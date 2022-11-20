ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountlake Terrace, WA

mltnews.com

Scene in Mountlake Terrace: No change? No problem

No spare change this holiday season? The Salvation Army red kettles have QR codes so you can donate with your smart phone, photographer David Carlos notes. This one is seen outside the QFC at Cedar Plaza Tuesday.
KING 5

Residents work to save 'Raccoon Lodge' in Port Townsend

PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. — The "Raccoon Lodge," as it has become known, began as a therapeutic project when Kevin Mason was undergoing cancer treatments earlier this year. "Ideally, I just thought after it's all done and all the construction is through one day I'd see a squirrel poking its head out the window or even a raccoon," said Mason, 75.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
My Clallam County

Operation Candy Cane schedule is announced

PORT ANGELES – This just in! Operation Candy Cane is back in its full capacity this year with nightly routes December 10th through the 15th, starting nightly at 5:30 pm. The Port Angeles Professional Firefighters Local 656, Volunteer firefighters, along with Santa Claus, will be traveling the streets of the city on a decorated 1956 Seagrave fire engine.
PORT ANGELES, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds council reverses course for Hwy 99-area stepbacks, OKs preferred 2023 city attorney contract option

Updated to clarify the council voted on a preferred city attorney contract that includes a 7.5% fee increase. The final contract will be voted on Dec. 6. Edmonds City Council reversed course Tuesday night, deciding by a 4-3 vote to approve a preliminary action to vacate an emergency ordinance — approved unanimously Oct. 4 — that was aimed at ensuring that new development across the street from single-family zones provides stepbacks.
EDMONDS, WA
downtownbellevue.com

Water Grill to Open December 7 at Lincoln Square in Bellevue

A new seafood restaurant, Water Grill, recently announced that they will be opening their new location on December 7th. The location is at Lincoln Square at The Bellevue Collection, along Bellevue Way. The menu features a variety of Eastern and Pacific oysters, wild Dungeness crab from Washington, pacific black cod,...
BELLEVUE, WA
publicola.com

Council Budget Eliminates 80 Vacant Police Positions, Preserves Human Service Pay, Moves Parking Officers Back to SPD

The Seattle City Council’s budget committee, which includes all nine council members, moved forward on a 2023-2024 budget yesterday that will move the city’s parking enforcement division back to the police department, preserve inflationary wage increases for human service workers, and increase the city’s funding for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority—all while closing a late-breaking budget hole of almost $80 million over the next two years.
mltnews.com

Nightly closure of 220th St. SW and SB I-5 ramps planned Nov. 21-23

Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Sound Transit’s contractor is scheduled to work on bridge operations at 220th Street Southwest in Mountlake Terrace. This work will require the nightly closure of 220th Street Southwest and the Interstate 5 southbound on- and off-ramps. Detours will be provided (see map). The work will...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
mltnews.com

Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation announces five new board members

The Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Sno-Isle Libraries, has appointed five new members from Snohomish and Island counties. Guided by a board of directors, the foundation helps extend the library district’s reach by supporting library programs, services and events, funding demonstration libraries in communities with limited library service, and investing in capital improvements throughout the library district.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
425magazine.com

Tarte by Heritage is Woodinville’s New From-Scratch Bakery

Woodinville is about to get a new from-scratch bakery, right in the hub of Woodinville’s Hollywood District. Tarte by Heritage — which is anticipated to open either this month or early December — is the bakery brainchild of owner and chef Breanna Beike. (The new shop will open next door to her popular Heritage Restaurant and Bar.)
WOODINVILLE, WA
mltnews.com

Burn ban lifted for Snohomish County

The burn ban issued Sunday for Snohomish County has been lifted effective at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency said. Increasing clouds and wind were expected Monday night as part of a weather system moving in. Rain is predicted starting Tuesday morning and a chance of rain or drizzle every day into the weekend.
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Carrying cargo

During an early morning walk on Sunset Avenue Friday, photographer Kevin O’Keeffe saw this unusual vessel. He said it’s apparently a Norwegian-made PCTC (pure car truck carrier), one of the largest cargo vessels in the world — possibly holding as many as 8,500 cars.
EDMONDS, WA

