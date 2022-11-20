ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Elon Musk says he won’t allow Alex Jones on Twitter

Twitter owner Elon Musk has made waves in recent days by lifting bans on far-right accounts, but said on Sunday he is not interested in letting Alex Jones back on the platform. Musk mocked a Twitter user who asked if the provocative conspiracy theorist should be allowed on the platform,...
Hot 99.1

A Social Media Disaster is Unfolding in New York! What’s Next for Twitter?

One of the largest social media platforms in the world was on the brink of implosion last night, or so it seemed. Billionaire business magnate Elon Musk recently confirmed his purchase of Twitter, and since that transaction was completed, the platform has descended into anarchy. Users are allowed to "buy" their own verification status now, leaving us with countless parody accounts now looking completely legitimate.
NEW YORK STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Twitter users are claiming their accounts were forced to follow the newly-reinstated Donald Trump

Like virtually everything else since acquiring the platform, Elon Musk’s decision to lure Donald Trump back to Twitter has, uh, not gone according to plan. After reinstating the 45th president’s account this week following the results of an extremely questionable poll, Musk has practically been groveling for Trump to start tweeting again. But Trump, like much of the rest of the world, seems to think Musk is a clown and has made it clear that he’s uninterested. Considering how much the Donald loves to be courted by rich and powerful men, his ambivalence is telling, to say the least.
The Hill

Musk polls Twitter users on amnesty for suspended accounts

Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter about whether the platform should offer a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts as long as they have not broken the law or engaged in “egregious spam.”. The Twitter and SpaceX CEO published the post on Wednesday, days after he...

Comments / 0

Community Policy