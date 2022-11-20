Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mltnews.com
Scene in Mountlake Terrace: No change? No problem
No spare change this holiday season? The Salvation Army red kettles have QR codes so you can donate with your smart phone, photographer David Carlos notes. This one is seen outside the QFC at Cedar Plaza Tuesday.
Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
My Clallam County
Operation Candy Cane schedule is announced
PORT ANGELES – This just in! Operation Candy Cane is back in its full capacity this year with nightly routes December 10th through the 15th, starting nightly at 5:30 pm. The Port Angeles Professional Firefighters Local 656, Volunteer firefighters, along with Santa Claus, will be traveling the streets of the city on a decorated 1956 Seagrave fire engine.
mltnews.com
Reminder: City’s proposed biennial budget online for public review
The City of Mountlake Terrace’s proposed 2023-2024 biennial budget is now available online here. The budget details the city’s financial plans for the next two years and beyond. The Mountlake Terrace City Council is continuing to review the proposed budget, with a potential vote Dec. 5.
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds council reverses course for Hwy 99-area stepbacks, OKs preferred 2023 city attorney contract option
Updated to clarify the council voted on a preferred city attorney contract that includes a 7.5% fee increase. The final contract will be voted on Dec. 6. Edmonds City Council reversed course Tuesday night, deciding by a 4-3 vote to approve a preliminary action to vacate an emergency ordinance — approved unanimously Oct. 4 — that was aimed at ensuring that new development across the street from single-family zones provides stepbacks.
mltnews.com
Martha Lake Elementary presentation, public works contract on Nov. 22 school board agenda
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22, meeting is set to receive a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School as well as the district’s August and September budget reports. In addition, the board is scheduled to approve Resolution #22-22,...
downtownbellevue.com
Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue
A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
mltnews.com
Officials gather on Hwy 99 to commemorate day of remembrance for road traffic victims
The Snohomish County Transportation Coalition (Snotrac) and Washington Bikes gathered with elected officials at the intersection of Airport Road and Highway 99/Evergreen Way Monday to commemorate the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims. “We want to work with the legislature in 2023 to lower the legal limit for...
mltnews.com
Edmonds Schools Foundation receives $15K Kiwanis Foundation grant for job-training program
The Foundation for Edmonds School District has received a $15,000 award from Lynnwood Kiwanis Foundation to help fund the foundations new On-the-Job Training (OJT) program for high school students. The pilot program, in partnership with the Edmonds School District’s Career Connected Learning program, aims to help high school seniors at...
publicola.com
Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD
The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
List your "swear to never return again" places in Tacoma?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
mltnews.com
Nightly closure of 220th St. SW and SB I-5 ramps planned Nov. 21-23
Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to work on bridge operations at 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of 220th Street Southwest and the Interstate 5 southbound on- and off-ramps. Detours will be provided (see map). The work will...
Any restaurants open on Thanksgiving that are serving their normal menus in Tacoma?
My brother is visiting from out of town and none of us care for Thanksgiving food. I know it's a big ask for anybody to be open on that day, but curious if we'll have non-turkey options. Thanks.
mltnews.com
Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members
The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
Another Iconic Seattle Starbucks Closes Over Safety Concerns
You may recall in July, Starbucks announced they were closing five stores in Seattle and one in Everett over safety concerns. Now another one is closing. This image is of the Broadway and Denny store. Iconic store near Capitol Hill District will close soon. MyNorthwest.com is reporting another Starbucks is...
Watch: Dog rescued after falling through thin ice on Seattle-area lake
A dog was cold and wet but otherwise appeared to be OK after being rescued from a partially frozen lake south of Seattle Monday.
425magazine.com
Tarte by Heritage is Woodinville’s New From-Scratch Bakery
Woodinville is about to get a new from-scratch bakery, right in the hub of Woodinville’s Hollywood District. Tarte by Heritage — which is anticipated to open either this month or early December — is the bakery brainchild of owner and chef Breanna Beike. (The new shop will open next door to her popular Heritage Restaurant and Bar.)
'Once-in-a-lifetime project' will connect Puyallup to Port of Tacoma
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A lot can happen in three decades. Cities change and neighbors come and go. But Fife resident Warren Walsborn and his family stayed. “Probably about three or four years after I was here, then I started getting notices that we’re going to take your property,” Walsborn said.
mltnews.com
Burn ban lifted for Snohomish County
The burn ban issued Sunday for Snohomish County has been lifted effective at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Increasing clouds and wind were expected Monday night as part of a weather system moving in. Rain is predicted starting Tuesday morning and a chance of rain or drizzle every day into the weekend.
myedmondsnews.com
Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo
During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
