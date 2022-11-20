Read full article on original website
Gregg Popovich Opens up About Kawhi Leonard
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has seen LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard grow
Kawhi Leonard Doesn't Think Tim Duncan Is A Good Coach
Kawhi Leonard drops truth bomb on Tim Duncan's coaching career.
Kings-Grizzlies gameday live: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane updates; can Sacramento win again?
Latest injury updates on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as the Kings put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Grizzlies.
Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies
Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115
Lakers And Suns Injury Reports
The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns have announced their injury reports for Tuesday’s game.
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
Spurs Ex Kawhi Leonard: No 'Scar' on Relationship with Gregg Popovich
San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich had a notable embrace with Kawhi Leonard after Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Spurs vs. Pelicans GAMEDAY: Gregg Popovich to Return After Illness Scare
After going winless on a five-game road trip, the San Antonio Spurs will take on the New Orleans Pelicans at AT&T Center on Wednesday.
Coach Brett Brown Says Spurs 'Every Bit of Enjoyable' as His Past Sixers Teams
San Antonio Spurs assistant coach Brett Brown had high praise for the team after Saturday's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Clippers Update Kawhi Leonard's Status for Jazz Matchup
The Utah Jazz are looking for their third straight victory.
Jets' Zach Wilson discusses getting benched after controversial remarks: 'Humbling experience'
Zach Wilson was benched after controversial remarks following his worst game as a pro – a moment he called a "humbling experience" on Wedneday.
Details From Gregg Popovich Missing Spurs' Game vs. Lakers
The San Antonio Spurs played against the Los Angeles Lakers without Gregg Popovich on the sidelines. Here's everything to know about the situation.
Titans coach calls arrest 'devastating,' knows pain caused
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Wednesday he can’t think of anything he’s faced in his career “much tougher” than what he’s dealing with right now, and the issue is all of his own doing. Downing is busy trying to prep for Sunday’s game with Cincinnati (6-4) in a rematch of the divisional playoff game the Titans lost in January as the AFC’s No. 1 seed while waiting to deal with the consequences of being arrested Nov. 18 for speeding and driving under the influence hours after a big win in Green Bay. “It’s devastating that my actions or anything that I’m involved with could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization, to the ownership Miss Amy (Adams Strunk) and to the front office and obviously coach (Mike) Vrabel,” Downing said. The coordinator addressed reporters at his usual weekly availability and started by speaking for nearly three minutes about his arrest, though he avoided specifics about the incident where he wound up leaving the Williamson County Jail on a $2,500 bond.
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
The Northwest Division's waiting game
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Heading into the sixth week of the season, the Northwest Division can lay claim...
Knicks Top Thunder As OKC Opens Homestand
Suns Still Interested in Bojan Bogdanovic, per Report
Trade rumors still follow the Phoenix Suns like Linus' blanket follows the Peanuts character. We're nearly 20 games into the regular season, and Jae Crowder has yet to depart the team despite a lofty amount of teams intrigued with the power forward. The Suns now must balance potential trade packages...
A Turkey Day Tilt: Vikings Take on Patriots
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame.
Bruins Weekly: Home Ice Dominance, Foligno & More
It was another perfect week for the Boston Bruins. In this edition of Bruins Weekly, they tie an NHL record, they begin the toughest part of the schedule this season to date with a win, two veterans’ reach milestones, and more. Bruins Tie NHL Record for Consecutive Home Wins...
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 11 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner.
