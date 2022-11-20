CA Lottery
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ These California lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Daily 3 Evening
7-3-3
(seven, three, three)
Daily 3 Midday
2-1-1
(two, one, one)
Daily 4
4-7-4-2
(four, seven, four, two)
Daily Derby
1st:4 Big Ben-2nd:12 Lucky Charms-3rd:6 Whirl Win, Race Time: 1:42.45
(1st: 4 Big Ben, 2nd: 12 Lucky Charms, 3rd: 6 Whirl Win; Race Time: one: 42.45)
Estimated jackpot: $161,000
Fantasy 5
04-19-32-36-39
(four, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $161,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 259,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
