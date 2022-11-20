Read full article on original website
Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
50 Cent, who once participated in a 2007 album sales battle with Ye, shared an explicit choice of words for the rapper on Instagram.
The comedian wryly addressed the controversy around the Brooklyn Nets star, Kanye West and Dave Chappelle.
Kyrie Irving has returned from suspension. Ben Simmons has mustered three consecutive games that echo his past excellence. And Kevin Durant continues to be Kevin Durant, a transcendent scoring machine averaging more than 30 points per game who's finally free of the head coach he tried to force out over the summer.
As the Brooklyn Nets lifted their suspension of Kyrie Irving before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Black Hebrew Israelites were seen at Barclays Center for a demonstration.
Israeli pop star Noa Kirel wore an outfit adorned with photos of Kanye West to last night’s (November 13) MTV EMAs in a “message to the world”. Last month, West was banned from Twitter and Instagram after posting a series of anti-Semitic messages. He went on to say he didn’t believe in the term anti-Semitism and that he’s “jealous” of Jewish culture.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
The filmmaker behind the controversial film 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', Ronald Dalton Jr., has issued a press release defending it on Twitter. The film, which many have criticized due to antisemitic content, has been the source of troubles for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for his support of the film on social media. The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Winners of nine in a row with the NBA’s best record at 13-3, the Boston Celtics have been the most dominant team in pro basketball in the early portion of this season, and one of the biggest reasons why has been the play of budding superstar Jaylen Brown. Brown,...
Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has found himself at the center of another controversy after he shared a link to a documentary that espouses antisemitic views. The NBA star made headlines after he tweeted a link to the movie Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America on October 27 without comment. The film, based […]
Kyrie Irving finally returned to the NBA court for the Brooklyn Nets during their win over the Memphis Grizzlies. Irving didn't have a starring performance as he worked off the rust from his 8-game suspension after being criticized for sharing an anti-Semitic movie on Twitter. Irving's suspension was widely publicized...
The rapper said on November 4 that he would embark on a 30-day "cleanse" and "verbal fast," tweeting 13 more times before going silent.
Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, returned to Twitter over the weekend, writing "shalom" in one of his first posts since appearing to take a break from the platform after his account was restricted over anti-Semitic remarks. The rapper posted the Hebrew word shalom, which means "peace" and...
Queen Elizabeth II refused to wear uncomfortable shoes, so her stylist, Angela Kelly, would first wear any new pair of shoes before the queen to break them in. The breaking-in period involved some very specific rules: Kelly was required to wear a pair of beige ankle socks and was only allowed to walk on carpet while preparing the shoes.
Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Golden State Warriors were sued on Monday by an FTX customer who accused the reigning National Basketball Association champions of fraudulently promoting the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange.
