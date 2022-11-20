Read full article on original website
TONI LOVE
2d ago
I'm confused....you go to a game to cheer on your team..that's probably 90% black...how in green acres can you make racist comments? 🤔 🙄 😒
Reply(10)
57
AP_001491.afa57b0c2f654ff18de5c1472747e89f.1054
2d ago
If it was a racist statement about people of color, why would you go to a NBA game! If you hate poc, your in the wrong place!
Reply(6)
53
Candy Chapman
2d ago
I'm glad this disrespectful fan was removed. I would like to see these folks banned from future games. We need to get back to respecting each other.
Reply(1)
20
