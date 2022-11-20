Luka Dončić had nothing but praise for the Boston Celtics and their pair of star players ahead of Wednesday's contest. "They're probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too," the Dallas Mavericks star said of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "And we're in the Garden—it's always a special game. You have to come 100 percent. If you're not, you're probably going to lose. It's a big game."

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO