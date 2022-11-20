Read full article on original website
Rams Are Signing Veteran Quarterback To Practice Squad Amid Matthew Stafford Uncertainty
The Los Angeles Rams have lost four straight games and currently sit in last place in the NFC West. Injuries to key offensive weapons have certainly played a role in the Rams' recent slide. Cooper Kupp landed on injured reserve in Week 11 while Matthew Stafford, who missed Los Angeles' ...
Cowboys' Prescott, Pollard smoke Vikings as Kirk Cousins packs it in early, 40-3
Reports of the Cowboys’ demise have been grossly exaggerated. Dallas entered the game with the world questioning their ability to stop the run, predicting it would be the downfall for an organization that sat with a 6-3 record despite not having their franchise quarterback for five games. They leave the game with the ability to claim they are the most complete team in their conference after absolutely smashing the Minnesota Vikings.
Robert Saleh calls Jets offense 'dog s---' as QB Zach Wilson downplays struggles in loss to Patriots
The Jets entered Sunday's rematch with the Patriots as one of the NFL's 10 worst offenses, but even they couldn't match their low standards in New England. Totaling just 103 yards, with six first downs and a single three-point scoring drive, New York fell to 6-4 thanks to its 10-3 loss in Week 11. Asked afterward about the inability of quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense to capitalize on an "outstanding" outing from the defense, coach Robert Saleh was profanely blunt: "It was dog shit," he told reporters.
WATCH: Elliott caps off surgical Cowboys TD drive that featured Pollard
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got off to a slow start against the Packers, but wasted no time looking accurate against the Vikings. On the first drive after the strip-sack by linebacker Micah Parsons, Prescott delivered an accurate throw to tight end Dalton Schultz but he couldn’t corral it, resulting in a Dallas field goal.
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
Garoppolo throws for 4 TDs, 49ers top Cards in Mexico City
MEXICO CITY (AP) — As the final minute ticked off the clock, San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo turned toward the crowd at Estadio Azteca, lifted his hands over his head and started clapping. It was clear that the Mexico City crowd loved the 49ers. Jimmy G and the 49ers gave that love — and some really good football — right back. Garoppolo threw four touchdown passes, including two each to Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle, and the 49ers won their third straight game by blowing past the Arizona Cardinals 38-10 on Monday night in Mexico City.
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
Buccaneers' Leonard Fournette (hip) uncertain for Week 12
Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette (hip) is uncertain for Week 12's game against the Cleveland Browns. Fournette is still "pretty sore" from a hip injury that forced him to exit Week 10's game against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany. Todd Bowles said they'll see how Fournette progresses during the week before deciding if he can go. Rachaad White will be involved even if Fournette is active but could handle a large workload if Fournette is sidelined.
NFL Week 11 top plays: 49ers lead Cardinals on MNF from Mexico City
Week 11 of the NFL season comes to a close with the San Francisco 49ers battling the Arizona Cardinals at in an all-important NFC West tilt on Monday Night Football. It's going down at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca in the fifth and final game of the 2022 International Series. Kyler...
Saints’ QB is at peace with decisions made by Dennis Allen during the game
The New Orleans Saints had an excellent game plan entering their game against the Los Angeles Rams. They drew it up to perfection, too. It was one that you would think would irritate their starting quarterback, but he is at peace. Dennis Allen has been under fire this season for...
Michigan-Ohio State Week 13 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
A best bet and analysis for Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game. Ohio State is favored by more than a touchdown at home.
Colts Sign Veteran Defensive End Khalid Kareem From Bengals Practice Squad
The veteran was drafted in 2020
