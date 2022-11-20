ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Deadspin

Here’s how the Sacramento Kings became the NBA’s team of redemption

Kings Nation has been through the wringer for the past 16 years. The Sacramento Kings may be poised to end their postseason drought and the path forward is illuminated in a unique way by an unusual group. During the offseason, owner Vivek Ranadivé had the brightest full-color laser equipment in the world installed atop the Golden 1 Center. After every home win, a Sacramento King slaps a purple button which I can assume is only a prop, and 1,000 watts of RGB power shoot into the sky.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Pistons Taking 'Early Calls' on Saddiq Bey Before Deadline

The Detroit Pistons have reportedly "taken early calls" on forward Saddiq Bey, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports. Fischer added the team is "intent on further evaluating Bey" before making any moves, but the organization is at least considering making a deal after he was nearly untouchable in past years.
DETROIT, MI
Bleacher Report

76ers' Matisse Thybulle Won't Return vs. Nets with Ankle Injury

Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle exited Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets with left ankle soreness and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, per Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thybulle played just three minutes against the Nets, draining one three-pointer. Thybulle has been dealing with an...
WASHINGTON, PA
Bleacher Report

1 New Trade Idea for Every NBA Team

NBA trade season is nearly upon us, as even the majority of players who inked free-agent deals will be trade eligible by the middle of December. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania writes that John Collins is a name to monitor, as are players like Tobias Harris, Immanuel Quickley, Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder.
Bleacher Report

Luka Dončić: Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Are 'Best Duo in the League'

Luka Dončić had nothing but praise for the Boston Celtics and their pair of star players ahead of Wednesday's contest. "They're probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too," the Dallas Mavericks star said of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, per Tim Bontemps of ESPN. "And we're in the Garden—it's always a special game. You have to come 100 percent. If you're not, you're probably going to lose. It's a big game."
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

De’Aaron Fox, Kings on pace for wild record NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years

What do you know, the Sacramento Kings have a royal streak going. They extended their unbeaten run to six games Sunday with a 137-129 victory over the Detroit Pistons to cap off a four-game homestand with a win. The Kings’ success is mainly due to their explosive offense which has looked like an unsolvable problem for their opponents. In fact, according to StatMuse, the Kings are putting up the most points on average by a team since the 1984 edition of the Denver Broncos.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Rumors: NY Wants Future 1st-Round Pick in Immanuel Quickley Trade

The New York Knicks are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in Immanuel Quickley trade talks. Fred Katz of The Athletic reported the Knicks have made Quickley available but are determined to land a strong draft pick for the third-year guard. A 2020 first-round pick, Quickley has flashed occasional promise but has struggled to develop into a consistently effective player—particularly on the offensive end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

3 Trade Targets for Knicks to Consider Before Rumor Mill Picks Up

It's been a one-step-forward, one-step-back kind of season for the New York Knicks. Through the early goings of the 2022-23 NBA campaign, the 'Bockers have yet to establish any kind of consistency and failed to establish themselves as an above-average team on either end of the floor. It's too early...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tyrese Haliburton, De'Aaron Fox Named NBA Players of the Week

Haliburton has been sensational for the Indiana Pacers since coming over from the Sacramento Kings last season and so far this year, he has looked like one of the league’s most improved talents. Lifting the Pacers to a 3-0 record this past week, Tyrese Haliburton averaged 21.0 points, 11.0...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

