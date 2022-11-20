ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

Photo of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Goes Viral

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oQdcF_0jHwJn7x00

The photo came from a Louis Vuitton advertisement featuring the two soccer legends.

One day before the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off, soccer legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo went viral with an Instagram photo.

The photo, which was taken as an advertisement for Louis Vuitton, shows Messi and Ronaldo engaging in a game of chess on top of a briefcase festooned with the Louis Vuitton logo.

Normally, advertisement posts don’t generate much engagement on social media. But when the ad includes two of the most famous athletes in the world, all bets are off.

Ronaldo posted the photo Saturday, and just one day later, it already has over 34 million likes. Messi also posted the photo, with his post raking up over 26 million likes as of Sunday afternoon.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Louis Vuitton also designed the trophy case for this year’s World Cup trophy, although it’s not the same case featured in the Ronaldo–Messi ad above.

Ronaldo is playing for Portugal during the World Cup, with his first match taking place on Thursday against Ghana. Messi will play for Argentina, whose first match kicks off on Tuesday against Saudi Arabia.

More Extra Mustard Articles:

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
The Comeback

Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment

In a moment the FIFA World Cup was made for, Robert Lewandowski, arguably the best striker in the world, placed down the ball at the spot to take a penalty kick against legendary Mexican keeper Guillermo Ochoa. It was a story with the conclusion already written, given that Robert Lewandowski has converted the last ten Read more... The post Soccer fans react to ridiculous FIFA World Cup moment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Independent

Piers Morgan attacks BBC over ‘outrageously disrespectful’ Qatar World Cup coverage

Piers Morgan has called out the BBC’s coverage of the Qatar World Cup opening ceremony.Those tuning into watch the event on Sunday (20 November) instead found Gary Lineker delivering an opening monologue, in which he criticised the host country’s treatment of migrant workers as well as its record on human rights.Ahead of the first match, which was between Qatar and Ecuador, Lineker explained why the World Cup had become “the most controversial in history”.Instead of showing events from the opening ceremony, which included a divisive cameo from Morgan Freeman, Lineker presented a segment that highlighted the allegations of corruption...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Argentina Star Lionel Messi

Earlier Tuesday morning, Argentina suffered arguably the biggest upset loss in World Cup history. After taking a 1-0 lead thanks to a goal from Lionel Messi, Argentina watched as Saudi Arabia scored two second-half goals en route to a 2-1 win. Messi and company will have plenty of fans backing them as they attempt to right their World Cup.
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United row 'won't shake' Portugal team at World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo is confident that his row with Manchester United will not rub off on the Portuguese national team during World Cup 2022. He said: “I have no doubt that this episode of mine, or other things that happen, sometimes with other players at training, or at home ... can sometimes shake the individual player, but they won’t shake the team.”The football star’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan has more than ruffled a few feathers within the club.Portugal will face Ghana in their cup opener on Thursday, 24 November.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cristiano Ronaldo says it’s ‘difficult to tell’ if he’ll be at Man United in JanuaryManchester United consider legal action after Cristiano Ronaldo bombshell interviewCristiano Ronaldo says it’s ‘difficult to tell’ if he’ll be at Man United in January
Outsider.com

PHOTOS: Gisele Spotted in Costa Rica With New Man

Just weeks after announcing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen stepped out with a new man while in Costa Rica. According to PageSix, the man seen with Gisele has been identified as jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The duo was seen grabbing a meal at Joji in Provincia de Puntarenas with Bündchen and Brady’s children, Benjamin and Vivian. Bündchen was spotted with the kids in Costa Rica early last week. She and her now ex-husband share a property in the Central American country.
NEW YORK STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

109K+
Followers
43K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy