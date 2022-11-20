ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odell Beckham Has 4-Word Reaction To Cowboys Win

Odell Beckham Jr. is believed to be down to the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants when it comes to his free agency decision. If that's the case, the Cowboys certainly made a good impression on Sunday. Dallas throttled Minnesota, 40-3, on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys beat the crap...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Jerry Jones 'burning the midnight oil' in possible signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

DALLAS — Make no mistake: The Dallas Cowboys seem to really want Odell Beckham Jr. Quarterback Dak Prescott on Tuesday confirmed that he and his teammates have been recruiting the high-profile receiver, who remains a free agent. And when owner Jerry Jones was asked about Beckham Jr. on Wednesday morning, this is how he responded:
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

ESPN Analyst: Cowboys Shouldn't Sign Odell Beckham Jr

As the mutual interest between the Dallas Cowboys and free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches a fever pitch, one analyst believes that the Cowboys are making the wrong move. On Wednesday's edition of ESPN's First Take, analyst Chris "Mad Dog" Russo said that OBJ is the "last thing"...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Cowboys vs. Giants: Can Dak Prescott Key Feast? Thanksgiving Preview

In the second game of a Thanksgiving NFL triple-header, the Dallas Cowboys host the New York Giants in a NFC East showdown from Arlington. With a short four-day turnaround, the Cowboys hope to feast on the Giants for a season series sweep in a rivalry that dates back to 1960.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?

All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders

View the original article to see embedded media. After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings. Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a...
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Talks Odell Beckham Jr. Pursuit: 'We've Got a Chance'

In the latest round of the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is holding out hope that his team can sign the veteran wide receiver. Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's Shan and RJ show (starts at 11:00 mark), Jones said "we've got a chance" when addressing where the Cowboys stand with Beckham:
Bleacher Report

Cardinals' Kyler Murray Expects to Return from Hamstring Injury vs. Chargers

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday he expects to start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Murray, 25, has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue. The star picked up the injury in an Oct. 30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and aggravated it the...
Bleacher Report

Report: Zach Wilson Frustrated Some with Jets By Acting 'Like He Isn't the Problem'

The New York Jets have lost two of their last three games, and quarterback Zach Wilson looked like anything but a franchise cornerstone during Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. He is also reportedly making a poor impression on some of his teammates. "Sources inside the Jets' losing...
Bleacher Report

Report: Cardinals Fire OL Coach Sean Kugler After Incident in Mexico City

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic on Tuesday that offensive line coach and running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired after an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night. "We relieved him of his duties, and he was sent home Monday morning prior...

