Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Brooklyn-Based Barber Is Offering Free Housing and Haircuts To NYC Asylum SeekersAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Thousands of Shluchim Pose for ‘Class Picture’ Outside Chabad Headquarters
Thousands of Shluchim today posed for a “class picture” outside Chabad World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, N.Y. 6,500 rabbis and guests from all 50 states and more than 100 countries are in New York for the International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Shluchim in New York, an annual event aimed at strengthening Jewish awareness and practice around the world.
Brooklyn barber offers asylum seekers free housing, haircuts
A barber in Brooklyn, who knows what it's like to start a life in a new country, is opening his heart and his home to immigrants seeking asylum in New York.
Big Apple Circus giving 5,000 free tickets to community organizations for NYC performances
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The circus is in town and free. The Big Apple Circus will be free on Tuesdays, starting Dec. 6 through the end of the year, they announced Monday. Mayor Eric Adams had, in a since deleted tweet, indicated the free performances would start on Nov. 29. Guinness World Record holder Nik […]
Washington Square News
Review: Edward Hopper’s art showcases his hatred for NYU
Edward Hopper’s 1945 painting “August in the City” depicts the side view of a rounded window protruding from an elegant brownstone. The urban house, adorned with yellow curtains and marvelous architectural moldings, basks in the sunlight of a summer day in the city. This scene, along with the rest of his paintings, shows Hopper’s unique understanding and appreciation of New York City, as well as his desire to keep that spirit intact.
‘Best cake in the city’: Why thousands line up for one Bronx bakery’s specialty
FIELDSTON, The Bronx (PIX11) — It’s a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That’s especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd’s Carrot Cake’s signature product is in its highest demand. A long line stretches far down the […]
The Jewish Press
New York Declares War on Polio
The New York State Department of Health has declared war on polio (poliomyelitis), a disabling and potentially deadly disease caused by the polio virus. The discovery this summer that an unvaccinated young man in Rockland County had developed the severe, paralytic form of polio has become a major wakeup call to medical professionals across the state.
intheknow.com
Inside the mysterious lives of New York City doormen: ‘Our job is to blend in’
A uniformed doorman in New York City is as ubiquitous as a Yellow Cab driver. Door people have been around for around 162 years and while some consider them to be an antiquated status symbol for luxury apartments, tenants consider them to be multi-hyphenate necessities for everyday living. But while...
One of America’s Best Chefs Is Opening a New Restaurant in NYC
Michael Solomonov’s takeover of New York City continues. Hot on the heels of debuting a Laser Wolf outpost atop the Hoxton hotel in Williamsburg, the James Beard Award-winning Philly chef has opened up shop on the ground floor as well. This time, he’s brought over another of his Philadelphia hits, K’Far, an all-day Israeli café and bakery that invites you to grab a seat and linger, whether over coffee and pastries or cocktails and dinner. “In Israel, meals don’t start or stop,” Solomonov told Eater NY. “They carry on.” In that spirit, K’Far is offering three menus every day. Pastries like chocolate rugelach...
New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
The 10 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In New York City
If you're raising a family in "the city that never sleeps," you'll want to find a neighborhood that does. Here are some of the top family-friendly areas in NYC.
BrooklynPapers.com
Actor Tracy Morgan drops by turkey giveaway at Marlboro Houses
A turkey giveaway outside Gravesend’s Marlboro Houses this weekend turned into a star-studded affair when actor and former resident Tracy Morgan dropped by to surprise volunteers and recipients. More than 500 people were gifted frozen turkeys, fresh produce and other food during the massive distribution, hosted by the Marlboro...
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling Discovery
The homeless epidemic has hit epic proportions lately as rents become increasingly unaffordable on a modest income. However, when it comes to properly identifying the signs of being unhoused, the truth is not as clear-cut as it seems.
yucommentator.org
A Yeshiva As Much As A University
Yeshiva University’s reputation has been denigrated by the media. If one were to read popular publications reporting on our university from the past few months, it would be hard not to feel shame and contempt. Our university has been painted as a villain; it has been portrayed as an institution that looks to deride and discriminate against its students. Furthermore, the Supreme Court is deliberating on the very essence of our University: whether or not our Yeshiva can be classified as a religious institution. In this piece, I wish to counterbalance this misguided narrative. I hope to put some good faith back into our university and illustrate how the Yeshiva and University exist as one.
Spotted Lanternfly Confirmed In Westchester
The invasive spotted lanternfly continues its invasion of New York. A state effort to track the spread and prevalence of the insect using community reports and digital mapping shows it has now been spotted in all five boroughs of New York City, across Long Island, and throughout the Hudson Valley.
POLITICO
Adams' wins and losses on school cuts, retiree health care
As New York City Mayor Eric Adams presses forward with a new effort to tighten the city’s purse strings, cutbacks he has imposed since taking office have been caught up in the courts. He got mixed news on that front Tuesday, with one court allowing his cuts to schools budgets to proceed, while another blocked an effort to rein in health care costs.
Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue
Hell’s Kitcheners mourning the demise of historic Manganaro’s sub shop will be happy to hear that a new eatery has taken over the West Side space. Chi Restaurant and Bar, a fine-dining Chinese eatery celebrated its grand opening on Saturday — complete with lion dancers. The grand opening, attended by Council member Erik Bottcher and […] The post Chinese Lions Celebrate Grand Opening of Chi Restaurant Replacing Manganaro’s on 9th Avenue appeared first on W42ST.
This weekend: Walk off those extra Thanksgiving calories at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival (photos)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This Thanksgiving weekend, plan to walk off the extra poundage of pumpkin pie and mashed potatoes at the NYC Winter Lantern Festival. It’s fun for the whole family!. Previously located at Snug Harbor Cultural Center, the 2022 Festival is located steps from the Staten...
Brooklyn community organizations host resource event for asylum seekers
A free resource event was held on Saturday in East New York for recently arrived immigrants and asylum seekers.
New York City Will Cut Some of Its 21,000 Vacant Government Positions
This article was first published by Route Fifty partner publication City & State New York. New York City is planning to reduce the roughly 21,000 vacant positions across city agencies – but not by hiring alone. A letter from Budget Director Jacques Jiha, first reported by Politico New York, ordered most city agencies to reduce their city-funded vacant positions as of Oct. 31 by half.
Comments / 0