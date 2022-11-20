Read full article on original website
A fired Twitter engineer said he would have come up with 'way cleverer and more devastating jokes' about Elon Musk if he'd known he was getting canned
The former Twitter worker said he believes he was fired for violating for criticizing Elon Musk on Slack, but was never given a specific reason.
Elon Musk referenced the Bible and said he won't allow Sandy Hook conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on Twitter on the same day he reinstated Trump's account
Elon Musk said he has "no mercy" for people who exploit children's deaths "for gain" when asked about bringing Alex Jones back to Twitter.
Here are the suspended Twitter accounts that have been reinstated since Elon Musk took over
Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jordan Peterson, and Andrew Tate's accounts have all been reinstated since Elon Musk took over Twitter.
Within Hour, Millions Answer Elon Musk's Twitter Poll on Reinstating Trump
Musk lifted bans on three other users Friday who had been suspended this year. Trump has been banned from Twitter since January 2021.
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Twitter workers now unemployed thanks to Elon Musk are unlikely to get an apology from him. But they did just receive one from Jack Dorsey, the Twitter co-founder who led the company until November last year. In a tweet on Saturday morning, one day after his longtime friend Musk slashed...
Sam Bankman-Fried was reported to own a $100 million stake in Elon Musk's Twitter. Musk says that's a lie.
Musk denied that Sam Bankman-Fried or FTX own shares of Twitter since the Tesla CEO took the company private, refuting a recent report from Semafor.
Ex-Twitter employees are horrified by Elon Musk reinstating Donald Trump’s account: ‘Incredibly upsetting’
“Donald Trump attracted and amplified the most extreme content and conspiracy theories,” said one former Twitter employee.
The big question on everyone's mind now that Elon Musk owns Twitter: Is Donald Trump coming back?
Elon Musk has previously said he would reverse Trump's permanent suspension if he buys Twitter, calling the ban a "morally bad decision."
Elon Musk says he's sleeping at Twitter's HQ 'until the org is fixed'
Elon Musk tweeted on Monday morning that he will be sleeping at San Francisco's Twitter HQ 'until the org is fixed.'. His tweet comes days after he put an end to remote work and told Twitter staff to work 80-hour weeks. The new Twitter CEO has a track record of...
NAACP chief slammed Elon Musk's 'garbage poll' and called for advertisers to pause Twitter spending after Trump reinstated
NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson raised concerns for marginalized people after Musk reactivated Trump's Twitter, saying Musk is "failing our democracy."
Elon Musk reinstated some banned Twitter accounts, but he drew the line at extremists like Alex Jones
Elon Musk once called himself a "free speech absolutist," and has made moves to bring back some previously banned accounts, but within certain limits.
What Twitter knows about you – and what you can do about it
Sure, you've given Twitter some of your personal information. But did you know it has already inferred some details about you?
Elon Musk says he won’t allow Alex Jones on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has made waves in recent days by lifting bans on far-right accounts, but said on Sunday he is not interested in letting Alex Jones back on the platform. Musk mocked a Twitter user who asked if the provocative conspiracy theorist should be allowed on the platform,...
Elon Musk rules out conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’s return to Twitter
Elon Musk has said he will not reinstate the conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Twitter, saying he has “no mercy” for people who capitalize on the deaths of children for personal fame. Twitter permanently suspended the accounts of Jones and his Infowars website in September 2018 for violating...
Millions of Twitter users issued urgent warning before ‘site shuts down’
TWITTER users have been issued a warning of a possible shutdown of the text-based social media site. Those reliant on the site are recommended to take these precautions to protect themselves from the event of the app's possible failure. Despite Twitter's owner Elon Musk continuing to parade the app around...
A Social Media Disaster is Unfolding in New York! What’s Next for Twitter?
One of the largest social media platforms in the world was on the brink of implosion last night, or so it seemed. Billionaire business magnate Elon Musk recently confirmed his purchase of Twitter, and since that transaction was completed, the platform has descended into anarchy. Users are allowed to "buy" their own verification status now, leaving us with countless parody accounts now looking completely legitimate.
Twitter users are claiming their accounts were forced to follow the newly-reinstated Donald Trump
Like virtually everything else since acquiring the platform, Elon Musk’s decision to lure Donald Trump back to Twitter has, uh, not gone according to plan. After reinstating the 45th president’s account this week following the results of an extremely questionable poll, Musk has practically been groveling for Trump to start tweeting again. But Trump, like much of the rest of the world, seems to think Musk is a clown and has made it clear that he’s uninterested. Considering how much the Donald loves to be courted by rich and powerful men, his ambivalence is telling, to say the least.
Musk polls Twitter users on amnesty for suspended accounts
Elon Musk has posted a poll on Twitter about whether the platform should offer a “general amnesty” to suspended accounts as long as they have not broken the law or engaged in “egregious spam.”. The Twitter and SpaceX CEO published the post on Wednesday, days after he...
Elon Musk posted a video of himself entering Twitter's headquarters carrying a bathroom sink
Elon Musk shared a video of himself carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter's headquarters. Twitter staff were notified on Wednesday that the Tesla CEO would be in the office during the week. The billionaire has until Friday at 5 p.m. ET to close his $44 billion Twitter deal or face...
