Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersElkton, MD
This is the Best Diner in Delaware According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenDelaware State
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Kent County collecting food donations this week for Thanksgiving Food DriveKristen WaltersKent County, DE
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
Related
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
townsquaredelaware.com
Delaware State Police Investigating Shooting in Millsboro
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Millsboro area on Monday night. On November 21, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., troopers responded to the 30000 block of Ayers Lane regarding a shooting. When troopers arrived, they discovered that the residence had been shot numerous times with an unknown firearm. The homeowner sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was harmed during this incident. The circumstances and motive surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.
Cape Gazette
Man found shot following two-car crash near Long Neck
Two Millsboro men – one who police say had been shot in a lower extremity – face charges after a two-car crash Nov. 21 near Long Neck. The crash happened about 9 p.m. in the area of Route 24 and Long Neck Road when a 2016 Hyundai Accent, driven by Evan Briscoe, 22, was speeding eastbound on Route 24 east of Long Neck Road, said Sr. Cpl. Jason Hatchell of the Delaware State Police.
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - In New Castle County, police are searching for a teenager who went missing from a mall in October. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was last seen at the Christiana Mall on October 1st, according to police. Her mother says she spoke to the teen around 3:45 p.m. that...
WBOC
Updated: Police ID Man Killed in Smyrna Crash
SMYRNA, Del.- Authorities have released the name of who died Friday after the SUV he was driving ran off the road and hit a tree in Smyrna. Delaware State Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Charles Cassidy Jr., 43, of Townsend, Del. Police said that at around 9 a.m. Friday,...
DART bus involved in Wilmington crash, 4 people injured
Two buses collided, injuring the driver of the DART bus and the driver and two passengers of a smaller bus from Saint Francis Hospital.
Delaware County Police investigating deadly double shooting in Yeadon
Police in Delaware County are investigating a deadly double shooting in Yeadon.
WMDT.com
Wanted suspects arrested following incident at Dover business
DOVER, Del. – Police arrested two wanted suspects late last week following an incident at the Golden Fleece Tavern. Just before midnight Friday, Dover Police responded to the business for a report of a man who pointed a gun at an employee. Officers met with the victim at the scene, who reported that he was trying to remove Darnell Griffin from the bar because he was being disorderly. The victim told officers that when he was confronted, Griffin pulled two handguns from his jacket and pointed them at the victim. A second suspect, identified as Tiffany Lassiter, took Griffin from the bar and they both left in a Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary Delaware registration.
WMDT.com
Shooting in Long Neck
Long Neck, DE- Delaware State Police responded to a shooting in Long Neck near John J. Williams Highway and White Pine Drive Monday night. Detectives are currently on scene investigating the incident, and according to state police there is no threat to the public. We will continue to update this...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Dover Monday, Suspect Released On Unsecured Bond
The Dover Police Department has arrested Aaron Grimes, 22, of Magnolia, following a shooting on North West Street Monday afternoon, according to Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. The investigation began at 3:31 p.m. when Dover Police received a call for shots fired in the 200 block of North West Street. Officers went to the area and located a large crowd. Officers then found a 24-year-old male victim, who had sustained a gunshot wound to his thigh. He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE SEEK PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN IDENTIFYING THEFT SUSPECT
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is attempting to identify the suspect in the attached photographs in reference to an unauthorized use of payment card. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, officers were dispatched to the unit block of Brookside Boulevard in reference to a theft from motor vehicle. A 65-year-old female victim reported that an unknown suspect removed a purse and additional items from her motor vehicle. It was later discovered that credit cards from the victim’s purse were used at multiple businesses.
fox29.com
Officials: 1 injured after 2 Delaware County police cruisers crash in Chester
CHESTER, Pa. - One person is in the hospital after two police cruisers were involved in a crash. The accident happened Sunday night, a little after 8 p.m., at the corner of 9th and Madison streets, in Chester. Officials say crews were dispatched after two police cruisers were reportedly in...
firststateupdate.com
Woman Trapped After Accident In Serious Condition
On Saturday at approximately 6:20 pm, New Castle County Paramedics, Mill Creek Fire Company, Cranston Heights Fire Company, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the area of Limestone Road and Greenwood Drive for a motor vehicle collision with reported entrapment. New Castle County Paramedics Senior Sergeant Abigail Haas...
fox29.com
19-year-old charged with murder for double homicide in Delaware County, police say
DELAWARE COUNTY - Police say a 19-year-old suspect is responsible for a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Delaware County over the weekend. Two people were killed when shots were fired on Guenther Avenue between Revere Road and Church Lane around midnight Saturday in Yeadon. Nazir Zahid Anderson, 19, was...
townsquaredelaware.com
Troopers Arrest Man for Using Skimmed Gift Cards
Delaware State Police have arrested a Philadelphia man for using illegally skimmed payment cards at a Newark gas station yesterday afternoon. On November 20, 2022, at approximately 3:38 p.m., troopers responded to the Sunoco located at 520 JFK Memorial Highway regarding a suspicious subject who had been observed using numerous payment cards at a gas pump. Troopers contacted 28-year-old Edward Whitefield-Dukes, who was filling a large fuel tank in the bed of his rental pickup truck. While speaking with troopers, Whitefield-Dukes discarded a credit card reader and writer into a nearby trashcan. Troopers recovered the device and Whitefield-Dukes was taken into custody at the scene without incident. A search of Whitefield-Dukes’ truck led to the discovery of numerous Wawa gift cards that were encoded with various credit card numbers from different financial institutions that were not associated with Wawa.
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
Del. firefighter who suffered cardiac arrest at fire scene thanks first responders
"I got out of the truck, opened the back door to get my fire gear, that's all I remember. I collapsed at the fire scene," firefighter Jon Stewart said.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Philadelphia Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 44-year-old Terri Mailey of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Terri was last seen in the Newark area on 11/20/22. Attempts to contact or locate her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being. She is described as...
Second person dies after hanging in Yeadon police custody, as Morcho family files lawsuit
A 34-year-old woman who hanged herself in Yeadon Borough police custody on Election Day has died. A borough spokesperson confirmed her death on Tuesday. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries after she hanged herself while in police custody. She was arrested following a domestic incident. During her encounter with law enforcement, she repeatedly told officers that she was suffering from a mental health episode and she would kill herself if placed in a holding cell.
Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target
WILMINGTON, DE – In connection with robberies that occurred at Target in Wilmington, the Delaware State Police have arrested Allen Locklear, 41, of Wilmington, Delaware. Troopers responded to Target, located at 1050 Brandywine Parkway, for a late reported robbery on November 13th, at approximately 10:37 a.m. According to the investigation, an unknown male suspect entered the store on November 12th and obtained a motorized scooter. He was asked to show his receipt when he attempted to leave the store without paying for the scooter. As the suspect held what appeared to be a knife, he threatened to stab the employee. The post Suspect arrested for armed robbery at Wilmington Target appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0