Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Death of 4-Year-Old Child
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Foul play is suspected in the death of a 4-year-old according to investigators. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on November 17th just after 2 p.m. Upon arrival they found a 4-year-old girl unresponsive. EMS transported the child to a nearby hospital but authorities say the child passed away on November 20th.
Heavy Hearts Across The Charlotte Area After Chopper Crash Kills 2
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Grief and heartache being felt across the Charlotte area, after two WBTV employees died in a helicopter crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around noon off of I-77 south near Tyvola and Nations Ford Roads. That crash shutdown the southbound lanes for most of the day. The...
One Person Shot & Killed in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway in Southwest Charlotte. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police responding to a call for shots fired around 12:30p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of S. Tryon Street. Officers found a person suffering from a gunshot wound at the Econo Lodge. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic Issues On I-77 South Could Continue Into Morning Commute
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Prepare for possible traffic issues continuing into your Wednesday morning commute after the tragic helicopter crash near I-77 South. Drivers heading home from Uptown faced miles of backed up traffic heading south on Tuesday night. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive to conduct an initial...
Man Charged with Murder After Shooting in Catawba County
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities have identified the victim of a deadly shooting in Hickory. The shooting happened on 14th Avenue SW around 10:04 p.m on Sunday. When deputies arrived, they found 43-year-old Christopher Woods suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced at the scene. Deputies say evidence...
Interstate 77 South Near Nations Ford Road Reopens
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The southbound lanes on Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road have reopened after a deadly helicopter crash on Tuesday. The lanes reopened just after 10 a.m. Traffic flow has returned to normal but the North Carolina Department of Transportation says drivers should still expect heavy traffic due to holiday travel from Wednesday through Sunday, November 27th.
Victims Identified In Helicopter Crash On I-77
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two people have died in a helicopter crash on the southbound side of Interstate 77 near Nations Ford Road around noon Tuesday. No road vehicles were involved in the crash, with the wreckage on the banking along the southbound side of I-77. Medic confirmed 2 people had died on the scene.
City Council Holds Public Hearing On Drive-Thru Only Chick-Fil-A In Cotswold
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Neighbors are weighing in on plans to replace the Chick-Fil-A in Cotswold with a drive-thru only location. Supporters hope the plan will improve traffic, while opponents worry it will only bring more cars to the area. The new building would include two dedicated drive-thru lanes instead...
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Sage!
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Sage. Sage is sweet, loyal, and smart. She is housetrained and loves car rides. If you are interested in adopting Sage or any of the other available pets at CMPD...
“I Got Really, Really Lucky” Charlotte Native Describes Being Shot 7 Times At Club Q
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — A Charlotte native who just moved to Colorado two weeks ago says he was shot 7 times during the mass shooting at Club Q. Barrett Hudson told CNN that he had never been to Club Q before. He said the sound of the gun shots sounded a lot like balloons popping.
Health Officials Concerned About “Tridemic” & Holiday Travel
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local health officials are cautioning families to reconsider traveling home for the holidays if you or someone in your family is sick with flu, RSV or COVID-19. Doctors at Atrium Health say pediatric cases of respiratory illness are “unprecedented” this season. While doctors are...
Gaston County Mugshots November 22nd
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 22. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Thanksgiving Road Travel
CHARLOTTE N.C. – More that 1.5 Million people are expected to hit the roads this Thanksgiving holiday from North Carolina – hitting pre-pandemic levels. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo is sharing what you need to know about road travel through the state and tips to keep you and your family safe.
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
Rachael Previews ‘Light The Knights’ At Truist Field
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The baseball stadium has been fully transformed into a winter wonderland complete with ice skating, snow tubing, live entertainment and more!. There will also be Christmas shopping and visits with Santa. The event runs from November 23rd until January 8th. Times and ticket prices vary. They...
Thanksgiving Safety: Pets and Cooking
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Safety is paramount for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. WCCB called the experts to find out how to keep pets and people safe this holiday. Dr. Jacob Mauck with Crown Town Animal Hospital told us there are some things dogs can safely eat. He recommends only small amounts and no seasoning for the scraps.
Thanksgiving Holiday travel at CLT Airport expected to hit pre-pandemic levels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is expecting more than 800, 000 passengers to travel to and from the airport through the Monday after Thanksgiving. TSA recommends travelers be inside the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. CLT...
Don’t Waste Your Money: Holiday Mail Delays
CHARLOTTE N.C. – Getting ready to mail your holiday cards and packages? Make sure you send them early! WCCB Charlotte’s John Matarese looks into expected holiday mail delays and what you can do to avoid them.
The Busy Holiday Travel Season Gets Underway Across The Carolinas
CHARLOTTE — The busy holiday travel season is just getting underway. And, this year, Thanksgiving travel is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels. Triple-A predicts more than 54 million Americans will hit the road or skies this holiday. It’s also projected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since...
Panthers Host Tree Lighting Festival
CHARLOTTE, N. C. — The Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC officially kicked off the holiday season by hosting their annual tree lighting festival at Bank of America Stadium. From the music and food, to the free face painting and hot chocolate, WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik reports that there was something for everyone.
