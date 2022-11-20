ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters

Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
BROOKLYN, NY
Washington Square News

Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU

Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York Declares War on Polio

The New York State Department of Health has declared war on polio (poliomyelitis), a disabling and potentially deadly disease caused by the polio virus. The discovery this summer that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County had developed the severe, paralytic form of polio has become a major wakeup call to medical professionals across the state.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Robb Report

One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC

Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues. Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far, an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner. “In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.” In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns

NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BrooklynPapers.com

Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses

A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
BROOKLYN, NY
yucommentator.org

A Yeshiva As Much As A University

Yeshiva University’s reputation has been denigrated by the media. If one were to read popular publications reporting on our university from the past few months, it would be hard not to feel shame and contempt. Our university has been painted as a villain; it has been portrayed as an institution that looks to deride and discriminate against its students. Furthermore, the Supreme Court is deliberating on the very essence of our University: whether or not our Yeshiva can be classified as a religious institution. In this piece, I wish to counterbalance this misguided narrative. I hope to put some good faith back into our university and illustrate how the Yeshiva and University exist as one.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester

The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
POLITICO

Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care

As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
W42ST.nyc

Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue

Hell’s Kitcheners mourning the demise of historic Manganaro’s sub shop will be happy to hear that a new eatery has taken over the West Side space. Chi Restaurant and Bar, a fine-dining Chinese eatery celebrated its grand opening on Saturday — complete with lion dancers.  The grand opening, attended by Council member Erik Bottcher and […] The post Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Route Fifty

New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions

This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy