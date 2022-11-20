Read full article on original website
RAM Set for Free 2-day Clinic in Dallas, TexasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas Sports Commission for Multiple Games for World Cup 2026Larry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas VA Employees Face 10 Years in Prison for Embezzling 2.9MLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texans Look to Observe 59th Anniversary of JFK's AssassinationLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win
Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
3 reasons Dallas Cowboys will win Odell Beckham sweepstakes
We’re finally nearing the point when Odell Beckham Jr. will make his return to the football field. After tearing his
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones sends message to Giants, Eagles with bold prediction
Will the Dallas Cowboys prevail despite NFC East competition?. Jerry Jones sure thinks so. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. After the 40-3 pummeling of the Minnesota Vikings, the Cowboys owner was asked if his team is a Super Bowl contender. Here’s what he said, via ESPN:
WFAA
Jerry Jones 'burning the midnight oil' in possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr.
DALLAS — Make no mistake: The Dallas Cowboys seem to really want Odell Beckham Jr. Quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday confirmed that he and his teammates have been recruiting the high-profile receiver, who remains a free agent. And when owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning, this is how he responded:
Giants Wide Receiver: Odell Beckham Jr Would "Love" To Play For 1 Team
It is almost December, and the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes continues to play out. The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are the two teams Beckham is being linked to most extensively in media speculation. He has history with the Giants, who drafted him in 2014 and infamously traded him in March of 2019.
'Beckham Bowl'? Giants Think Thanksgiving at Cowboys Will Sway OBJ Signing
“To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt'' - Cowboys vs. Giants on winning Thanksgiving ... and on winning OBJ.
ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr
As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Cowboys are favored by more than a touchdown against the Giants at home on Thanksgiving.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview
In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
Yardbarker
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush: Cowboys Future Plan at QB
The Dallas Cowboys' decision to remain with Dak Prescott at quarterback continues to prove doubters wrong.
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders
View the original article to see embedded media. After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings. Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a...
Cowboys, Giants meet as push for Odell Beckham Jr. intensifies
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said there is "mutual" interest about joining the team with free agent Odell Beckham Jr., entering Thursday's game against the Giants, who are also pursuing the WR.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit: 'We've Got a Chance'
In the latest round of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is holding out hope that his team can sign the veteran wide receiver. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show (starts at 11:00 mark), Jones said "we've got a chance" when addressing where the Cowboys stand with Beckham:
Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice With Hip Injury
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed his second practice in five days because of a hip injury.
Bleacher Report
Cardinals' Kyler Murray Expects to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Chargers
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday he expects to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Murray, 25, has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue. The star picked up the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and aggravated it the...
How To Watch the Dallas Cowboys Games Live This Season (2022)
With Dak Prescot scheduled to return this week Cowboys fans might have a few things to consider. Will Cooper Rush
Bleacher Report
49ers' Charvarius Ward Rips 'Steroid Boy' DeAndre Hopkins After MNF Win vs. Cardinals
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward offered some choice words regarding Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on Monday, going so far as to call the wideout "steroid boy." "D-Hop, he think he a tough guy. He think he still one of the best receivers in the league, and he...
Bleacher Report
Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'
The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Bleacher Report
Report: Cardinals Fire OL Coach Sean Kugler After Incident in Mexico City
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior...
