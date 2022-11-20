ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaquille O'Neal Tells Kanye West He's 'Got More Money' Than Him Amid Rant

Shaquille O'Neal told Kanye West said that he has "more money" than the rapper on Thursday, as he clapped back at beleaguered musician for criticizing him. In a Twitter rant on Thursday, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, defended NBA star Kyrie Irving has he faced backlash for posting on the platform about a documentary that is widely deemed to be antisemitic.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted

The filmmaker behind the controversial film 'Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America', Ronald Dalton Jr., has issued a press release defending it on Twitter. The film, which many have criticized due to antisemitic content, has been the source of troubles for Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving who has been suspended for his support of the film on social media. The post Ronald Dalton Jr. Defends His Film That Kyrie Irving Boosted appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Adam Silver Responds To Kyrie Irving

Adam Silver releases a statement addressing the controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving. Kyrie Irving has angered many Jewish fans over the last week or so due to his recent sharing of a questionable documentary. This documentary accuses the Jewish community of a lot, and many are offended by the content that was allowed to wind up on Amazon’s platform.
Kanye West's 'Shalom' Tweet Gets Response From Israel

Kanye West‘s Hebrew greeting he used to announce his return to Twitter has gotten a response from the country of Israel. Ye tweeted out “Shalom” when Elon Musk restored his Twitter account on Sunday (November 20) following his suspension from numerous social media sites in October related to anti-Semitic hate speech.
20 Verrrry Interesting Facts That Sent Me On Quite A Few Deep Dives This Week

Queen Elizabeth II refused to wear uncomfortable shoes, so her stylist, Angela Kelly, would first wear any new pair of shoes before the queen to break them in. The breaking-in period involved some very specific rules: Kelly was required to wear a pair of beige ankle socks and was only allowed to walk on carpet while preparing the shoes.

