Seattle, WA

Huskies Continue to Climb AP Rankings, Highest Since 2018

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

UW's fifth consecutive win propels it up three spots.

Kalen DeBoer's resurgent University of Washington football team, after winning its fifth consecutive game, continued its climb up the AP rankings, advancing to No. 12.

The Huskies (9-2 overall, 6-2 Pac-12) jumped three spots to its highest ranking in four seasons since it was No. 7 midway through the 2018 season.

After finishing a dismal 4-8 and going through a coaching change, the UW is now one of a dozen FBS teams that have won 9 of 11 games this season.

Just seven teams have better records than the Huskies in No. 1 through No. 4 Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and TCU, all 11-0; plus fifth-ranked USC and No. 8Clemson at 10-1 and No. 23 Coastal Carolina at 9-1.

"I expected us to have a lot of success, I really did," DeBoer said. "Once we got into fall camp, there was some good points where I realized we've got some good things happening. Offensively, we could score. Defensively, we still caused a lot of problems for the offense. I thought probably the chemistry we were building with the team was special."

The Huskies currently share the same season record with the following: Alabama, Cincinnati, LSU, North Carolina, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, Tennessee, Troy, Tulane and USTA.

The Huskies are trying to become the 16th team in its program annals to record a double-figure season in victories, joining entries in 1923 (10-1-1), 1925 (10-1-1), 1959 (10-1), 1960 (10-1), 1977 (10-2), 1979 (10-2), 1981 (10-2), 1982 (10-2), 1984 (11-1), 1990 (10-2), 1991 (12-0), 2000 (11-1), 2016 (12-2), 2017 (10-3) and 2018 (10-4).

AP TOP 25

1. Georgia (11-0), 1,574 votes (62 first place)

2. Ohio State (11-0), 1,507 votes (1)

3. Michigan (11-0), 1,446

4. TCU (11-0), 1,395

5. USC (10-1) 1,293

6. LSU (9-2), 1,241

7. Clemson (10-1), 1,142

8. Alabama (9-2), 1,131

9. Tennessee (9-2), 1,058

10. Oregon (9-2), 1,006

11. Penn State (9-2), 994

12. WASHINGTON (9-2), 879

13. Notre Dame (8-3), 710

14. Utah (8-3), 709

15. Kansas State (8-3), 697

16. Florida State (8-3), 579

17. UCLA (8-3), 562

18. North Carolina (9-2), 464

19. Tulane (9-2), 441

20. Ole Miss (8-3), 395

21. Cincinnati (9-2), 353

22. Oregon State (8-3), 271

23. Coastal Carolina (9-1), 186

24. Texas (7-4), 128

25. UCF (8-3), 83

Others receiving votes: UTSA 85, South Carolina 44, Troy 34, Boise State 16, Illinois 12, Iowa 6, Louisville 5, Mississippi State 3, South Alabama 3, Purdue 2, Oklahoma State 2, Arkansas 2, Fresno State 1.

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
