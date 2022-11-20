Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residentsR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Migrants bused from Texas enjoyed their first-ever Thanksgiving feast in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 32 Migrants This Week From Governor AbbottTom HandyChicago, IL
New $500 Stimulus Check For Illinois ResidentsC. HeslopChicago, IL
Holiday Cheer - Chicago Residents to Receive $500 PaymentAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Related
Eagles' Darius Slay needs this against Aaron Rodgers for his 'Mount Rushmore'; 3 to watch
PHILADELPHIA − Darius Slay has played 15 games against the Packers in his NFL career, more than any other team he has played against. But there's still one thing he has never done against Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers: get an interception. ...
Bleacher Report
Bills' Von Miller out Indefinitely with Knee Injury Despite No Torn ACL
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller didn't suffer a torn ACL during Thursday's win over the Detroit Lions, but he'll be out indefinitely while deciding the course of treatment for a knee injury. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported updates Friday after Miller received the results of...
How Jeff Saturday is preparing Bernhard Raimann to face T.J. Watt, Micah Parsons and the NFL's elite
INDIANAPOLIS — The tests are coming for Bernhard Raimann. On Monday night, the Colts rookie left tackle will face the Steelers' T.J. Watt, who has only led the NFL in sacks in two straight seasons, with a combined 37.5. ...
Bleacher Report
Ryan Day Put on Hot Seat by OSU Fans After Loss to No. 3 Michigan in Rivalry Game
Head coach Ryan Day took the brunt of the criticism on social media Saturday after the previously undefeated No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes fell 45-23 to the still-undefeated No. 3 Michigan Wolverines in the 118th edition of The Game. OSU was favored to win at home at Ohio Stadium in...
Bleacher Report
Report: Michigan's Blake Corum to Play vs. Ohio State Despite Knee Injury
Running back Blake Corum is reportedly expected to suit up for No. 3 Michigan in Saturday's rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State, but his level of involvement remains uncertain because of a knee injury. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Corum "isn't expected to be 100 percent" and noted the Wolverines...
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Targets For This Week's Injured Stars
The Week 12 fantasy slate got off to an intriguing start with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Thursday brought stellar fantasy performances from the likes of Josh Allen, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Ezekiel Elliott and Justin Jefferson. This means that some managers are riding high, while others are starting out with...
Bleacher Report
Panthers' Baker Mayfield on Being Benched for Sam Darnold: 'I Did Everything I Could'
The Carolina Panthers made the switch to Sam Darnold as the starting quarterback heading into Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. On Wednesday, Baker Mayfield—who won the starting job before the season but couldn't keep it—addressed reporters for the first time since that decision. "I think...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Can Elevate Their Stock Before College Football Playoff
Rivalry week and conference championships will shape the narrative of the 2022 college football season, and it's a safe bet that NFL decision-makers will watch closely in preparation for the 2023 NFL draft. Every game a prospect puts on film is important. Scouting departments and general managers make their evaluations...
Bleacher Report
Gordon Hayward's Wife Robyn Slams Hornets over Team's Handling of Shoulder Injury
Robyn Hayward, Gordon Hayward's wife, took aim at the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night for allegedly mismanaging Hayward's shoulder injury. Ryan McDonald of the Deseret News tweeted screenshots from Robyn's Instagram Stories in which she disputed the team's injury report, which listed Gordon as out due to a shoulder contusion:
Bleacher Report
NFL Coaches on Hot Seats Down the Stretch of 2022 Season
For every action, Newton's Third Law states, there is an equal and opposite reaction. NFL head coaches find the scientific belief holds true in regard to job security, too. Make the playoffs, and you're very likely returning next year. Miss the postseason, though, your future may be unclear. Already in...
Bleacher Report
Report: Hornets' Gordon Hayward Out Indefinitely After Suffering Shoulder Injury
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward will be sidelined indefinitely with a fracture in his left shoulder, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania. Hayward was listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Spectrum Center with what was believed to be a left shoulder contusion, but he was eventually ruled out for the contest.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: Projections and Matchups to Love
Thanksgiving Day brought a trio of great NFL games. But there's still plenty more to come in Week 12. So if you're trailing in your fantasy football matchup, things could still swing the other way. There are 12 meetings on Sunday's slate, followed by a Monday night matchup between the...
Bleacher Report
Examining Jalen Hale's Impact on Alabama's 2023 Season Depth Chart
Jalen Hale, a 4-star wide receiver who plays for Longview (Texas) High School, announced his commitment to suit up for Alabama in September over Texas, Georgia and Texas A&M. He will join a Crimson Tide program with a rich history of producing NFL talent at wideout, including Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and seven-time Pro Bowler Julio Jones.
Bleacher Report
Lane Kiffin to Sign Ole Miss Contract Extension After Dismissing Auburn Rumors
Lane Kiffin announced Saturday that he is signing a contract extension to remain the head football coach at Ole Miss. According to ESPN's Chris Low, Kiffin said the following about his decision: "I had a meeting with the team and the staff and told them I was staying and it would be announced after the game. I didn't want it to be about me staying before the game, but about the team."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 12: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, a few rookies may be ready to feast on defenses in Week 12. Fantasy football managers should pick them up now because they may generate a ton of buzz after Sunday’s games. Because of recent roster moves, key injuries and the natural progression of...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Dak Prescott 'On Another Planet' in 2nd Half of Thanksgiving Win Over Giants
It was the best of halves, it was the worst of halves for Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving. Luckily for the Dallas Cowboys, the good half came in the final 30 minutes and put away the New York Giants. Prescott recovered from two first-half interceptions to lead the Cowboys to a...
Bleacher Report
Week 12 Waiver-Wire Pickups: Available Sleepers in Most Yahoo Leagues
Week 12 got underway on Thursday with a trio of Thanksgiving games. Some fantasy managers were thankful for point-stuffed performances from players like Amon-Ra St. Brown and CeeDee Lamb, while others were left hungry for a big bounce-back on Sunday. And with several key injuries this week, some managers will...
Bleacher Report
Justin Jefferson Amazes LeBron James, Twitter During Vikings' Win Over Patriots
Justin Jefferson is only in his third season, but he may already be the best wide receiver in football. The Minnesota Vikings superstar had another huge game on Thursday night, catching nine passes for 139 yards and a score in his team's 33-26 Thanksgiving win over the New England Patriots.
Bleacher Report
Report: Deion Sanders Offered Colorado HC Job; 'Has Legit Interest' in Position
The University of Colorado has reportedly offered its football head coaching job to NFL legend and Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported Saturday that Sanders has "legit interest" in the Buffaloes job:. In October, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer told CBS' 60...
Bleacher Report
Mac Jones Delivers His 'Best Game of the Year' Despite Patriots' Loss to Vikings
Mac Jones has had a rocky 2022 NFL season. For at least one night, the New England Patriots star looked like a potential franchise quarterback again. If only it hadn't come in a losing effort. Jones toasted the Vikings defense for 382 yards and two touchdowns on 28-of-39 passing as...
Comments / 0