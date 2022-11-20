Read full article on original website
Additional details released about child found in suitcase in southern Indiana
A woman is facing additional charges in connection to the death of a 5-year-old boy in Washington County in April.
Wave 3
Couple arrested for abuse of infant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby. Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police. Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a...
Wave 3
Woman injured in Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was taken to UofL Hospital after she was shot in the Parkland neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers were called to a report of a shooting on Wednesday at about 11:30 a.m. Officers found the woman shot when they got to the 700 block of South 32nd Street.
Wave 3
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man sentenced for manufacture and sale of ghost guns, dealing meth
NEW ALBANY, Ind (WEHT) – An Austin, Indiana man was sentenced to seven years in federal prison on Monday after pleading guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. According to court documents, Christopher Caudill, 38, sold drugs and firearms to a confidential...
Wave 3
WATCH LIVE: St. Matthews PD discuss plans for Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run
ST. MATTHEWS, Ky. (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department is announcing plans this morning at 10 a.m. for the 40th annual Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run scheduled for Sunday. Watch the news conference here when it starts.
WLKY.com
Woman arrested in case of 5-year-old boy found dead in suitcase moved to custody in southern Indiana
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — One woman wanted in the case of a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase is now in custody in southern Indiana. Dawn Coleman, 40, was arrested last month in San Francisco for her involvement in Cairo Jordan's death. He was found dead from an...
Wave 3
Man arrested for allegedly setting February horse barn fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man is facing charges for allegedly being the person who set fire to hay bales inside a Jefferson County horse barn. Pedro Juan Cruz Castellano, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested November 18 on one count of arson, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man charged in March Louisville homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood nearly eight months ago. Deion Austin Blake Griffey, 26, of New Albany, Ind., was taken into custody November 21 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with murder and robbery.
Wave 3
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County. The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass. Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many...
Wave 3
Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos. Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened Nov. 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: High-speed chase sends van flying through southern Indiana convenience store
MADISON, Ind. — Surveillance video shows the shocking end to a high speed chase in southern Indiana, when a van crashed through a convenience store. Small business owner, Marcos Vasquez, was working behind the counter when it happened on Sunday at the El Camino on Lanier Drive in Madison. He walked away without a scratch, but the van left a gaping hole in the building.
wbiw.com
Jail numbers continue to fall as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections
BEDFORD – Sheriff Mike Branham shared the jail population continues to fall in Lawrence County as more inmates are sentenced to the Department of Corrections. The jail population this morning was 86, of those 72 were males, 14 were females, five Level 6 offenders, six Department of Correction holds, and 1 parole hold. The jail was at 48 percent capacity this morning.
953wiki.com
Madison Police arrest Aurora Man On Drug Charges
Presumption of innocence until otherwise proven guilty. November 18, 2022, Madison Police Officer Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ivy Tech Drive, for false registration. The driver was identified as Robert W. Wood 58, Aurora, Indiana. Officers noted an open alcohol container in the vehicle upon approach. The subsequent investigation led to the discovery of methamphetamine in the vehicle operated by Wood.
Wave 3
Second victim of Old Louisville crash identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Thursday has been released. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Kenneth Rhodes, 29, died from blunt force injuries that he sustained in the crash. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County
Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
Wave 3
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the woman who died after a late night crash in Louisville on Tuesday. According to the coroner, Haley Hines, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. On Tuesday just before 10:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers arrived...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after being accused of shooting woman inside their home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend. Saturday afternoon, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue. Officers arrived and found...
WANE-TV
Indiana woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a stolen checkbook and cashed it at a Mount Hope, West Virginia bank on Oct. 19, 2020. Investigators said Wells admitted to getting both the stolen checkbook and and a stolen driver’s license some time before Oct. 19.
