Char & Stave Comes to Chestnut Hill with Holiday Pop-Up Ahead of Spring 2023 Grand OpeningMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Pullman Restaurant & Bar finally opens in Bryn MawrMarilyn JohnsonBryn Mawr, PA
PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersectionRoger MarshGlenmoore, PA
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
4 local marching bands to perform in Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade on WRTV
Four Indiana High Schools will participate in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Parade this year live on WRTV.
Reading’s Christmas on the Mountain to open for 31st season Friday
Now in its 31st year, the Hillside Playground has once again been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Affectionately known as “Christmas on the Mountain,” the free to enter and free to park display, features over 5 million led lights, inflatables, vintage and modern decorations. The lights display underwent...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Dance Theatre Presents ‘The Nutcracker’
POTTSTOWN PA – A holiday ballet favorite, “The Nutcracker,” will be performed Dec. 10 (2022; Saturday, at 7 p.m.) and Dec. 11 (Sunday, at 2 p.m.) at Boyertown Area High School by members of the Pottstown Dance Theatre Repertory Ensemble. Tickets for the shows are available now for purchase online or at the theatre company building, and also will be available at the door.
nexttv.com
Bill Kelly Joins KYW Philadelphia as Chief Meteorologist in January
Bill Kelly joins KYW Philadelphia as chief meteorologist starting January 9. He will be on the 5, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts, and the 10 p.m. news on sister station WPSG. Kelly comes from WJLA Washington, part of the Sinclair group. Kelly also had a corporate role, developing companywide weather protocols and content and also provided mentoring colleagues.
World Series Loser Wins Big in Economic Impact
The Philadelphia Phillies’ World Series loss was still a big win for the City of Brotherly Love. The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau said last week that the team’s playoff run generated an economic impact of $78 million. The playoff run resulted in $49 million in direct spending...
sanatogapost.com
Middle School Market Open Monday, Tuesday to ‘Shop’
UPPER POTTSGROVE PA – Students and staff at Pottsgrove Middle School have spent weeks accumulating food and new coats. Now those goods are ready to be privately selected Monday and Tuesday (Nov. 21-22, 2022) by school district families in need. There’s no cost or obligation required of recipients. They...
Philly and Wawa Give the US a Unique Sandwich Offering
Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
Wawa celebrates grand opening of new Levittown store
Wawa recently celebrated the grand opening of its newest store, located at 3800 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road in Levittown. A ribbon cutting was held on Nov. 17 to mark the occasion. The first 100 guests enjoyed limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts. The celebration was part of Wawa’s 2022...
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
Quakertown Student Acknowledged for His Skillset, Knowledge in the Field of Construction
The Bucks County senior is being recognized for his helpful skills and eye for detail. A student from Bucks County is being recognized for his exceptional skills in his chosen field of study, as well as his can-do attitude. Tylain Rotenberger, a senior at Quakertown Community High School, was recently...
Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road
The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road. A King of Prussia Historical Society Facebook post recently recalled “The Drinker Oak,” a massive tree that once graced the intersection of Route 202 and S. Gulph Road. The tree’s exact age was undetermined; however, 40 years ago — Dec. 2, 1982 — disease caused its removal.
buckscountyherald.com
Bridge repairs planned for week of Nov. 30 on I-295 in Bucks County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge repairs will continue next week on Interstate 295 in Bucks County under a $44.5 million bridge improvement project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-295, Interstate 95 and Interstate 476 in Bucks, Delaware and Philadelphia counties. Motorists...
phillyvoice.com
VK Brewing Company opens restaurant at historic Ship Inn in Exton
VK Brewing Co. & Eatery, the veteran-owned business that purchased the historic Ship Inn in Exton last summer, has opened, though its founders are still completing the licensing process to begin selling their own beer. Owners Jason Van Keuren and Najib Abiaad celebrated the grand opening of the restaurant last...
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Nov. 23, 2022) compilation consists of eight obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Ada M. (Picard) Phillips, 92, of Oaks, Nov. 21, Volpe. Sally Tornetta,...
Pennsylvania firearms deer season opens Saturday. What Lehigh Valley hunters need to know.
If you’re a Keystone State hunter, it’s hard not to get excited about Thanksgiving weekend. That’s because not only do you have the opportunity to spend time with family and friends for the holiday, it also marks the kickoff to the state’s most popular hunting season, the firearms deer season. And this year, hunters have much to be enthusiastic about, with decent-to-excellent deer numbers in most areas of the state, plus plenty of quality bucks likely running around as well.
Newtown Bakery Celebrates Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting, Unique Baked Goods
A new bakery in Bucks County just celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a successful first day of local business. Mamie Collette, located at 202 South State Street in Newtown, opened their doors to local residents earlier this month. Since then, the bakery has regularly sold out of their freshly baked goods.
sanatogapost.com
Local Firm to Remanufacture Hybrid Vehicle Batteries
PHOENIXVILLE PA – A3 Global LLC, a company located at 300 Schell Ln., said it opened operations Tuesday (Nov. 22, 2022) to remanufacture “hundreds” of hybrid and electric vehicle batteries per month using reconditioning equipment created by a subsidiary. It reported nickel metal hydride hybrid vehicle batteries...
footballscoop.com
Sources: Lehigh planning to make head coaching change
Tom Gilmore is not expected to be retained as head coach at Lehigh, sources told FootballScoop on Monday. Gilmore completed his third season leading the Mountain Hawks on Saturday. Lehigh was 2-9 this fall, 3-8 in 2021 and 4-7 in 2019. (Lehigh played a 3-game season in 2020.) Lehigh went...
This Hilltown Bakery is Offering the Best Baked Goods, Accessories for the Holiday Season
The bakery is offering holiday favorites that are perfect for the cold weather. A popular Bucks County bakery is gearing up for the holiday season will unique baked goods and at-home accessories for Christmas lovers. Bucks County Biscotti, with a main location situated at 10 W Creamery Road in Hilltown...
Central Bucks: The Downfall?
On Nov. 14, an article about the Central Bucks School District’s decisions about what can and cannot be taught was posted on The Beacon. First, book banning stormed across the states earlier this year, and finally made its way to Pennsylvania schools. But, on top of that, certain teachings are now being banned from schools, which stems from this action. For Central Bucks, the teachings of sexual and gender identity, religious issues and political and sociopolitical issues are now being banned — called Policy 321. These teachings are deemed as “inappropriate” if they are not in correlation to what is being taught, and even that is a stretch. By saying that these teachings are coercing students makes it seem as though these teachers are predators, which they are not. This type of language is dangerous, because it can put teachers at risk of being fired if they try to mention what their personal beliefs are, especially when it comes to their sexual and gender identity.
