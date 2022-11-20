Read full article on original website
NBA Rumors: Lakers Offered Russell Westbrook And A Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson And Doug McDermott
The Lakers tried to acquire two 3PT shooting veterans before the start of the season.
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Lakers Future
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Lakers Nation’s Ryan Ward to discuss the start to the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook and more.
NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kyrie Irving In A 3-Team Blockbuster Deal
NBA analyst suggests a blockbuster trade idea between the Lakers, Pistons, and Nets involving Kyrie Irving.
Harrison Barnes says Kings have to get better defensively despite earning 6th straight victory
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings forward Harrison Barnes gives his observations on Sunday’s 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons, talks about the start to the season De’Aaron Fox is enjoying, the joy surrounding the team and Sacramento learning how to close out games.
Deadspin
Here’s how the Sacramento Kings became the NBA’s team of redemption
Kings Nation has been through the wringer for the past 16 years. The Sacramento Kings may be poised to end their postseason drought and the path forward is illuminated in a unique way by an unusual group. During the offseason, owner Vivek Ranadivé had the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world installed atop the Golden 1 Center. After every home win, a Sacramento King slaps a purple button which I can assume is only a prop, and 1,000 watts of RGB power shoot into the sky.
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline
The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
Bleacher Report
NBA Rumors: Jazz Rebuffed Hawks' Interest in John Collins-for-Lauri Markkanen Trade
The Atlanta Hawks reportedly approached the Utah Jazz hoping to trade John Collins for Lauri Markkanen. Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that the Jazz rejected the offer, which "did not generate any traction." It's not hard to see why the Jazz would reject such an offer. Markkanen has...
NBA Trade Rumors: Los Angeles Clippers Could Make A Run At Hawks Center Clint Capela
Los Angeles Clippers could trade for Clint Capela this season.
Bleacher Report
Clippers Rumors: LA 'Searching for Frontcourt Depth' on Trade Market
The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten off to a solid start, opening the 2022-23 season with an 11-7 record. But adding another center to the mix is expected to be a priority ahead of February's trade deadline. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "Clippers head coach Ty Lue and...
Bleacher Report
76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury
Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer. Thybulle has been dealing with an...
Bleacher Report
1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team
NBA trade season is nearly upon us, as even the majority of players who inked free-agent deals will be trade eligible by the middle of December. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania writes that John Collins is a name to monitor, as are players like Tobias Harris, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.
Bleacher Report
Luka Dončić: Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Are 'Best Duo in the League'
Luka Dončić had nothing but praise for the Boston Celtics and their pair of star players ahead of Wednesday's contest. "They're probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too," the Dallas Mavericks star said of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "And we're in the Garden—it's always a special game. You have to come 100 percent. If you're not, you're probably going to lose. It's a big game."
De’Aaron Fox, Kings on pace for wild record NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
What do you know, the Sacramento Kings have a royal streak going. They extended their unbeaten run to six games Sunday with a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons to cap off a four-game homestand with a win. The Kings’ success is mainly due to their explosive offense which has looked like an unsolvable problem for their opponents. In fact, according to StatMuse, the Kings are putting up the most points on average by a team since the 1984 edition of the Denver Broncos.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade
The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook And Thomas Bryant's Special Connection
The two former Wizards teammates have looked solid together.
Bleacher Report
3 Trade Targets for Knicks to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up
It's been a one-step-forward, one-step-back kind of season for the New York Knicks. Through the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the 'Bockers have yet to establish any kind of consistency and failed to establish themselves as an above-average team on either end of the floor. It's too early...
Bleacher Report
Hunter Renfroe Reportedly Traded to Angels; Brewers Receive Janson Junk, Prospects
Veteran outfielder Hunter Renfroe will have a new home for the 2023 season. According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 30-year-old was traded from the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Brewers received pitchers Janson Junk, Elvis Peguero and Adam Seminaris in return. The Brewers had...
Yardbarker
Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week
Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
Bleacher Report
Lakers May Be Better off Not Pursuing a Blockbuster Trade amid Latest NBA Rumors
It's been a lot of fun talking about what the Los Angeles Lakers could do before the February trade deadline, and there has been no shortage of buzz on the rumor mill. The Lakers have been linked to multiple players, dating back to the offseason and Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving.
Bleacher Report
Warriors' Klay Thompson Drops 41, Delivers 'I-Told-You-So Performance' vs. Rockets
The five-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion helped lead the Golden State Warriors to a 127-120 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday with 41 points behind a blistering 10-of-13 shooting from three-point range. Social media had plenty of praise for the future Hall of Famer:. Klay Thompson is making...
