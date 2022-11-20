Read full article on original website
Witness IDs Kansas City man as suspect in woman's death
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicolett Marshall in an Independence, Missouri apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession...
🎥 🦃 Kansas sheriff 'pardons' turkey, won't prosecute
The errant bird made its way into a Douglas County, Kansas, home earlier this month. Video courtesy the Douglas County Sheriff's Office:
Suspect jailed for alleged stabbing in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 7 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 400 block of W 18th Street in Junction City after a report of someone screaming for help, according to a media release. First...
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond
LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers
KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
Kansas singer advances to Top 10 on 'The Voice'
JUNCTION CITY — Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced to the Top 10 in the competition on "The Voice" on NBC. Monday evening, he sang Tasha Cobb's "Break Every Chain" during the live round. The competition continues through mid-December.
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Daniel Coughlin, Coughlin Law Firm
Patent pending. We frequently see those words on a label but may not think about the process required to gain such a designation. Today we’ll meet a small-town Kansas law firm that specializes in helping clients across the nation protect their intellectual property. Attorney Daniel Coughlin is founder and...
K-State to face KU with Big 12 title game possibly at stake
MANHATTAN — Kansas State will know before its rivalry game Saturday whether it needs to beat Kansas for a 14th consecutive time to earn a rematch with TCU in the Big 12 championship game. If Baylor can knock off Texas on Friday, the No. 15 Wildcats will have their...
Bird flu having an impact on the cost of your holiday meals
MANHATTAN, Kan – Inflation has increased 13% in the last year, so it is no shock to shoppers that groceries have become more expensive. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said that the outbreak of avian influenza in the U.S. also is partly responsible for increased holiday food costs.
K-State’s Mott earns Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors
MANHATTAN – Coming off a banner day in Kansas State’s 48-31 win at West Virginia, junior defensive end Brendan Mott has been named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday. It is Mott’s first-career Big 12 weekly honor and the 10th by...
Sports on KINA this week
Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. PRN The Pit Reporters: 9 a.m. Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium: coverage begins at 2p.m. Simulcast on 99KG (99.9 FM).
KC woman admits using COVID relief money for personal use
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the United State's Attorney. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, waived her...
K-State veterinarian offers tips to prevent holiday weight gain in pets
MANHATTAN — The holiday season is filled with hearty, delicious food, visiting with friends and family, decreased physical activity, busy schedules and weight gain. According to a Kansas State University veterinarian, it is also a time for our family pets to gain weight as well. According to Susan Nelson,...
Aaay! Super fan Henry Winkler meets Chiefs' Mahomes before game
LOS ANGELES - Before tonight's Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Chiefs' QB1 Patrick Mahomes met with super fan Henry Winkler!. Earlier in the day, Winkler, who played Fonzie on Happy Days, tweeted:
Kelce scores 3 touchdowns; Chiefs rally past Chargers 30-27
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that...
Chiefs: Smith-Schuster could be back for Rams game; Edwards-Helaire on IR
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Chiefs could have wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster back for this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams after he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since landing in the concussion protocol two weeks ago. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said that Smith-Schuster would...
