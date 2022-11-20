ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Witness IDs Kansas City man as suspect in woman's death

KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Nicolett Marshall in an Independence, Missouri apartment, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Bobby G. Peoples III, 29, faces charges of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession...
Kansas deputies help rescue deer stuck in pond

LYON COUNTY— Sheriff's deputies had an animal control adventure this week, according to a social media report from the Lyon County Sheriff. They we were able to help a county resident free a deer that had become stuck in his pond. According to the sheriff, the deer was pretty...
KCPD: Deadly shooting inside apartment building

KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and asking the public for help with the investigation. Just after 12:15a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to reports of gunshots in the 1300 block of E. Armour in Kansas City, according to KCPD Captain Leslie Foreman. Police received multiple calls about gunshots in the area.
Indictment: Federal inmate in Kan. attacked correctional officers

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A federal grand jury in Kansas City returned an indictment charging a federal inmate with an assaulting two correctional officers. According to court documents, Warren Richardson, 46, of Leavenworth Penitentiary is charged with two counts of attempted murder of a correctional officer, two counts of assaulting a correctional officer with a deadly weapon and inflicting bodily injury, two counts of assault of a correctional officer, and one count of possession of contraband in prison.
NOW THAT'S RURAL: Daniel Coughlin, Coughlin Law Firm

Patent pending. We frequently see those words on a label but may not think about the process required to gain such a designation. Today we’ll meet a small-town Kansas law firm that specializes in helping clients across the nation protect their intellectual property. Attorney Daniel Coughlin is founder and...
Bird flu having an impact on the cost of your holiday meals

MANHATTAN, Kan – Inflation has increased 13% in the last year, so it is no shock to shoppers that groceries have become more expensive. But Kansas State University food scientist Karen Blakeslee said that the outbreak of avian influenza in the U.S. also is partly responsible for increased holiday food costs.
Sports on KINA this week

Following are the sports programs and events scheduled for KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) this week. Chiefs Kingdom Show: 6 p.m. PRN The Pit Reporters: 9 a.m. Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Rams at GEHA Field Arrowhead Stadium: coverage begins at 2p.m. Simulcast on 99KG (99.9 FM).
KC woman admits using COVID relief money for personal use

KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to fraudulently receiving a $10,000 Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a program that was part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to the United State's Attorney. Nicole R. Cortez, 41, waived her...
