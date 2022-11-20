90s Green Power Ranger Actor Jason David Frank Dead at 49

Chelsea Lauren/Getty

Jason David Frank, the original actor beneath the Green Power Ranger suit, reportedly took his own life in Texas on Sunday. He was aged 49. Frank starred as Tommy Oliver, the protagonist of 1993’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and was devoted to the role in sequels for decades, later reappearing as the White and Red rangers, as well. “Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” his representative, Justine Hunt, told TMZ. “He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.” His former co-stars also shared their own tributes of the belated star on Sunday. “Can’t believe it…. RIP Jason David Frank,” wrote Walter Jones, the show’s original Black ranger, on Instagram. “My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family.” Frank’s wife, Tammie Frank, filed for divorce from the actor earlier this year after 19 years of marriage. He leaves behind four children, Hunter, Jacob, Skye and Jenna.