring) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports further supports Rapoport's report, noting that McCoy will "definitively" start...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Latavius Murray: Clear lead back with Gordon gone
Murray appears set to take over as the top option in Denver's backfield after the team waived Melvin Gordon on Monday, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. Gordon was benched after fumbling for the fifth time this season in the second quarter of Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders, and he was subsequently removed from the roster a day later. Meanwhile, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that fellow Broncos running back Chase Edmonds is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a high-ankle sprain suffered Sunday, so Denver's only healthy backfield alternatives to Murray at the moment are Marlon Mack and practice squad member Devine Ozigbo. Murray is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry through five games with Denver, but he's found the end zone three times. Mack, meanwhile, has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.
