ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Colts mascot did obscene gesture after Jalen Hurts’ game-winning TD

The Indianapolis Colts mascot may be getting a call from Roger Goodell after Week 11’s action. Indianapolis nearly pulled off the upset Sunday against the 8-1 Philadelphia Eagles. After drawing first blood on a Jonathan Taylor touchdown run in the first quarter, the Colts led for roughly 53 minutes of game time. However, the Eagles kept chipping away until quarterback Jalen Hurts rumbled his way in for a go-ahead score with 1:20 remaining in the fourth quarter. It ended up being the game-winning TD as Philly hung on to win 17-16.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Associated Press

Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

New coach Saturday can't solve familiar problems for Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jeff Saturday's hiring as interim coach re-energized the Indianapolis Colts — for a week. On Sunday, the old problems resurfaced. One week after winning in Saturday's road debut, the Colts produced the fast start they've talked about all season and a stifling three-quarter performance from the defense — only to see it unravel over the final 15 minutes when the offense couldn't convert scoring opportunities and the defense wore down again.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Hurts stuns Colts, the Matt Ryan question, and an early sleeper at QB for 2023

The Colts squander a chance at a legitimate season-changing victory in Week 11 to the Eagles, and Philadelphia Head Coach Nick Sirianni didn't miss his chance postgame to take a swing at the pinata that is Jim Irsay's franchise at the moment. This episode begins with Sirianni's pointed comments directed toward the Colts owner, and is followed by a discussion of the latest offensive letdown on Matt Ryan's offense specifically the interior of the offensive line. After putting the 17-16 loss to rest, Charlie and All Indiana Bets Petar Hood discuss Matt Ryan's future in Indianapolis beyond this season, and also a collegiate gunslinger who may catch the eye of Colts brass as bowl season nears. Plus: How many games does Jeff Saturday have to win to lock down the Colts head coaching spot for the long-term? With six weeks to go and the Colts playoff odds currently at (yikes!) percent, it is time to start the discussion on the future in Indianapolis. Thanks for listening!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy