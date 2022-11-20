ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 3 Midday' game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the California Lottery’s “Daily 3 Midday” game were:

2-1-1

(two, one, one)

