Read full article on original website
Related
Andy Cohen Says ‘RHOBH’ Is “Taking A Minute Break” And Teases What’s Ahead For Bravo In 2023
Andy Cohen is the executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise and the king of Bravo. The Watch What Happens Live host is teasing what’s ahead for the cable network in 2023. After a controversial season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cohen said that the reality series is “taking a minute break.” “And then we’ll be back shooting with them in the new year,” Cohen told E! News. Cohen didn’t spill the tea on which cast members would be returning to RHOBH. The most current season featured Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton...
Kristen Bell Tried To Be Honest With Her Daughters About Trying Mushrooms, And It Totally Backfired
Kristen Bell decided she would try the hallucinogens in honor of her 40th birthday.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Let the Right One In’: Demián Bichir & Andrew Hinderaker Break Down Heartbreaking Flashback Episode
Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Let the Right One In Season 1 Episode 7, “More Than You’ll Ever Know.”. Everything in Showtime‘s Let the Right One In has been leading up to Episode 7 on Sunday, November 20. The flashback episode explains how Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) became a vampire and how her mother, Elizabeth, died. Brazilian actor Fernanda Andrade plays Elizabeth opposite Demián Bichir‘s Mark, and the story (told in flashback as Mark gives confession for the first time in 10 years) gives heartbreaking explanations for the season’s biggest mysteries. Bichir and creator Andrew Hinderaker spoke with TV Insider about the powerful episode and what it means for the rest of Let the Right One In Season 1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Justin Bieber wishes his 'favourite human' Hailey Bieber a happy 26th birthday
Justin Bieber called his wife Hailey Bieber his “favourite human” on her 26th birthday. The ‘Holy’ hitmaker wished his beloved a “happy birfday” on social media as he enthused about how “obsessed” he was with the Guess model - who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin and his wife Kennya - to mark her special day on Tuesday (22.11.22) in the caption of a photo of on a recent trip to Japan.
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Lima 'very sad' not to direct Disenchanted
Kevin Lima is "very sad" not to have directed 'Disenchanted'. The 60-year-old filmmaker helmed the 2007 original film 'Enchanted' but has been replaced behind the camera on the sequel by Adam Shankman and explained that Hollywood politics denied him the opportunity to return. Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter: "A perfect...
Comments / 0