‘Don’t be embarrassed about who you are,’ Deseret Magazine executive editor advises journalists of faith

Hal Boyd, executive editor of Deseret Magazine, is interviewed during the “Exploring Best Practices: Journalism & Faith in Today’s Media” workshop series in Mexico City on Nov. 12, 2022. | Berenice Fregoso, National Association of Hispanic Journalists

A new study suggests many religious journalists view their faith as a hindrance, instead of a strength, in covering religious topics. Hal Boyd, executive editor of Deseret Magazine, pushed back on this notion in a recent interview, asking journalists to not be “embarrassed of who you are.”

“I think it’s a myth that people have to separate themselves,” Boyd told David Peña, executive director of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ). “They can bring their full selves into the workplace, even in a profession such as journalism.”

“Actually understand that it may be an advantage — it is an advantage,” he continued.

Boyd’s comments came during a journalism workshop series in Mexico City last week, titled “Exploring Best Practices: Journalism & Faith in Today’s Media Reality.” The event included presentations on faith and media, and mental health for journalists.

In one of the workshop’s sessions, results of a new study commissioned by HarrisX and the Faith & Media Initiative were presented. The survey, which analyzed global perspectives on religious representation in the media, included online interviews with nearly 10,000 respondents in 18 countries.

Respondents included both journalists and consumers of media.

The survey suggested people around the world want more robust and careful coverage of religious topics and people of faith in the media. But journalists pointed to “newsroom economics” and financial strains as preventing them from performing extensive work on faith issues.

Boyd said he understands the financial pressures upon news publications today and that some reporters may be out for clicks alone, but he sees most journalists as desirous to give religious reporting its due diligence.

“The journalists I know care deeply about trying to properly represent people of all different backgrounds,” Boyd said. “There are deadlines. There are market forces at work. There are lots of reasons to not get it right. But I think at the heart of most journalists I know is they really do want to get it right. And given the time, given the resources, given the sources, and the right voices to engage, they will get it right.”

Berenice Fregoso, National Association of Hispanic Journalists

Boyd sees a significant link between faith and good journalism. While not all journalists are people of faith, Boyd encouraged those journalists who do subscribe to a faith tradition to allow their values to inform the work they do.

“As a journalist, one of your core values is truth-seeking: finding the truth, distributing the truth, understand the truth,” Boyd said. “Oftentimes, we think about faith and journalism as being separate enterprises, separate occupations. In fact, there is this search for truth, this higher purpose, that kind of pervades both enterprises.”

That doesn’t mean journalists should allow their religious preferences to prejudice their reporting, “but their faith imbues in them the desire to do excellent work, and to fulfill their duty to the community,” by doing ethical work, Boyd said.

“I think journalists have a strong ethos of public service, that their work ultimately is for the public good,” he continued.

Saturday’s workshop was co-hosted by NAHJ and Deseret Management Corp., the parent company of the Deseret News, alongside Google News Lab, the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute and the Industry Affairs Council.