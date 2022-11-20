ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit Mercy wins 70-49 over Charlotte

DETROIT — Led by Antoine Davis' 26 points, the Detroit Mercy Titans defeated the Charlotte 49ers 70-49 on Wednesday. The Titans moved to 3-3 with the victory and the 49ers dropped to 4-2.
