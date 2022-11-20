ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 4 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Mississippi Lottery’s “Cash 4 Midday” game were:

9-2-8-1, FB: 9

(nine, two, eight, one; FB: nine)

