WATCH: Car drives through gun store in Lexington burglary: police
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Lexington police are investigating the burglary of a gun store.
The break-in occurred at around 2 a.m. on Sunday, when police arrived at the scene they discovered that the suspects had driven a vehicle through the front door.2 charged with attempting to break into gun store in Colfax: warrants
Police confirm that weapons were taken from the store's inventory. They are searching for three suspects at this time.
