Like virtually everything else since acquiring the platform, Elon Musk’s decision to lure Donald Trump back to Twitter has, uh, not gone according to plan. After reinstating the 45th president’s account this week following the results of an extremely questionable poll, Musk has practically been groveling for Trump to start tweeting again. But Trump, like much of the rest of the world, seems to think Musk is a clown and has made it clear that he’s uninterested. Considering how much the Donald loves to be courted by rich and powerful men, his ambivalence is telling, to say the least.

2 HOURS AGO