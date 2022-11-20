Read full article on original website
Road & Track
Catalytic Converter Thieves Caught on Camera in Lamborghini Urus Getaway Car
Catalytic converter theft is a tradition as old as catalytic converters, but thefts of the rare-metal-holding devices more than tripled from 2019 to 2020 and continue to be a problem across America. Some of that work is apparently paying off for a group of alleged thieves in Southern California, who were caught on camera showing up to the scene of a catalytic converter theft in a Lamborghini Urus.
RideApart
Watch As Two Idiots Cross The U.S. On 80s Motorcycles
When planning a cross-country trip, it’s best to set yourself up for success by planning your route, prepping your bike, and accounting for anything and everything that can go wrong. Now watch what can go wrong as “Two Idiots Cross the US on '80s Motorcycles,” their title not mine.
Narcity
An Ontario Driver Was Caught Going 167 km/h While Police Were Filming A PSA (VIDEO)
Ontario Provincial Police were caught by surprise when filming a PSA about stunt driving Monday afternoon. While speaking on camera, an officer clocked a driver going 167 km/h and had to put his filming duties on hold. "We're just doing some speed enforcement here at Highway 404," said the constable,...
Top Speed
This Widebody 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Is A Must Have
Despite Dodge announcing that the next generation Challenger and Charger will go all-electric, Ford announced the seventh-gen S650 Mustang will keep its same ICE recipe. In fact, the new Mustang is offered with the same engines as before, except for the new Dark Horse that is powered by an updated Coyote V-8 engine with more than 500 horsepower under the hood. And, with neither the new Mustang nor the Dark Horse on sale, we have no idea how the two models will look with aftermarket accessories or updates. Luckily, we don't have to wait for that to happen, as talented designers like Abimelec Design have come to our rescue. His latest creation called “Pony-UP” is nothing more than a cool-looking widebody Mustang Dark Horse.
AAA will offer 'Tow to Go' program for Thanksgiving weekend
AAA has activated its "Tow to Go" fan for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, aiming to keep impaired drivers off the road.
3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get)
The pickup trucks for 2023 worth waiting for are the 2023 Ford Maverick, the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning, and the 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The post 3 Pickup Trucks for 2023 That Everyone Wants to Buy (and Can’t Get) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Here’s A Ducati-inspired Harley-Davidson V-Rod Overdosed On NOS
It’s been five years since Harley-Davidson pulled the plug on its beastly V-Rod, but it’s still a popular canvas, with international reach, for mind-bending custom projects. A fitting example of this comes all the way from Poland-based Szajba’s Garage, which has put together a custom V-Rod inspired by the Ducati Panigale. Plus, it’s charged up with Nitrox to increase the crazy exponentially.
Top Speed
10 Sports Cars from the 2000s Still Worth Buying
The 2000s were a decade of rapid technological advancements, one where flip phones turned into smartphones and laptops were finally making some gains on desktop computers. It was, arguably, the decade of the Fast And Furious franchise, and one could even argue that it was the rise of tuning culture across most of the United States. Above all, though, it was the decade of the electronic uprising in our sporty cars. The first flappy paddles found their way into up-market supercars, and even the more mundane machinery came with a host of electronic aids to keep them level and straight on the road. Some enjoyed having their skills behind the wheel complimented by the electronic suspension, self-leveling dampers, four-wheeled steering, and other clever robotics that made driving fast a bit easier. The purists, however, did not like the rise of electronic aids and kept searching for those cars that kept true to the old-school setup of three pedals, a stick, and no help other than that given by your senses. The cars we're going to discuss here today offer the perfect blend between rawness and electronic advancement from a time when we didn’t hear doomsday preachers announcing the end of the manual transmission.
Top Speed
Here’s A Chinese Cruiser That Can Bury The Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight
Harley-Davidson has a lot of fans around the world, and such crazy fandom often brings the urge for other bikemakers to recreate the successful recipe. We’ve already seen the Chinese copy of the Iron 883, and this time it’s the Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight that has a doppelganger. The motorcycle - called the Custom V1200 - was presented at the 2022 EICMA as a 2023 model under the SWM name, which could debut it in Europe next year. It will be SWM’s first 1000+cc model, and it has the potential to outperform the Forty-Eight.
Own The Cruise-In With This 1960 Ford Starliner
Rare, good looking, and fun to drive, that’s the Galaxie way!. One of Ford's most famous luxury muscle car models has to have been the Galaxie. This massive automobile has seen a lot of action from racers to cruisers looking to have fun behind the wheel. However there is one example of a Ford Galaxie you probably haven’t seen before. That is the Ford Galaxie Starliner, a two-year car whose primary goal was looking good and providing a comforting driving experience in the process.
electrek.co
Club Car’s fancy new electric golf cart looks like a living room on wheels
Club Car is one of the country’s biggest golf cart makers, and now the brand has just unveiled a slick new line of high-end electric vehicles that are more like open-air electric cars. Just don’t call the Club Car Cru a “car.”. In fact, these technically aren’t...
Top Speed
This Honda S2000 Could Redefine Modern Sports Cars
With the obsession of horsepower, torque, quarter-mile speed, and track times, sports cars today are all trying to reach the same target of being as fast and engaging as possible. This is where the S2000 always shined. Even during its heyday, the S2000 wasn't the fastest or most exotic sports car, but it offered a driving experience that no other vehicle (in its price range) could match. The driver-centered cockpit, the bolt-action precision of the manual transmission, and the crown jewel of the car - a high-revving naturally aspirated engine - furthered enthusiast's love of the Honda. The S2000 was spirit of the connection between man and machine, and it served as a reminder that a true sports car's identity should be founded in fun. And that is why it is easy to get excited about its return. Our sister site, HotCars, recently illustrated what a modern-day S2000 could look like, and we expect many would accept it with open arms.
C8 Corvette Trashed During Street Takeover
Don’t worry, maybe it’s stolen or something…. Street takeovers aren’t for real car enthusiasts and are utterly degenerate – this is a pointwe’ve made over and over. And the fools who participate in them prove us right constantly. The latest exhibit to make our case comes via an Instagram video of a C8 Corvette driver absolutely thrashing the mid-engine sports car to get some clout.
Ways to Prepare for Winter Driving Hazards
Driving in the winter can bring even more challenges. Though most people only worry about the snow, the truth is that ice can be just as dangerous (if not more). Black ice can sneak up on you if you aren’t careful. You won’t know that you hit it, until you have no control over your vehicle.
Freethink
Kid-friendly superblocks are a way for residents to reclaim their streets
You might remember your time as a child playing outdoors with friends and walking to school. These activities had tremendous benefits for our health and development. Today, parents report barriers to letting their kids play, walk, and ride in their neighborhood. The safety of local streets is a major concern.
Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter
Traveling in an RV can lead to all kinds of magnificent adventures. However, what about parking your RV for the winter? What are the rules? The post Rules You Must Know Before Parking Your RV for the Winter appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
homesenator.com
Consider This Before Replacing Your Garage Door
Is your garage door looking a little long in the tooth, or no longer fit for purpose? Before you rush out to buy a replacement, stop and think about a few of the following points so that the decision you make is the right one. Is an upgrade an option?
Grub Worm Camaro Becomes The Quickest H-Pattern Car In The World
Ladies and gentlemen, a new record has been set…. Stick shift is often considered a bit of a dying art form in many regards. The engaging and raw experience of driving a manual transmission vehicle is unlike anything an automatic could replicate. So it makes sense that many enthusiasts choose this form of driving over manual or even sequential gearboxes. Oddly enough, this also applies to racing which is virtually unheard of because of automatic transmission innovations of the last couple of decades or so.
The 1986 Dodge Omni GLHS Was Ahead Of Its Time
Fast hatchbacks, "hot hatches" as they are colloquially known, were incredibly popular stateside for a number of years. Cars like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST and RS, and the hatch variant of the Subaru WRX STI were just some of the cars that gained an near cult following. Nowadays, the Golf GTI and the Golf R are essentially the only hot hatches still available in the United States.
electrek.co
Silent Yachts launches all-electric, 6-passenger Tender 400 that can hit 20 knots
Solar electric yacht builder Silent Yachts has announced an all-electric tender to support its growing lineup of zero-emissions ships. Despite being a tiny vessel, the SILENT Tender 400 was built with the same design standards as Silent Yachts’ larger boats. Built with carbon fiber and up to 30 kW of electric power, the Tender 400 is light and agile, whether it’s sitting on the stern, or transporting up to six people to and from shore. Have a look.
