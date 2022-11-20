CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 4-year-old girl unresponsive. EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO